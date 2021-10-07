Thursday, October 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 7, 2021
Play

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offers a short-term suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling to avert a national default, and educators are expected to benefit from a big move on student debt.

2021Talks - October 7, 2021
Play

Senate Democrats reach a deal with Sen. Mitch McConnell on a debt ceiling vote, a federal student loan forgiveness program relaxes its rules, and Republicans call on President Biden to address the southern border crisis.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Medical Aid-in-Dying to Be More Accessible in CA

Play

Thursday, October 7, 2021   

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Mentally capable, terminally ill patients with less than six months to live will now have much easier access to medical aid-in-dying, thanks to a bill just signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Patients still have to get the approval of two doctors, but Senate Bill 380 shortens the waiting period between 2 oral requests for the prescription from 15 days to 48 hours.

Amanda Villegas, an advocate and widow of cancer patient Chris Davis who passed away soon after diagnosis in 2019 without being able to take advantage of the end-of-life care option, said his suffering -- and his family's -- was prolonged unnecessarily.

"He wanted other patients to not have to endure what he endured," Villegas recounted. "He told me, 'Don't stop. Show the photos, tell my story. Let it be known that this needs to change.'"

Groups opposed to the bill cite religious and moral concerns. A study from Kaiser found one-third of terminally ill adults who ask for medical aid-in-dying pass away before they complete the eligibility process. Advocates estimate since California's End of Life Option Act took effect five years ago, almost 1,400 people have died before obtaining a prescription.

The bill also requires hospitals and hospices to post their stance on medical aid-in-dying on their websites, so patients do not waste precious time trying to find out if their provider is willing to help them.

Kim Callinan, president and CEO of the Compassion and Choices Action Network, said she hopes other states will follow the Golden State's lead.

"This is a huge victory for the moment, for Californians and for really dying Americans in every state," Callinan asserted.

The bill takes effect Jan. 1. Nine other states and Washington D.C have passed medical aid-in-dying legislation.

Disclosure: Compassion and Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Abortion providers in Ohio could face criminal charges for not reporting a child who lives after a failed abortion attempt. (AdobeStock)

Social Issues

Botched-Abortion Bill Gets Third Hearing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With the national debate over reproductive rights approaching a boiling point, an abortion-related bill had its third hearing in …

Environment

Report: Majority of Latinos Back Funding Chesapeake Bay Recovery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- With more Latino voters expressing concern about climate change, a new report found a majority of Latinos in the Chesapeake Bay …

Environment

Sisolak Urges Passage of Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Congress is hashing out the size of the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, which would put billions toward the fight against …

The upper Gila is surrounded by wilderness that offers fishing for native trout, hunting, backpacking, horseback riding, and camping. (Nathan Newcomer)

Environment

Casting a Wide Net to Protect New Mexico's Gila River

SILVER CITY, N.M. -- Those who enjoy outdoor activities in the Southwest, say the Gila River and surrounding public lands have it all, and they want …

Social Issues

'Indigibration' Part of Effort to Help Tribal College Students Feel Seen

SHAWANO, Wis. -- Ahead of Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday, a campaign is being launched to elevate the voices of tribal college students, with a …

The average student debt load of a Michigan graduate is a little more than $30,000. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ed. Department to Streamline Student-Loan Forgiveness for Public Servants

LANSING, Mich. -- An overhaul of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program could bring relief to more than 550,000 student-loan borrowers …

Social Issues

How to Keep Medicare Coverage, Avoid Scammers During Open Enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With open enrollment for Medicare set to kick off next week, Nebraskans age 65 and older can expect to see a deluge of ads for so-…

Social Issues

MT's Independent Redistricting Panel Dampens Partisan Conflict

HELENA, Mont. -- Montana's redistricting commission has released proposed maps for Montana's two new congressional seats, and the commission's …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021