Wednesday, September 29, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 29, 2021
Play

Good news for low-income families - SNAP monthly benefits will go up by about 21 percent in October; Biden rejects filibuster reform to head off debt-ceiling crisis.

2021Talks - September 29, 2021
Play

Top military officials testify on Afghanistan withdrawal; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of looming crisis if debt ceiling isn't raised; Texas lawmakers release proposed redrawn maps, and Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma reaches $75 million settlement with opioid distributors.

The Yonder Report - September 23, 2021
Play

A new Oklahoma museum honors tribal nations, while Iowa's history is back on the blacktop; mixed news on COVID-19 comes with a warning about unconventional drugs; and electric cars and buses are coming to rural America.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

As ID Redistricting Sprints to Finish, Latinx Coalition Urges Engagement

Play

Wednesday, September 29, 2021   

BOISE, Idaho - Redistricting is happening fast in Idaho, and one group wants to ensure the state's Latinx voices are heard in this process.

The coalition Contamos Idaho began with outreach on the 2020 census and now is informing folks about how they can provide input as lawmakers draw new voting districts.

"This is a once-a-decade process that for many is 'inside baseball,' " said Dr. Alex Zamora, who co-chairs the coalition, "and we want to remove that barrier for just the average citizen to understand what this is, what the implications are and how they can be engaged."

Contamos Idaho has been holding online training sessions, showing people how to provide feedback to the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment. Idaho's Hispanic and Latino populations have grown by 36% in the past decade.

The commission started public meetings under a tight timeline soon after detailed census data was released in August. It has meetings scheduled through Oct. 12.

Maria Gonzalez, the other co-chair of Contamos Idaho, said the quick turnaround on meetings was an early barrier that could prevent people from getting involved. She said the timing of meetings also is an issue, since many were held early in the day.

"The other issue for the efforts within the Latinx community," she said, "has been that 1 in the afternoon, right, is not as accessible for many, especially those who are working 8 to 5, or 8 to 6 in the evening."

Gonzalez said when drawing lines for voting districts, it's important for the commission to keep communities whole.

"You do not want to dilute any community of interest to ensure representation, present and future," she said.

Zamora added that people need to be engaged in this process, and that it shouldn't be rushed.

"We understand that there's a timeliness associated with this, as there is a law that it has to be done within 90 days," he said. "But we certainly can't sacrifice thorough engagement for the sake of being timely."

He noted that the public can continue to send feedback to commissioners on its redistricting plan, even after its last scheduled meeting, Oct. 12.


get more stories like this via email
For the next few months, many California farmers markets will offer $15 in vouchers for every $10 spent by families in the Cal Fresh program, an increase of 50%. (SEE LA)

Social Issues

SNAP, Market Match Benefits to Increase on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Good news for low-income families who depend on SNAP, the federal food-assistance program: Their monthly allotment will go up by …

Environment

Business Leaders Push for Passage of Infrastructure Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. - As congressional leaders hurtle toward a vote on President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" infrastructure legislation, business …

Health and Wellness

SD Part of Grant Program to Boost Rural Health Care

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. - Rural America has long struggled with access to health care. In South Dakota, a federal grant is seen as a way to help providers …

In the last month, women took unpaid leave from work to care for children at roughly 1.8 times the rate of men, according to Census Bureau data. (shangarey/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Affordable Child Care Helps MA Families Get Back to Work

HOLYOKE, Mass. - With the school year in full swing for Massachusetts K-through-12 students, many parents are seeking early-childhood education and …

Social Issues

Desert Hope: A Las Cruces Option for People Who've Been Homeless

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - A new apartment complex built to serve people who've been chronically unhoused in Las Cruces was three-quarters full when it …

Public schools need to minimize arrests at schools by using emergency mental-health teams instead of police officers to address behavioral incidents at school, according to a Sentencing Project report. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Report: Invest COVID Funds to Close School-to-Prison Pipeline

ARLINGTON, Va. -- As a Northern Virginia school system transitions away from using police officers in schools, a new report suggests COVID stimulus …

Social Issues

Free School Meal Expansion During Pandemic Spotlights Ongoing Need

AURORA, Colo. -- School districts across Colorado had to get creative to ensure families could access critical meals during pandemic-related closures…

Environment

Economics of WI Gas Plant Proposal Questioned

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Legal proceedings continue involving a proposed natural-gas plant for northwestern Wisconsin. The plans have been approved by state …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021