WI Plan to Ban Certain Race Teachings Sees Backlash

MADISON, Wis. -- When the Wisconsin Senate resumes its session this month, it could take up a bill containing restrictions on teaching philosophies about race, but labor leaders in education say it falls short in being honest with students.
The bill, which cleared the state Assembly last week, would prohibit teachers from broaching subjects like systemic racism or white privilege. It's part of a national conservative movement to block language Republicans have aligned with Critical Race Theory.
Christina Brey, director of public affairs for the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the state's largest teacher's union, said the bill goes against the responsibility of schools to better explain the realities of the country students live in.
"We need to be honest in education about the challenges that we face and how we as a nation have overcome those challenges," Brey asserted. "Anything less would be lying to our children."
Republican leaders in the Legislature contend the concepts essentially promote the idea that one race is better than the other. Opponents say that's not the case, noting it is important for students to learn policies adopted in early U.S. history produced longstanding harm to certain races.
If it clears the Senate, the bill faces a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Brey added lawmakers are trying to assert power over a profession many of them never have worked in.
"I think it also underlines the fact that an educator voice is missing in a lot of these conversations," Brey contended.
Opponents of the bills say the public needs to know Critical Race Theory itself is mainly found in college lecture halls, and is rarely taught in K-12 schools. Proposals similar to Wisconsin's have been signed into law in several other states, including Iowa.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Among Tennessee students, 40% are children of color, yet only about 3% of teachers in the state are Black men.
In Memphis, two groups are working to boost the number of Black male teachers and partnering with local school districts.
Dr. Patrick Washington, executive director of the Man Up Teacher Fellowship, a teacher preparation program geared toward Black men, said because of the small pipeline, districts should be making strategic and intentional goals when it comes to recruiting, hiring and retaining Black male teachers.
"And making sure that we are holding our school leaders, school districts accountable, and saying, hey, what is your plan?" Washington explained. "Because you do have to be intentional about recruiting this particular population of people."
Washington noted his organization hopes to increase the number of male teachers of color in schools and Black male college students majoring in education statewide by 5% over the next five years.
Dr. Diarese George, executive director of the Tennessee Educators of Color Alliance, pointed to research which showed students of color who have a Black male teacher are more likely to take advanced-placement or college-preparatory classes, and more likely to consider continuing their education after high school.
"Chronic absenteeism goes down, graduate rates increase, and the likelihood of someone being able to apply and persist through college is a reality," George asserted.
Washington believes institutions have to start early when it comes to generating interest in teaching and in offering opportunities for Black male high-school students to consider teaching and gain experience, all before college.
"Identifying these young men and teachers of color as early as 11th grade, and giving them opportunities throughout the summer to earn money while also learning some of the foundational principles of supervising kids," Washington urged.
Studies also suggest having diverse teachers benefits all students and exposes them to different perspectives and experiences.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota has a new Teacher of the Year. Educators say awards take on new meaning in the pandemic, but more support is needed to keep them from leaving the profession.
This week, Bret Dockter, a sixth-grade teacher from Harvey, received the highest honor. He made reference to his peers' dedication during the pandemic, as well as teacher shortage concerns in the U.S.
Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, the statewide educators' union, said it's frustrating to see there might be enough prospective teachers finishing college, but not all of them are jumping into the pool right away.
"Even in the larger school districts that used to get 15 applicants for every posting that they had open, now they're getting five," Archuleta observed.
He noted some graduates might be delaying their careers until a better paying job opens up. Past research at Bismarck State College found North Dakota has faced more of a recruitment issue than an actual shortage.
This year, the Legislature approved a 1% boost in education funding, with 70% of new money going toward salary increases. The union is convinced it only happened because of enhanced federal support during the crisis.
Archuleta pointed out teacher pay in North Dakota still lags behind people who work in the private sector. He feels the pandemic has also added recruitment barriers, alluding to public backlash over mask mandates for schools.
"They take a look around them, they know that teachers have been used as a political football, and that's not why they want to go into education," Archuleta remarked.
In a recent Rand Corporation survey, one in four U.S. teachers said they're likely to leave the profession. That compares to one in six prior to the pandemic. Archuleta contended the findings are why policymakers need to establish long-term funding commitments, to help compel teachers to stay committed to the profession.
BOSTON - Educators, parents and union leaders say Massachusetts needs a major overhaul of its standardized testing for students.
The most recent MCAS results - the state's annual standardized test - show more students performing worse in math and English compared with the year before the pandemic, and disparities remain between Black and Latino students and their white peers.
Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said these results don't accurately reflect students' abilities, but rather how much a community's school system has been under-resourced and under-funded.
"MCAS results reduce non-white students to merely a deficit or an achievement gap," she said, "rather than allowing educators to understand and align their teaching with the rich cultural wealth that students and their families possess."
She said a bill now in the General Assembly would remove MCAS as a graduation requirement and develop a new framework for assessing students and schools. It also would create a grant program for communities to develop evaluations, and suspend current accountability requirements for MCAS performance until schools are fully funded.
Music educator Deb Gesualdo, president of the Malden Education Association, said it's a big problem that passing the MCAS is a requirement for high school graduation, especially for low-income students, English learners and students who have Individualized Education Plans - or even test anxiety.
"As teachers, we have to differentiate the way we teach," she said. "We don't teach every student the same way, and yet we are forced to give an MCAS exam that treats every student pretty much the same."
Gesualdo echoed the importance of an approach that takes students' diverse backgrounds and learning styles into account. She added that the test has been in place for more than 20 years, and said she thinks updates are overdue.
