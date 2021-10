Ed. Department to Streamline Student-Loan Forgiveness for Public Servants

LANSING, Mich. -- An overhaul of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program could bring relief to more than 550,000 student-loan borrowers nationwide who work in government or nonprofits.



The program aims to provide student-debt relief once a government or nonprofit employee has worked and made monthly payments for 10 years, but many borrowers report finding the process difficult to navigate.



Dr. Jessica Saint-Paul, who works at a healthcare nonprofit, discovered after working toward loan forgiveness her payment plan did not qualify for assistance.



"After 10 years, that's when I found out, 'Oh, you're in the wrong loan, and you're not in a payment program. So you're going to have to start over from scratch,'" Saint-Paul recounted. "So there was no difference between me and a borrower who is starting for the very first time repaying their loans starting at zero."



In Michigan, 1.4 million people Student debt data Institute for College Access and Success Oct. 2020 owe student loans, nearly 60% of graduates.



The changes announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Education include a waiver to make all federal loan repayments qualify towards forgiveness, even ones not previously eligible. In addition, the new plan commits to helping active-duty service members access the program.



Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General, was among 22 AGs across the country who called on the Department of Education to take steps to fix what they called the "broken" forgiveness program, noting the Department had rejected 96% of applications.



Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education, said they are ready to turn that around.



"You've done so much to help our community, and it's our turn to serve you," Cardona pledged. "You were made a promise, and it's now our turn to deliver on that promise."



The average amount borrowers in Michigan owe is around $30,000. Groups advocating for student debt relief said fixes were long overdue and hope to see more measures to cut down on student loan debt for people who may not work in the government or nonprofit sectors.



MADISON, Wis. -- When the Wisconsin Senate resumes its session this month, it could take up a bill containing restrictions on teaching philosophies about race, but labor leaders in education say it falls short in being honest with students.



The bill, which cleared the state Assembly last week, would prohibit teachers from broaching subjects like systemic racism or white privilege. It's part of a national conservative movement to block language Republicans have aligned with Critical Race Theory.



Christina Brey, director of public affairs for the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the state's largest teacher's union, said the bill goes against the responsibility of schools to better explain the realities of the country students live in.



"We need to be honest in education about the challenges that we face and how we as a nation have overcome those challenges," Brey asserted. "Anything less would be lying to our children."



Republican leaders in the Legislature contend the concepts essentially promote the idea that one race is better than the other. Opponents say that's not the case, noting it is important for students to learn policies adopted in early U.S. history produced longstanding harm to certain races.



If it clears the Senate, the bill faces a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.



Brey added lawmakers are trying to assert power over a profession many of them never have worked in.



"I think it also underlines the fact that an educator voice is missing in a lot of these conversations," Brey contended.



Opponents of the bills say the public needs to know Critical Race Theory itself is mainly found in college lecture halls, and is rarely taught in K-12 schools. Proposals similar to Wisconsin's have been signed into law in several other states, including Iowa.



