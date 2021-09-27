Tuesday, September 28, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 28, 2021
Play

Does North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's criminal-justice reform go far enough? Plus, Congress is running out of time to prevent a shutdown and default, and Oregon tackles climate change.

2021Talks - September 28, 2021
Play

The nation's murder rate is up, the Senate votes on raising the debt limit, the DEA warns about fake prescription painkillers, a new version of DACA could be on the way, and John Hinckley, Jr. could go free next year.

The Yonder Report - September 23, 2021
Play

A new Oklahoma museum honors tribal nations, while Iowa's history is back on the blacktop; mixed news on COVID-19 comes with a warning about unconventional drugs; and electric cars and buses are coming to rural America.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Health Experts: Find Best Option Before Open Enrollment

Play

Monday, September 27, 2021   

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Missourians have a little more than a month until open enrollment for health-care coverage at healthcare.gov, and medical experts say it's important to understand your options to get the best plan for your needs.

More than 215,000 Missouri residents are enrolled in coverage.

But Michelle Davis Reed, eligibility and enrollment coordinator with Northwest Health Services based in St. Joseph, said many folks who previously had marketplace plans or no coverage at all will now be eligible for Medicaid - after the courts upheld voter-approved Medicaid expansion over the summer.

"Everybody who has put off their health care, couldn't find coverage," said Davis Reed, "we can put them on sliding fee scales all day. But that doesn't cover pharmacy, that doesn't cover if they need to go to the hospital. And with Medicaid expansion, everything is going to be covered."

Roughly 250,000 people who make up to 138% of the poverty level are newly eligible.

Davis Reed noted that prior to expansion, a family of three could not make more than $381 a month and still qualify. Now, they can make a little more than $2,500 and still be eligible.

For those without Medicaid, open enrollment starts November 1 and runs through December 15.

Dr. Rhonda Randall - chief medical officer for employer and individual plans at UnitedHealthcare - said it's important to anticipate what your health needs may be, and compare the differences between plan designs if you expect any upcoming health events.

"We have seen an increased interest in mental-health needs lately," said Randall. "That's another important thing to check on. Does your employer have an employee assistance program, and does the medical-plan benefits that they're offering have the mental-health coverage that you're looking for?"

Randall added that in addition to in-person care, many insurers have expanded their virtual health network of therapists and psychiatrists. She said some health insurers, including UnitedHealthcare, also offer advocacy services to help individuals find the right therapist and type of care.



Public schools need to minimize arrests at schools by using emergency mental-health teams instead of police officers to address behavioral incidents at school, according to a Sentencing Project report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Report: Invest COVID Funds to Close School-to-Prison Pipeline

ARLINGTON, Va. -- As a Northern Virginia school system transitions away from using police officers in schools, a new report suggests COVID stimulus …

Social Issues

Iowans Urged to Handle Voter Registration Ahead of Fall Elections

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In five weeks, voters in many Iowa cities will cast their ballots for local elections, and the Secretary of State's office is …

Social Issues

Free School Meal Expansion During Pandemic Spotlights Ongoing Need

AURORA, Colo. -- School districts across Colorado had to get creative to ensure families could access critical meals during pandemic-related closures…

Companies behind a proposed natural-gas plant for Wisconsin hope to break ground by 2025. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Economics of WI Gas Plant Proposal Questioned

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Legal proceedings continue involving a proposed natural-gas plant for northwestern Wisconsin. The plans have been approved by state …

Environment

Groups Push for Stronger Action in OR Climate-Protection Program

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Draft rules are out for a program designed to confront climate change in Oregon, but organizations say it does not go far enough to …

West Virginia families have struggled to find and keep work, pay rent and bills, and care for kids and older relatives, and anti-poverty advocates say the pandemic has made things worse. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

“Much At Stake” for West Virginia Families in Biden’s Spending Plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers are slated to vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday…

Social Issues

ACLU: NC's Criminal-Justice Reform Package Doesn't Go Far Enough

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed sweeping criminal-justice reform into law this month that is meant to hold police more …

Health and Wellness

COVID Prompts Rethinking Group Work for Marylanders with Disabilities

BALTIMORE -- Spurred on by COVID challenges, a grant from the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council to two human services providers is …

 

