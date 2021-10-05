Tuesday, October 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 5, 2021
Play

A growing number of tents in Denver spotlight an expanding housing crisis, Facebook and its subsidiaries fight outages, and abortion rights in 26 states are in the balance before the U.S. Supreme Court.

2021Talks - October 5, 2021
Play

The Facebook whistleblower testifies in Congress; a stalemate continues over the debt ceiling; and Andrew Yang is leaving the Democratic Party.

The Yonder Report - September 30, 2021
Play

Bringing back 'Main Street,' one town at a time; apprenticeships can mean big bucks for those who stay put; mandated vaccines could be coming to your workplace; and FEMA says don't be swindled by COVID funeral scammers.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WI Plan to Ban Certain Race Teachings Sees Backlash

Play

Tuesday, October 5, 2021   

MADISON, Wis. -- When the Wisconsin Senate resumes its session this month, it could take up a bill containing restrictions on teaching philosophies about race, but labor leaders in education say it falls short in being honest with students.

The bill, which cleared the state Assembly last week, would prohibit teachers from broaching subjects like systemic racism or white privilege. It's part of a national conservative movement to block language Republicans have aligned with Critical Race Theory.

Christina Brey, director of public affairs for the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the state's largest teacher's union, said the bill goes against the responsibility of schools to better explain the realities of the country students live in.

"We need to be honest in education about the challenges that we face and how we as a nation have overcome those challenges," Brey asserted. "Anything less would be lying to our children."

Republican leaders in the Legislature contend the concepts essentially promote the idea that one race is better than the other. Opponents say that's not the case, noting it is important for students to learn policies adopted in early U.S. history produced longstanding harm to certain races.

If it clears the Senate, the bill faces a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Brey added lawmakers are trying to assert power over a profession many of them never have worked in.

"I think it also underlines the fact that an educator voice is missing in a lot of these conversations," Brey contended.

Opponents of the bills say the public needs to know Critical Race Theory itself is mainly found in college lecture halls, and is rarely taught in K-12 schools. Proposals similar to Wisconsin's have been signed into law in several other states, including Iowa.

References:  
Assembly Bill 411 2021

get more stories like this via email
Kentucky has a backlog of more than 1,000 abandoned mine land sites that qualify for federal assistance for cleanup. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Looming Uncertainty Over Future of Abandoned Mine Land Cleanup

WHITESBURG, Ky. -- Congress has allowed the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) program to expire, and advocates said nationwide on both state and tribal …

Social Issues

Community Credit Unions Help “Underbanked” Women

SAN FRANCISCO -- Worldwide, only 65% of women have a bank account, compared with 72% for men, so as we celebrate National Businesswoman's Week later …

Health and Wellness

Report: Millions to Lose Abortion Access If Roe v. Wade Overturned

ST. LOUIS -- As the new U.S. Supreme Court session gears up, a new report found more than 36 million women in 26 states, including Missouri, could …

Flu shots are being rolled out as the colder months approach. (Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Another Flu Season Approaches as COVID-19 Pandemic Rages On

TACOMA, Wash. -- Flu season is around the corner, which means many people can protect themselves with a flu shot. Health professionals are advising …

Health and Wellness

Community Health-Workers to Address Childhood Asthma in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Asthma is one of the major reasons why children miss school in Connecticut, and a new grant program will support improving asthma …

In Ohio in the past year, 121 people were injured or killed by a person with a gun in a domestic violence incident. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Ohio Domestic Violence Deaths Rise 62% Over Two Years

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Deaths linked to domestic violence continue to rise in Ohio, according to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network's sixth-annual report …

Social Issues

Protecting the Future by Restoring Indigenous Languages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- In anticipation of a new, decade-long focus on preserving indigenous languages, the first-ever conference on "Restoring and …

Social Issues

Laying the Groundwork for Equitable Traffic-Stop Policies

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Law enforcement agencies are reassessing traffic-stop policies amid concerns from racial-justice advocates. In Minnesota…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021