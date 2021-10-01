Friday, October 1, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 1, 2021
For National Drive Electric Week, advocates and utility companies work to help get people ready for the rapidly changing transportation market; plus AARP encourages people to get their COVID booster shots.

2021Talks - October 1, 2021
The Senate votes to fund the government and avoid a shutdown, the Biden administration issues new rules on immigration arrests, and Facebooks global head of safety defends the companys practices before lawmakers.

The Yonder Report - September 30, 2021
Bringing back 'Main Street,' one town at a time; apprenticeships can mean big bucks for those who stay put; mandated vaccines could be coming to your workplace; and FEMA says don't be swindled by COVID funeral scammers.

Judge's Ruling Puts Utah Wildlands at Risk for Oil-Gas Exploration

Friday, October 1, 2021   

GREEN RIVER, Utah -- Despite a January presidential order pausing all oil and gas leases on public lands, the federal government has restarted the process of leasing 6,600 acres of Utah wildlands.

A federal judge recently overruled President Joe Biden's directive, after the oil industry filed suit in June, and instructed the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to restart the leasing process.

Landon Newell, staff attorney for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, said while the ruling reopens the process, it does not necessarily mean the BLM will actually put the land up for auction.

"It's fully within their legal discretion to offer these leases, but just as importantly, to not offer the leases to protect the resource, just protect our climate," Newell contended. "That makes a little sense to offer more leasing for oil and gas development in that framework."

Newell pointed out the four Utah parcels are located adjacent to the Green River in the Uinta Basin, while another is located adjacent to the San Rafael Reef Wilderness, just north of Goblin Valley State Park.

Newell emphasized while he believes it is unlikely the BLM will go forward with leasing the lands, anything can happen.

"They're taking comment from the public as to what resource issues do they need to think about," Newell explained. "What do they need to look at prior to offering these leases? And that could be climate change, could be wildlife, it could be water resources, land with wilderness characteristics."

Newell added fossil-fuel extraction on public lands accounts for nearly a quarter of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. He argued the Colorado Plateau and Utah's red-rock wilderness are expected to suffer some of the worst impacts over the coming decades.

"That's always been the fear and the concern we've raised repeatedly over the years," Newell recounted. "By issuing an oil and gas lease, the agency has, for all practical purposes, committed itself to go down the path towards approving development on that lease."

The BLM is accepting public comments on the leasing proposal through today, and a second comment period will open once the agency releases a draft analysis of the plan.


Arkansas' neighboring states of Texas and Oklahoma are expected to take in about 4,500 and 1,800 Afghan families respectively. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

AR Preparing to Welcome Nearly 100 Afghan Refugees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- More than a month after the sudden fall of Kabul led to tens of thousands of Afghans becoming refugees overnight, groups are …

Environment

Build Back Better Act Could Boost Building Electrification

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Proposals in Congress's Build Back Better plan could speed up and lower the cost of electrifying people's homes. The budget-…

Environment

New Campaign Aims to Take Bite Out of Big Ag

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Actions continue in Washington, DC, to address longstanding market fairness issues within agriculture, but those behind a new …

According to national tracking data, South Dakota saw a 4% decrease in its weekly vaccination rate. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Older South Dakotans Urged to Get COVID Booster Shot

PIERRE, S.D. -- Several South Dakota health providers are now offering COVID-19 booster shots, and those eligible are being reminded about the need …

Social Issues

Florida OK'd for More than $1B in P-EBT Funding for Children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- After weeks of pressure on Gov. Ron DeSantis to apply for a one-time pandemic food-stamp program, this week Florida became the …

One proposal in Congress would invest $35 billion to expand access to school and summer meals. (New Africa/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Build Back Better Act Could Drastically Cut Child Hunger, Advocates Say

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Groups fighting child hunger say the Build Back Better plan in Congress could be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to cut down on …

Environment

Electric-Vehicle Owners Urged to Charge Overnight at Home

DETROIT -- It is National Drive Electric Week, and electric vehicle (EV) advocates and utility companies are working to help get residents and the …

Social Issues

Report Shows Benefits of Funding Alternatives to Police in Schools

BALTIMORE, Md. -- Maryland's largest school district removed police officers from the hallways this fall, for the first time in 19 years, and a new …

 

