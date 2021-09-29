As ID Redistricting Sprints to Finish, Latinx Coalition Urges Engagement

BOISE, Idaho - Redistricting is happening fast in Idaho, and one group wants to ensure the state's Latinx voices are heard in this process.



The coalition Contamos Idaho began with outreach on the 2020 census and now is informing folks about how they can provide input as lawmakers draw new voting districts.



"This is a once-a-decade process that for many is 'inside baseball,' " said Dr. Alex Zamora, who co-chairs the coalition, "and we want to remove that barrier for just the average citizen to understand what this is, what the implications are and how they can be engaged."



Contamos Idaho has been holding online training sessions, showing people how to provide feedback to the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment. Idaho's Hispanic and Latino populations have grown by 36% in the past decade.



The commission started public meetings under a tight timeline soon after detailed census data was released in August. It has meetings scheduled through Oct. 12.



Maria Gonzalez, the other co-chair of Contamos Idaho, said the quick turnaround on meetings was an early barrier that could prevent people from getting involved. She said the timing of meetings also is an issue, since many were held early in the day.



"The other issue for the efforts within the Latinx community," she said, "has been that 1 in the afternoon, right, is not as accessible for many, especially those who are working 8 to 5, or 8 to 6 in the evening."



Gonzalez said when drawing lines for voting districts, it's important for the commission to keep communities whole.



"You do not want to dilute any community of interest to ensure representation, present and future," she said.



Zamora added that people need to be engaged in this process, and that it shouldn't be rushed.



"We understand that there's a timeliness associated with this, as there is a law that it has to be done within 90 days," he said. "But we certainly can't sacrifice thorough engagement for the sake of being timely."



He noted that the public can continue to send feedback to commissioners on its redistricting plan, even after its last scheduled meeting, Oct. 12.



DES MOINES, Iowa -- In five weeks, voters in many Iowa cities will cast their ballots for local elections, and the Secretary of State's office is using a September holiday to remind residents to take care of an important part of the process.



National Voter Registration Day is observed on the fourth Tuesday of September. The state recently mailed out reminders to the 50,000 unregistered Iowans eligible to vote.



Kevin Hall, communications director for the Iowa Secretary of State's office, said it is important all voters make sure their information is up-to-date, especially if they moved recently or have not cast a ballot for some time.



"We're a very easy state to register to vote," Hall explained. "We have online voter registration. You can register to vote at the polls on Election Day as long as you bring an I-D and proof of residency."



However, Iowa has slipped in national rankings that measure access to civic engagement, and the state is still being scrutinized over recent election law changes.



But Hall insisted Iowa still is a leader in registration, noting the process only takes a few minutes. Those without internet access or a mode of transportation, can call their county auditor and have a registration form mailed to them. The pre-registration deadline is Oct. 18. Iowans can also pick up forms at several state agencies or their local library.



Hall noted Iowa still is placing emphasis on getting younger adults to register. Following a state law change a few years ago, 17-year-olds can register, so long as they turn 18 by the general election.



"That 18-to-24-year-old age group; it's been a struggle to get them engaged as older demographics," Hall reported.



The office said it sees hope, pointing out nearly two dozen high-schools last year were awarded for meeting registration benchmarks.



Iowa's registration system received scrutiny earlier in 2021 when hundreds of 17-year-olds were removed from registration rolls. At the time, the office noted it was part of "voter list maintenance as required by state and federal law." Rules surrounding the practice were subsequently updated.



HELENA, Mont. - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and organizations across the country are encouraging people to make sure they're signed up to vote.



The event was started in 2012 by a member of the voting advocacy nonprofit Forward Montana. The organization has events planned around the state on Tuesday.



Emma Bode is Forward Montana's Bozeman field manager. She said some people might not be aware there are elections this year in Montana, but people will have a chance to vote in local elections, which she says impact everyone's day-to-day life.



"The decisions that local elected officials are making impact things like your roads and public transportation," said Bode. "Things like how much it might cost to go to school, like tuition. Things like COVID precautions and local guidelines around the pandemic."



Bode said November's elections in places such as Bozeman also include important levy and bond issues that affect issues like affordable housing and outdoor recreation.



Pari Kemmick is Billings field manager for Forward Montana. She said even one vote can sway local elections.



"A lot of these elections truly do come down to a handful of votes," said Kemmick. "A ward for a city council, for example, can literally be decided by 10, 15, 20 votes in some cases, and so your vote truly does count."



Kemmick noted that during the 2021 legislative session, Montana lawmakers made a number of changes to voting, including ending same-day voter registration.



"For us," said Kemmick, "what that means is that National Voter Registration Day is ever more important to get people to understand exactly what they need to vote and to let people know that they shouldn't be pushing it to election day."



Along with Billings and Bozeman, Forward Montana is holding events in the Flathead Valley and Missoula.







Disclosure: Forward Montana contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Environment, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

