PNS Daily Newscast - October 7, 2021
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offers a short-term suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling to avert a national default, and educators are expected to benefit from a big move on student debt.

2021Talks - October 7, 2021
Senate Democrats reach a deal with Sen. Mitch McConnell on a debt ceiling vote, a federal student loan forgiveness program relaxes its rules, and Republicans call on President Biden to address the southern border crisis.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Faith, Death Penalty Focus of NC Virtual Sabbath

Wednesday, October 6, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. - An online conversation this Sunday will focus on faith with people affected by capital punishment.

Panelists will include George Wilkerson, now living on North Carolina's death row; Andre Smith, who teaches Buddhism to men in prison and lost his son to homicide; and the Rev. Sharon Risher, who lost her mother and two cousins in the shooting at Mother Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C.

Noel Nickle, executive director of the North Carolina Coalition for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said the state hasn't executed anyone since 2006, but there is no official moratorium on executions.

"And we also look to not just the possibility of executions, but the fact that people are still sentenced to death in our state," she said. "We have a couple of pending capital trials still for 2021."

She also pointed to the stark racial disparity in capital punishment sentencing, citing a study of death penalty trials in North Carolina from 1990 to 2010 that found racial bias tainted sentencing in trials with all-white juries.

Panelist George Wilkerson, who has spent the past 15 years on death row, said he's witnessed others in prison undergo profound transformations, especially when they're guided by their faith.

"And from my personal experience, I've seen it - I've seen it around me," he said. "I see that people can change, that people are redeemable. No matter what they've done."

Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the North Carolina Council of Churches said Christians working toward a more just society believe there's a moral imperative for the criminal justice system to serve as an agent of rehabilitation, rather than a vehicle for oppression.

"The reason we're doing this Death Penalty Abolition Sabbath - and it's meant for all faith communities to participate, of course - is to raise awareness about the reality that the death penalty is still on the books in North Carolina," she said.

A Pew poll released in June found that, despite concerns over racial bias in death sentencing and whether it deters crime, a majority of Americans say they favor the death penalty for people convicted of murder. However, 78% of those surveyed believe there is some risk that an innocent person could be put to death.

Disclosure: North Carolina Council of Churches contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Health Issues, Immigrant Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


