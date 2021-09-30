Thursday, September 30, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 30, 2021
Play

As school staffing stumbles, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants more students vaccinated, and Maryland's largest school district removes police officers from the hallways, for the first time in 19 years.

2021Talks - September 30, 2021
Play

Lawmakers debate suspending the debt ceiling and struggle to reach a budget deal; Senate lawmakers scrutinize Texas' abortion law; and YouTube bans the accounts of people spreading vaccine misinformation.

The Yonder Report - September 30, 2021
Play

Bringing back 'Main Street,' one town at a time; apprenticeships can mean big bucks for those who stay put; mandated vaccines could be coming to your workplace; and FEMA says don't be swindled by COVID funeral scammers.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
ND Teachers' Advocates Renew Concerns Over Recruitment Barriers

Play

Thursday, September 30, 2021   

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota has a new Teacher of the Year. Educators say awards take on new meaning in the pandemic, but more support is needed to keep them from leaving the profession.

This week, Bret Dockter, a sixth-grade teacher from Harvey, received the highest honor. He made reference to his peers' dedication during the pandemic, as well as teacher shortage concerns in the U.S.

Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, the statewide educators' union, said it's frustrating to see there might be enough prospective teachers finishing college, but not all of them are jumping into the pool right away.

"Even in the larger school districts that used to get 15 applicants for every posting that they had open, now they're getting five," Archuleta observed.

He noted some graduates might be delaying their careers until a better paying job opens up. Past research at Bismarck State College found North Dakota has faced more of a recruitment issue than an actual shortage.

This year, the Legislature approved a 1% boost in education funding, with 70% of new money going toward salary increases. The union is convinced it only happened because of enhanced federal support during the crisis.

Archuleta pointed out teacher pay in North Dakota still lags behind people who work in the private sector. He feels the pandemic has also added recruitment barriers, alluding to public backlash over mask mandates for schools.

"They take a look around them, they know that teachers have been used as a political football, and that's not why they want to go into education," Archuleta remarked.

In a recent Rand Corporation survey, one in four U.S. teachers said they're likely to leave the profession. That compares to one in six prior to the pandemic. Archuleta contended the findings are why policymakers need to establish long-term funding commitments, to help compel teachers to stay committed to the profession.


Maryland's Montgomery County Public Schools has changed School Resource Officers into 'Community Engagement Officers' this year. They're now located offsite, with no direct communications with school officials. (Wikimedia Commons)

