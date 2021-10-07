Medical Aid-in-Dying to Be More Accessible in CA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Mentally capable, terminally ill patients with less than six months to live will now have much easier access to medical aid-in-dying, thanks to a bill just signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.



Patients still have to get the approval of two doctors, but Senate Bill 380 shortens the waiting period between 2 oral requests for the prescription from 15 days to 48 hours.



Amanda Villegas, an advocate and widow of cancer patient Chris Davis who passed away soon after diagnosis in 2019 without being able to take advantage of the end-of-life care option, said his suffering -- and his family's -- was prolonged unnecessarily.



"He wanted other patients to not have to endure what he endured," Villegas recounted. "He told me, 'Don't stop. Show the photos, tell my story. Let it be known that this needs to change.'"



Groups opposed to the bill cite religious and moral concerns. A study from Kaiser found one-third of terminally ill adults who ask for medical aid-in-dying pass away before they complete the eligibility process. Advocates estimate since California's End of Life Option Act took effect five years ago, almost 1,400 people have died before obtaining a prescription.



The bill also requires hospitals and hospices to post their stance on medical aid-in-dying on their websites, so patients do not waste precious time trying to find out if their provider is willing to help them.



Kim Callinan, president and CEO of the Compassion and Choices Action Network, said she hopes other states will follow the Golden State's lead.



"This is a huge victory for the moment, for Californians and for really dying Americans in every state," Callinan asserted.



The bill takes effect Jan. 1. Nine other states and Washington D.C have passed medical aid-in-dying legislation.



TACOMA, Wash. -- Flu season is around the corner, which means many people can protect themselves with a flu shot. Health professionals are advising anyone who can safely be vaccinated to get the flu shot.



Dr. Tessa Commers, a Tacoma pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente in Tacoma, stressed the extra importance of a flu shot this year, because of the strain people with the flu could put on hospitals already overloaded as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.



"Not only do we have the need for the additional services that are needed to provide care for those with flu, but then the risk of catching flu and COVID at the same time is potentially even more serious and harmful to the body," Commers explained.



People can speak to their doctor or pharmacist to learn more about flu vaccinations.



While many parents are waiting for approval of COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 12, Commers said flu shots are available for children as young as six months.



"Protection against flu will at least provide one level of protection for those young folks who are otherwise not able to get the COVID vaccine quite yet," Commers advised. "So, any level of protection is good protection for us."



Commers added the flu shot is safe for people who have had a COVID vaccine, noting there are no studies to suggest any interaction between the two.



"They are safe to get actually on the same day, at the same time," Commers pointed out. "They would not interfere with the efficacy of the other, and they would not have any sort of detrimental effects on the body if you got them at the same time."



COVID cases have been spiking since the summer in Washington state, although

nearly 70% of the state's population above age 12 is fully vaccinated, according to the Washington State Department of Health.



HARTFORD, Conn. -- Asthma is one of the major reasons why children miss school in Connecticut, and a new grant program will support improving asthma rates, by using community health workers for outreach.



The $150,000 grant from the Connecticut Health Foundation will go to Charter Oak, a federally qualified health center in Hartford. Community health workers typically come from the region or population they serve, and can help bridge divides between patients and the health-care system.



Tiffany Donelson, president and CEO of the Connecticut Health Foundation, said research shows the workers are critical to addressing public health issues, like asthma.



"A community health worker is able to go into the home and understand, are there ways to mitigate some of the environmental factors within the home?" Donelson explained. "They're able to work with the schools and to understand what are the right protocols for children."



Donelson pointed out Charter Oak's community health-worker program will be up and running this month. She noted it follows a program in the Seattle area, which, after 20 years of research, developed policies that reduced asthma rates in children and adults through home visits.



In Connecticut, racial disparities are part of the childhood asthma picture, with Black children five times more likely to be hospitalized than white children.



Donelson argued disparities make the community health workers even more important to the population they are serving.



"What we need to do now is fully integrate community health workers into the health-care system," Donelson urged. "And that we figure out ways that we fund community health workers, because they're doing work that we have not seen other parts of the system able to do."



The foundation will fund the Charter Oak community health-worker program for two to three years. It's a collaboration with Commonwealth Medicine, a division of the University of Massachusetts Medical School, which previously researched community health-worker interventions in Connecticut.



