Montanans Encouraged to Get Engaged on Voter Registration Day

HELENA, Mont. - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and organizations across the country are encouraging people to make sure they're signed up to vote.



The event was started in 2012 by a member of the voting advocacy nonprofit Forward Montana. The organization has events planned around the state on Tuesday.



Emma Bode is Forward Montana's Bozeman field manager. She said some people might not be aware there are elections this year in Montana, but people will have a chance to vote in local elections, which she says impact everyone's day-to-day life.



"The decisions that local elected officials are making impact things like your roads and public transportation," said Bode. "Things like how much it might cost to go to school, like tuition. Things like COVID precautions and local guidelines around the pandemic."



Bode said November's elections in places such as Bozeman also include important levy and bond issues that affect issues like affordable housing and outdoor recreation.



Pari Kemmick is Billings field manager for Forward Montana. She said even one vote can sway local elections.



"A lot of these elections truly do come down to a handful of votes," said Kemmick. "A ward for a city council, for example, can literally be decided by 10, 15, 20 votes in some cases, and so your vote truly does count."



Kemmick noted that during the 2021 legislative session, Montana lawmakers made a number of changes to voting, including ending same-day voter registration.



"For us," said Kemmick, "what that means is that National Voter Registration Day is ever more important to get people to understand exactly what they need to vote and to let people know that they shouldn't be pushing it to election day."



Along with Billings and Bozeman, Forward Montana is holding events in the Flathead Valley and Missoula.







DES MOINES, Iowa -- In five weeks, voters in many Iowa cities will cast their ballots for local elections, and the Secretary of State's office is using a September holiday to remind residents to take care of an important part of the process.



National Voter Registration Day is observed on the fourth Tuesday of September. The state recently mailed out reminders to the 50,000 unregistered Iowans eligible to vote.



Kevin Hall, communications director for the Iowa Secretary of State's office, said it is important all voters make sure their information is up-to-date, especially if they moved recently or have not cast a ballot for some time.



"We're a very easy state to register to vote," Hall explained. "We have online voter registration. You can register to vote at the polls on Election Day as long as you bring an I-D and proof of residency."



However, Iowa has slipped in national rankings that measure access to civic engagement, and the state is still being scrutinized over recent election law changes.



But Hall insisted Iowa still is a leader in registration, noting the process only takes a few minutes. Those without internet access or a mode of transportation, can call their county auditor and have a registration form mailed to them. The pre-registration deadline is Oct. 18. Iowans can also pick up forms at several state agencies or their local library.



Hall noted Iowa still is placing emphasis on getting younger adults to register. Following a state law change a few years ago, 17-year-olds can register, so long as they turn 18 by the general election.



"That 18-to-24-year-old age group; it's been a struggle to get them engaged as older demographics," Hall reported.



The office said it sees hope, pointing out nearly two dozen high-schools last year were awarded for meeting registration benchmarks.



Iowa's registration system received scrutiny earlier in 2021 when hundreds of 17-year-olds were removed from registration rolls. At the time, the office noted it was part of "voter list maintenance as required by state and federal law." Rules surrounding the practice were subsequently updated.



BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Some New Yorkers are voicing concerns about the creation of not one, but two draft maps for congressional, State Senate and Assembly voting districts. The groups are asking the public to weigh in on the redistricting process, to ensure the revised maps properly represent constituents.



Asher Ross, director of the "Mapping Our Future" campaign for the New York Immigration Coalition, said in a virtual discussion this week, the move runs counter to the Independent Redistricting Commission's mission: to deliver one set of maps that are nonpartisan and fully inclusive of public input.



"This process has not worked so far, to this point," Ross asserted. "And it's very troubling about where it's going to go from here, and the commission's ability to deliver fair maps."



He pointed to Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, where members of the Arab community advocated to keep their neighborhood from being split up, but do not see their input reflected in the draft maps.



Ross pointed out hundreds of people have already turned out at public hearings. There is still time to submit testimony or attend public hearings, which start again Oct. 20.



In some cases, public input has enhanced representation, such as with Asian American communities in Brooklyn and Queens.



Carlyn Cowen, chief policy and public affairs officer for the Chinese American Planning Council, noted redistricting has not served Asian American communities well in the past. She said even though they represent 10% of the state's population, and 15% in New York City, it is not reflected among elected officials.



"The representation that we have on the state and congressional level is less than 3% at either level, which means that people are not necessarily being represented by people who look like them and represent their interests," Cowen observed. "There are so many urgent issues that our community is facing."



The Independent Redistricting Commission must submit its final maps to the Legislature by Jan. 15. Cowen said it is vital they understand the importance of where neighborhood lines are drawn.



"The idea of fairness in redistricting is not really about partisan; Democrat, Republican," Cowen contended. "It's actually about making sure that we are all represented by our districts, and that we're upholding the Voting Rights Act."



