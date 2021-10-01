Older South Dakotans Urged to Get COVID Booster Shot

PIERRE, S.D. -- Several South Dakota health providers are now offering COVID-19 booster shots, and those eligible are being reminded about the need to protect themselves.



Late last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved booster shots for those who had earlier received the Pfizer vaccine.



For the third round of shots, those 65 and older, individuals with underlying medical conditions, and essential workers are deemed eligible.



Erik Gaikowski, state director of AARP South Dakota, said with community spread still a concern, along with broader vaccination reluctance, now is not the time to put it off.



"The fact that we're at this stage in the pandemic, and we're still trying to encourage folks to still just get vaccinated in general, those folks that are eligible for the booster should definitely have that added benefit," Gaikowski asserted.



Among South Dakota's 66 counties, 59 are reported to have "high" community spread of the virus, while less than 60% of the state's eligible population is fully vaccinated. As for booster shots, so far, only Pfizer's has received clearance, and is recommended six months after the initial series of shots were completed.



When vaccines were first made available earlier this year, South Dakota was lauded for its rollout. Gaikowski is hopeful it will be the same for booster shots.



"We've had conversations with the governor's office and department of health, and we definitely encourage them to go with the same rollout, since we had good success early on," Gaikowski recounted.



His group is especially appealing to long-term care facilities to ensure staff and residents get their booster shots. Earlier this year, AARP pressured state, federal and industry leaders to address vaccination gaps among nursing-home workers.



Meanwhile, a recent poll from South Dakota State University said 65% of unvaccinated respondents were "very unlikely" to get their initial shots. As for vaccinated respondents, 85% said it was "very likely" or "somewhat likely" they will get a booster shot.



RICHMOND, Va. -- As schools in Virginia face staffing challenges due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Gov. Ralph Northam wants to get more eligible students vaccinated.



In Virginia, 63% of children ages 12 to 15 have received at least one shot. However, there are geographic disparities, both for kids and adults, in vaccination rates.



Among 12-to-15-year-olds in Alexandria, 98.5% are vaccinated, but only 17% in rural Highland and Patrick counties.



Francisco Durán, superintendent of Arlington Public Schools, said at a news conference this week by offering vaccine clinics at schools, they can do more to help fight the virus.



"As we're entering the third school year in the pandemic, it's very important that we put all the measures that we can in place to keep our students and staff safe, so that our students can remain in school," Durán asserted. "That is really much our priority in Arlington County."



The vaccine clinics are open during the school week and on weekends. Durán pointed out they are prepared to keep the clinics open when the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children age five and up.



Virginia's COVID Delta variant surge appears to be subsiding, but hospitalizations remain high. More than 2,000 COVID patients are in hospitals, and most are not vaccinated.



Dr. Michelle Albert, president-elect of the American Heart Association and a physician, said it is important to reach people exposed to misinformation about the vaccine by providing the facts through people they know.



"It is imperative that the public listens to trusted sources, and the trusted sources are the people that you go to when you are ill, and when you need sage advice and solid advice on personal matters," Albert contended.



Virginia ranks 14th among the states for its vaccination rate.



CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. - Rural America has long struggled with access to health care. In South Dakota, a federal grant is seen as a way to help providers become more viable down the road.



South Dakota is one of four states to receive rural health transformation funds that could better position smaller hospitals and other facilities to serve patients. The state's Department of Social Services has been awarded up to $5 million in federal funding to help systems implement changes.



Shelly Ten Napel, chief executive of the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas (CHAD), said it could bring innovation to areas that badly need it.



"We really do need to work together and think about how we can shore up that rural health-infrastructure," she said, "how we can sustain it over the long term."



The centerpiece is switching to Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement structures that focus less on patient volume, which allows providers to be more flexible with their services. Program officials have said it ensures stability amid a wave of hospital closures in the United States. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform has estimated that about one in four of South Dakota's rural hospitals is at risk of closing.



The program also allows hospitals and clinics to purchase technology, such as tele-health equipment. In addition to maintaining services such as primary care, Napel said there's room for growth in other areas, such as maternity care.



"Are we really wrapping around those pregnant moms and those new babies," she asked, "to really make sure that babies get off to a good start?"



Whether it's newborns or older adults, Ten Napel said paving the way for healthier outcomes in rural areas can keep costs down. She added that CHAD facilities prioritize bringing value to the health-care system. State officials have said implementation begins in early 2023.



