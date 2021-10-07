Thursday, October 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 7, 2021
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offers a short-term suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling to avert a national default, and educators are expected to benefit from a big move on student debt.

2021Talks - October 7, 2021
Senate Democrats reach a deal with Sen. Mitch McConnell on a debt ceiling vote, a federal student loan forgiveness program relaxes its rules, and Republicans call on President Biden to address the southern border crisis.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Ed. Department to Streamline Student-Loan Forgiveness for Public Servants

Thursday, October 7, 2021   

LANSING, Mich. -- An overhaul of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program could bring relief to more than 550,000 student-loan borrowers nationwide who work in government or nonprofits.

The program aims to provide student-debt relief once a government or nonprofit employee has worked and made monthly payments for 10 years, but many borrowers report finding the process difficult to navigate.

Dr. Jessica Saint-Paul, who works at a healthcare nonprofit, discovered after working toward loan forgiveness her payment plan did not qualify for assistance.

"After 10 years, that's when I found out, 'Oh, you're in the wrong loan, and you're not in a payment program. So you're going to have to start over from scratch,'" Saint-Paul recounted. "So there was no difference between me and a borrower who is starting for the very first time repaying their loans starting at zero."

In Michigan, 1.4 million people Student debt data Institute for College Access and Success Oct. 2020 owe student loans, nearly 60% of graduates.

The changes announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Education include a waiver to make all federal loan repayments qualify towards forgiveness, even ones not previously eligible. In addition, the new plan commits to helping active-duty service members access the program.

Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General, was among 22 AGs across the country who called on the Department of Education to take steps to fix what they called the "broken" forgiveness program, noting the Department had rejected 96% of applications.

Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education, said they are ready to turn that around.

"You've done so much to help our community, and it's our turn to serve you," Cardona pledged. "You were made a promise, and it's now our turn to deliver on that promise."

The average amount borrowers in Michigan owe is around $30,000. Groups advocating for student debt relief said fixes were long overdue and hope to see more measures to cut down on student loan debt for people who may not work in the government or nonprofit sectors.

Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


