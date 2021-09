ND Teachers' Advocates Renew Concerns Over Recruitment Barriers

BOSTON - Educators, parents and union leaders say Massachusetts needs a major overhaul of its standardized testing for students.



The most recent MCAS results - the state's annual standardized test - show more students performing worse in math and English compared with the year before the pandemic, and disparities remain between Black and Latino students and their white peers.



Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said these results don't accurately reflect students' abilities, but rather how much a community's school system has been under-resourced and under-funded.



"MCAS results reduce non-white students to merely a deficit or an achievement gap," she said, "rather than allowing educators to understand and align their teaching with the rich cultural wealth that students and their families possess."



She said a bill now in the General Assembly would remove MCAS as a graduation requirement and develop a new framework for assessing students and schools. It also would create a grant program for communities to develop evaluations, and suspend current accountability requirements for MCAS performance until schools are fully funded.



Music educator Deb Gesualdo, president of the Malden Education Association, said it's a big problem that passing the MCAS is a requirement for high school graduation, especially for low-income students, English learners and students who have Individualized Education Plans - or even test anxiety.



"As teachers, we have to differentiate the way we teach," she said. "We don't teach every student the same way, and yet we are forced to give an MCAS exam that treats every student pretty much the same."



Gesualdo echoed the importance of an approach that takes students' diverse backgrounds and learning styles into account. She added that the test has been in place for more than 20 years, and said she thinks updates are overdue.



Disclosure: Massachusetts Teachers Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Children's Issues, Civic Engagement, Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Bill Massachusetts Legislature 2021

MCAS results Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education 9/15/2021



get more stories like this via email



AUSTIN, Texas - A new national survey of community and technical colleges highlights the importance of job-focused education and training.



It finds 35% of students at these schools are taking non-credit courses that lead to industry certifications and credentials. That's a change from students who used to stick with academic courses designed to transfer to a four year school.



Tamar Jacoby - president of Opportunity America, the group that did the survey - said community and technical colleges offer students, whether they're 18 or 48, an affordable pathway to a career.



"Community college students can be job-focused or not job focused,' said Jacoby. "They can be learning welding or nursing or they can be learning liberal arts and sociology."



Texas' Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller says many students enrolled in non-credit programs later pursue four year degrees, but on average, only 20% of community colleges allow students to leverage non-credit learning for college credit.



According to the survey, of the nation's 10.5 million community college students, about three quarters are older than 25.



Last week, the Austin Community College District announced a new partnership with Toyota Motor North America, called "Technician Training and Education Network," to begin next fall. It's designed to provide a pipeline to careers with Toyota and Lexus.



Chauncy Lennon, vice president for learning and work at Lumina Foundation, said the next challenge is getting more American businesses to cross-promote innovation.



"Get industries to come together and better identify their shared skill needs," said Lennon. "And then, signal those over to the community-college system."



A survey question about partnerships between community colleges and local employers found that only about 36% of employer partners offer workplace-based learning opportunities.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.







References: The Indispensable Institution: taking the measure of community college workforce education Opportunity America 9/1/21



get more stories like this via email