Tuesday, September 28, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 28, 2021
Does North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's criminal-justice reform go far enough? Plus, Congress is running out of time to prevent a shutdown and default, and Oregon tackles climate change.

2021Talks - September 28, 2021
The nation's murder rate is up, the Senate votes on raising the debt limit, the DEA warns about fake prescription painkillers, a new version of DACA could be on the way, and John Hinckley, Jr. could go free next year.

The Yonder Report - September 23, 2021
A new Oklahoma museum honors tribal nations, while Iowa's history is back on the blacktop; mixed news on COVID-19 comes with a warning about unconventional drugs; and electric cars and buses are coming to rural America.

OH Groups Say International Steel Tariffs Key to Leveling Playing Field

Monday, September 27, 2021   

TOLEDO, Ohio -- As the Biden administration engages in talks with the European Union about dropping tariffs on its steel exports, many U.S.-based steel producers are concerned about the threat relaxing those trade measures would have on Ohio's economy.

In 2018, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act was used to impose 25% and 10% tariffs, respectively, on some steel and aluminum imports to help level the international playing field.

The E.U. exports nearly 24 times more steel to the U.S. than all North American exports to the E.U.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said it could be detrimental to Ohio and the country if these tariffs are removed.

"We have an opportunity to resuscitate the steel industry if we hold the line on this," Ryan contended. "As we move to wind and solar and electric vehicles, we want to green the planet. So we should use the greenest steel and the cleanest steelmaking process in the world, and that's here in the United States."

Ohio's steel industry employs nearly 39,000 people. In May, the U.S. and the E.U. announced diplomatic discussions to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity, among other industry concerns.

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority has played a key role in economic development in northwestern Ohio for decades. The authority helped invest $28 million in the land of a former oil refinery and in 2020, Cleveland Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, opened its direct reduction plant at the former site.

Thomas Winston, president and CEO of the Port Authority, said investments are an important way to advance the steel industry and invest in economic well-being in Ohio.

"So it's really important to ensure that the steelmakers and companies such as Cleveland Cliffs are able to compete and provide job growth and opportunities, support our national security, and have the ability to enhance our efforts to reduce pollution," Winston asserted.

Cleveland Cliffs' direct reduction site uses more sustainable production practices that contribute to the company's goal of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions 25% by 2030 from 2017 levels.


Public schools need to minimize arrests at schools by using emergency mental-health teams instead of police officers to address behavioral incidents at school, according to a Sentencing Project report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Report: Invest COVID Funds to Close School-to-Prison Pipeline

ARLINGTON, Va. -- As a Northern Virginia school system transitions away from using police officers in schools, a new report suggests COVID stimulus …

Social Issues

Iowans Urged to Handle Voter Registration Ahead of Fall Elections

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In five weeks, voters in many Iowa cities will cast their ballots for local elections, and the Secretary of State's office is …

Social Issues

Free School Meal Expansion During Pandemic Spotlights Ongoing Need

AURORA, Colo. -- School districts across Colorado had to get creative to ensure families could access critical meals during pandemic-related closures…

Companies behind a proposed natural-gas plant for Wisconsin hope to break ground by 2025. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Economics of WI Gas Plant Proposal Questioned

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Legal proceedings continue involving a proposed natural-gas plant for northwestern Wisconsin. The plans have been approved by state …

Environment

Groups Push for Stronger Action in OR Climate-Protection Program

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Draft rules are out for a program designed to confront climate change in Oregon, but organizations say it does not go far enough to …

Doctors say medicines given to livestock, including ivermectin, frequently contain other ingredients that are not meant for human consumption. (carola68/Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

New Mexican Residents Die Treating COVID-19 with Ivermectin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A veterinary drug doctors call unsafe for treating COVID-19 has caused the deaths of two people in New Mexico, according to the …

Social Issues

ACLU: NC's Criminal-Justice Reform Package Doesn't Go Far Enough

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed sweeping criminal-justice reform into law this month that is meant to hold police more …

Health and Wellness

COVID Prompts Rethinking Group Work for Marylanders with Disabilities

BALTIMORE -- Spurred on by COVID challenges, a grant from the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council to two human services providers is …

 

