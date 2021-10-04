Challenges for Pronghorn Highlight Importance of Connected Landscapes

BOISE, Idaho - Millions of pronghorn used to roam the West freely. But impediments like road and fences, as well as a changing climate, threaten the species' future.



A new web map explores the pronghorn's journey as it migrates the grasslands of the West.



Andrew Jakes - regional wildlife biologist in Northern Rockies, Prairies and Pacific offices for the National Wildlife Federation - said pronghorn need a connected habitat to thrive. And he noted that pronghorn aren't the only ones that flourish from habitat connectivity.



"Having a healthy and resilient ecosystem equates to having healthy and resilient rural communities," said Jakes. "It equates to having healthy water. It just equates to having really robust wildlife populations within these different ecosystems."



The website, known as a "StoryMap," is called On the Move and follows pronghorn migration from spring to winter. It was put together by the National Wildlife Federation and The Nature Conservancy.



Jakes said as many as 30 million pronghorn used to roam the West. After falling nearly to extinction in the early 20th century, numbers are now close to one million because of conservation efforts.



Kelsey Molloy is a rangeland ecologist for The Nature Conservancy. She said a suite of animals benefit from conservation of the grasslands.



"It's not just the pronghorn that benefit when we modify a fence," said Molloy. Mule deer are benefiting from that too. And when we make sure that a ranch stays intact, that means that grassland birds are benefiting too. So it's all connected."



Jakes said it's worth thinking about the landscape as a whole. He said pronghorn and other wildlife on the move don't think about whether they're on public or private lands or in the United States or Canada.



"So it's worth working with all these different entities to sustain this really important ecosystem," said Jakes.



Jakes noted that grasslands are the most imperiled ecosystem in the world.







PHOENIX -- A cooperative effort to restore habitats along the Lower Colorado River Basin is seeing the re-emergence of several threatened and endangered species.



The Central Arizona Project (CAP) is part of a program, begun in 2005, that has reclaimed or restored more than 1,100 square miles of wetlands and woodlands along the river.



The Lower Colorado River Multi-Species Conservation Program (MSCP) is designed to protect 27 species, including eight listed under the Endangered Species Act.



Chuck Cullom, Colorado River programs manager for the Central Arizona Project, said the 50-year project is a joint effort between Arizona, California and Nevada.



"We do that so that the species have a chance to recover from the impacts of building dams and operating diversions in the Lower Colorado River," Cullom explained. "We're paying the environment back for the service the river provides."



Cullom pointed out the program has created more than 6,500 acres of conservation habitat, planted thousands of cottonwood willows and honey mesquite trees, and has restocked the river with more than one million native fish.



He added restoring the habitat is part of the CAP's agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and he noted the program works much better when the states work together.



"Rather than the service coming in and saying, 'You need to do this and that,' we've spent about seven years negotiating with all the water users in the Lower Basin to figure out how to do this cooperatively," Cullom recounted.



Cullom emphasized the program has already seen the resurgence and return of several of the species it is designed to protect, including the "rediscovery" of the Northern Mexican garter snake, which has not been seen in the river basin for decades.



"We're learning a lot about these rare species because of the program and because we're learning about them, we can enhance their chance of long-term survival," Cullom asserted.



The program operates through funding provided by the U.S. government and from water and hydropower users in California, Arizona and Nevada. There are more than 30 participants in Arizona, including the CAP, which is the largest single contributor in Arizona.



RALEIGH, N.C. - A bipartisan bill to protect wildlife species before they're imperiled has gained the support of North Carolina's senators. It's the first state to have both senators sign on, along with eight other senators.



The Recovering America's Wildlife Act would direct $1.4 billion to state and local agencies to prevent species from becoming endangered. It would direct about $24 million to North Carolina.



Tim Gestwicki, CEO of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, called it the "most historic piece of wildlife conservation legislation in the past half-century."



"We are absolutely over-the-moon delighted that both of our senators have joined as sponsors, Senator Burr and Senator Tillis," said Gestwicki, "demonstrating North Carolina leads the way once again."



The House version has six cosponsors from North Carolina, including Republicans and Democrats.



Gestwicki said the bill would help almost 500 species of concern in the state. They include the Carolina northern flying squirrel, Appalachian cottontail and zigzag salamander.



Collin O'Mara, president and CEO the National Wildlife Federation, said it's a critical time for legislation like this, with more than one third of all wildlife species at heightened risk of extinction across the country.



O'Mara said he believes Tar Heel State support in Congress could be critical for the bill's chances.



"When this bill passes," said O'Mara, "the North Carolina stamp of approval will be one of the reasons why it gets to the president's desk."



O'Mara said it's heartening to see bipartisan support for this measure.



"We often joke that there's no such thing as a Republican trout or a Democratic deer," said O'Mara. "And this is a moment that's showing that wildlife conservation, and conservation more broadly, can still truly be one of the bipartisan issues in this Congress."







