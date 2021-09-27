Tuesday, September 28, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 28, 2021
Play

Does North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's criminal-justice reform go far enough? Plus, Congress is running out of time to prevent a shutdown and default, and Oregon tackles climate change.

2021Talks - September 28, 2021
Play

The nation's murder rate is up, the Senate votes on raising the debt limit, the DEA warns about fake prescription painkillers, a new version of DACA could be on the way, and John Hinckley, Jr. could go free next year.

The Yonder Report - September 23, 2021
Play

A new Oklahoma museum honors tribal nations, while Iowa's history is back on the blacktop; mixed news on COVID-19 comes with a warning about unconventional drugs; and electric cars and buses are coming to rural America.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Analysis: WI Residents Priced Out of Prescription Drug Market

Play

Monday, September 27, 2021   

MADISON, Wis. - Prescription drug costs are climbing faster than wages for the average Wisconsin resident. That's according to a new analysis, which is tied to pressure for congressional action.

AARP's latest RX Price Watch Report says between 2015 and 2019, the average annual cost of prescription drugs increased by more than 26%, while the average income for Wisconsinites rose by nearly 14%.

AARP Wisconsin's Advocacy Director Lisa Lamkins said it's becoming too difficult for people who need medications to absorb these costs.

"Older Wisconsinites are feeling the pinch of inflation in the grocery stores and at the pump," said Lamkins. "And unfortunately, they're feeling it even more when they go to the pharmacy to pick up their prescription drugs."

AARP and other groups want Congress to give Medicare the authority to negotiate drug prices. That approach has surfaced in a House bill, and is a focal point in the Biden administration's budget reconciliation plan.

But opponents, including the pharmaceutical lobby, say it would give the government too much power to set prices, and hamper research and development.

Lamkins argued that drug companies are making profits off innovative work that is largely subsidized by tax dollars.

"New drugs introduced over the past 60 years - most of the important drugs - were developed with the help of research conducted in the public sector, such as universities," said Lamkins.

Looking at specific drugs, the analysis found the annual cost of Victoza, which treats diabetes, rose by more than $3,000 between 2015 and 2020. Lamkins said that isn't helpful to the more than 330,000 Wisconsin residents with diabetes.

Other reforms being floated include penalties for companies that raise their drug prices faster than inflation.



Disclosure: AARP Wisconsin contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Public schools need to minimize arrests at schools by using emergency mental-health teams instead of police officers to address behavioral incidents at school, according to a Sentencing Project report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Report: Invest COVID Funds to Close School-to-Prison Pipeline

ARLINGTON, Va. -- As a Northern Virginia school system transitions away from using police officers in schools, a new report suggests COVID stimulus …

Social Issues

Iowans Urged to Handle Voter Registration Ahead of Fall Elections

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In five weeks, voters in many Iowa cities will cast their ballots for local elections, and the Secretary of State's office is …

Social Issues

Free School Meal Expansion During Pandemic Spotlights Ongoing Need

AURORA, Colo. -- School districts across Colorado had to get creative to ensure families could access critical meals during pandemic-related closures…

Companies behind a proposed natural-gas plant for Wisconsin hope to break ground by 2025. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Economics of WI Gas Plant Proposal Questioned

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Legal proceedings continue involving a proposed natural-gas plant for northwestern Wisconsin. The plans have been approved by state …

Environment

Groups Push for Stronger Action in OR Climate-Protection Program

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Draft rules are out for a program designed to confront climate change in Oregon, but organizations say it does not go far enough to …

West Virginia families have struggled to find and keep work, pay rent and bills, and care for kids and older relatives, and anti-poverty advocates say the pandemic has made things worse. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

“Much At Stake” for West Virginia Families in Biden’s Spending Plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers are slated to vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday…

Health and Wellness

New Mexican Residents Die Treating COVID-19 with Ivermectin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A veterinary drug doctors call unsafe for treating COVID-19 has caused the deaths of two people in New Mexico, according to the …

Social Issues

ACLU: NC's Criminal-Justice Reform Package Doesn't Go Far Enough

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed sweeping criminal-justice reform into law this month that is meant to hold police more …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021