Florida OK'd for More than $1B in P-EBT Funding for Children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- After weeks of pressure on Gov. Ron DeSantis to apply for a one-time pandemic food-stamp program, this week Florida became the last state to apply and get approval for more than a billion dollars in Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) federal funding.
The program was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in April to aid those children that depend on the school meals distributed during the summer. More than 30 Democratic state lawmakers and 80 advocacy groups urged the governor to apply for the program.
Niki Fried, Florida agriculture commissioner, said it was shameful for the state to take so long to apply.
"I don't know if it was politically motivated, I don't know if DCF dropped the ball, and then when we called them out on it, they had to come up with some excuse," Fried asserted. "But regardless, at the end of the day, the money is coming down to our families across the state."
A spokesperson for the governor once said Flroidains did not need the program because kids were back in school. The program is aimed at helping an estimated 2.7 million children in Florida. Families with children in poverty will receive an additional $375 in benefits over a 30-day period beginning Nov. 15.
Fried said every penny counts for those who are food insecure.
"$375 may not sound like a lot to some people, but for many Floridians, it will make all the difference in the world," Fried contended. "Providing money to shop for groceries, so this week's paychecks can cover rent or car payments."
Children younger than age six who went to child care and whose families already were enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), can also apply for the added benefit.
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Groups fighting child hunger say the Build Back Better plan in Congress could be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to cut down on the number of kids going hungry.
The budget-reconciliation package currently being debated in Washington, D.C. includes a provision to expand eligibility for school meals.
Chloe Eberhardt, policy advocate for community food justice at Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, said it provides a pathway to making school meals universal in Oregon.
"That really is something that we've been investing in," Eberhardt explained. "In Oregon, pre-pandemic, because we know the value and the importance of school meals for addressing hunger for kids, and so this really is validation to that."
The Build Back Better plan also increases access to meals during the summer months, when hunger spikes for kids. The legislation is receiving pushback, including from some moderate Democrats, because of its cost, which currently exceeds $3.5 trillion.
Susannah Morgan, CEO of the Oregon Food Bank, said the budget package includes key provisions to cut down on disparities across the board, such as universal pre-school.
She said one of the most important anti-poverty pieces is making permanent the Child Tax Credit, which has gone out to families during the pandemic. The credit provides up to $3,600 a year to families, depending on the age of their child, phasing out for households with higher incomes.
"Research has shown that in the months that it has existed, it's cutting child poverty in half," Morgan reported. "It's lifting families with small children out of poverty, which is absolutely astonishing and delighting."
While there is an urge to return to life pre-pandemic, Eberhardt said hunger was a major issue before COVID-19. One in ten Oregonians struggled to put food on the table, according to the Oregon Hunger Task Force. She noted rates were twice as high for people of color, including Black and Indigenous families.
"The Build Back Better Act really, for us, is getting right at that because we don't want to go back to what was the normal before the pandemic because that wasn't working," Eberhardt asserted.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Good news for low-income families who depend on SNAP, the federal food-assistance program: Their monthly allotment will go up by about 21%, starting in October.
Each person eligible for SNAP now will get an average increase of about $36 on his or her EBT card - an injection of about $2 billion for the state's neediest families. If they're already receiving SNAP benefits, said Frank Tamborello, executive director of Hunger Action Los Angeles, they don't need to do anything extra.
"The increase is going to be automatic," he said. "There's no paperwork that has to be submitted. And it's going to happen across the board for the entire country. This is a permanent increase going forward."
In August, the administration revised a program known as the Thrifty Food Plan for the first time since 1975. It lists the minimum amount of food a family would need to purchase for a healthy diet. That change prompted the increase in SNAP benefits.
In addition, many farmers markets around the state are going to increase the Market Match program by 50%, also starting in October. Right now, people who receive CalFresh benefits get $10 in vouchers for every $10 they spend at a farmers market; that match will now be $15.
Harry Brown-Hiegel, manager of farmers markets in Pomona and Los Angeles, said the extra money will give kids better access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
"Obviously, parents have more purchasing power," he said, "and to increase that, there's so many problems, including COVID, that nutrition is a key element in."
To find out if your local market takes part in the Market Match program, check online at MarketMatch.org. The increase in that program will continue through the end of the year.
AURORA, Colo. -- School districts across Colorado had to get creative to ensure families could access critical meals during pandemic-related closures.
With kids back in cafeterias, nutrition directors are calling for continued universal access to breakfast and lunch, regardless of a family's ability to pay.
Shannon Solomon, assistant director of operations for Aurora Public Schools Nutrition Services, said when school cafeterias closed, she's proud of how her team found ways to meet customers where they were.
"I joked with my team regularly that we were Dr. Seuss. 'We will feed our kids in a park, we will feed them on a bus,'" Solomon recounted. "We pivoted, and for our customers that could not get to us, we got to them."
Current Child Nutrition Reauthorization proposals, part of President Joe Biden's American Families Plan, would ensure all students can access nutritious meals at school, after school, during the summer and at child care for free.
Proponents argued the programs will reduce childhood hunger and obesity, and support academic achievement.
Katie Cossette, director of nutrition services for Englewood Schools, said universal access helps remove the stigma of so-called "poor kids meals." It also eliminates the administrative burden of signing kids up for reimbursements and collecting unpaid meal debt.
Cossette pointed out the program has put a spotlight on a need which continues to exist today.
"I will say we are serving more meals than I've ever seen our district serve, and they keep going up every day, which is incredible," Cossette explained. "And it really shows how valuable our program is to the community. When it's free, our families use it."
Solomon added universal access to meals ultimately helps students stay focused in the classroom, and gives them the chance to be the best version of themselves they can be.
"Nourishment is Maslow's "Hierarchy of Needs," it's one of the basic fundamentals of a human being," Solomon remarked. "Having school lunch and school breakfast be universally free to every single human-being-student there is should be a part of the school day."