Ed. Department to Streamline Student-Loan Forgiveness for Public Servants

LANSING, Mich. -- An overhaul of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program could bring relief to more than 550,000 student-loan borrowers nationwide who work in government or nonprofits.
The program aims to provide student-debt relief once a government or nonprofit employee has worked and made monthly payments for 10 years, but many borrowers report finding the process difficult to navigate.
Dr. Jessica Saint-Paul, who works at a healthcare nonprofit, discovered after working toward loan forgiveness her payment plan did not qualify for assistance.
"After 10 years, that's when I found out, 'Oh, you're in the wrong loan, and you're not in a payment program. So you're going to have to start over from scratch,'" Saint-Paul recounted. "So there was no difference between me and a borrower who is starting for the very first time repaying their loans starting at zero."
In Michigan, 1.4 million people Student debt data Institute for College Access and Success Oct. 2020 owe student loans, nearly 60% of graduates.
The changes announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Education include a waiver to make all federal loan repayments qualify towards forgiveness, even ones not previously eligible. In addition, the new plan commits to helping active-duty service members access the program.
Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General, was among 22 AGs across the country who called on the Department of Education to take steps to fix what they called the "broken" forgiveness program, noting the Department had rejected 96% of applications.
Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education, said they are ready to turn that around.
"You've done so much to help our community, and it's our turn to serve you," Cardona pledged. "You were made a promise, and it's now our turn to deliver on that promise."
The average amount borrowers in Michigan owe is around $30,000. Groups advocating for student debt relief said fixes were long overdue and hope to see more measures to cut down on student loan debt for people who may not work in the government or nonprofit sectors.
Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
MADISON, Wis. -- When the Wisconsin Senate resumes its session this month, it could take up a bill containing restrictions on teaching philosophies about race, but labor leaders in education say it falls short in being honest with students.
The bill, which cleared the state Assembly last week, would prohibit teachers from broaching subjects like systemic racism or white privilege. It's part of a national conservative movement to block language Republicans have aligned with Critical Race Theory.
Christina Brey, director of public affairs for the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the state's largest teacher's union, said the bill goes against the responsibility of schools to better explain the realities of the country students live in.
"We need to be honest in education about the challenges that we face and how we as a nation have overcome those challenges," Brey asserted. "Anything less would be lying to our children."
Republican leaders in the Legislature contend the concepts essentially promote the idea that one race is better than the other. Opponents say that's not the case, noting it is important for students to learn policies adopted in early U.S. history produced longstanding harm to certain races.
If it clears the Senate, the bill faces a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Brey added lawmakers are trying to assert power over a profession many of them never have worked in.
"I think it also underlines the fact that an educator voice is missing in a lot of these conversations," Brey contended.
Opponents of the bills say the public needs to know Critical Race Theory itself is mainly found in college lecture halls, and is rarely taught in K-12 schools. Proposals similar to Wisconsin's have been signed into law in several other states, including Iowa.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Among Tennessee students, 40% are children of color, yet only about 3% of teachers in the state are Black men.
In Memphis, two groups are working to boost the number of Black male teachers and partnering with local school districts.
Dr. Patrick Washington, executive director of the Man Up Teacher Fellowship, a teacher preparation program geared toward Black men, said because of the small pipeline, districts should be making strategic and intentional goals when it comes to recruiting, hiring and retaining Black male teachers.
"And making sure that we are holding our school leaders, school districts accountable, and saying, hey, what is your plan?" Washington explained. "Because you do have to be intentional about recruiting this particular population of people."
Washington noted his organization hopes to increase the number of male teachers of color in schools and Black male college students majoring in education statewide by 5% over the next five years.
Dr. Diarese George, executive director of the Tennessee Educators of Color Alliance, pointed to research which showed students of color who have a Black male teacher are more likely to take advanced-placement or college-preparatory classes, and more likely to consider continuing their education after high school.
"Chronic absenteeism goes down, graduate rates increase, and the likelihood of someone being able to apply and persist through college is a reality," George asserted.
Washington believes institutions have to start early when it comes to generating interest in teaching and in offering opportunities for Black male high-school students to consider teaching and gain experience, all before college.
"Identifying these young men and teachers of color as early as 11th grade, and giving them opportunities throughout the summer to earn money while also learning some of the foundational principles of supervising kids," Washington urged.
Studies also suggest having diverse teachers benefits all students and exposes them to different perspectives and experiences.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota has a new Teacher of the Year. Educators say awards take on new meaning in the pandemic, but more support is needed to keep them from leaving the profession.
This week, Bret Dockter, a sixth-grade teacher from Harvey, received the highest honor. He made reference to his peers' dedication during the pandemic, as well as teacher shortage concerns in the U.S.
Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, the statewide educators' union, said it's frustrating to see there might be enough prospective teachers finishing college, but not all of them are jumping into the pool right away.
"Even in the larger school districts that used to get 15 applicants for every posting that they had open, now they're getting five," Archuleta observed.
He noted some graduates might be delaying their careers until a better paying job opens up. Past research at Bismarck State College found North Dakota has faced more of a recruitment issue than an actual shortage.
This year, the Legislature approved a 1% boost in education funding, with 70% of new money going toward salary increases. The union is convinced it only happened because of enhanced federal support during the crisis.
Archuleta pointed out teacher pay in North Dakota still lags behind people who work in the private sector. He feels the pandemic has also added recruitment barriers, alluding to public backlash over mask mandates for schools.
"They take a look around them, they know that teachers have been used as a political football, and that's not why they want to go into education," Archuleta remarked.
In a recent Rand Corporation survey, one in four U.S. teachers said they're likely to leave the profession. That compares to one in six prior to the pandemic. Archuleta contended the findings are why policymakers need to establish long-term funding commitments, to help compel teachers to stay committed to the profession.