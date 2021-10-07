Thursday, October 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 7, 2021
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offers a short-term suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling to avert a national default, and educators are expected to benefit from a big move on student debt.

2021Talks - October 7, 2021
Senate Democrats reach a deal with Sen. Mitch McConnell on a debt ceiling vote, a federal student loan forgiveness program relaxes its rules, and Republicans call on President Biden to address the southern border crisis.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Botched-Abortion Bill Gets Third Hearing in Ohio

Thursday, October 7, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With the national debate over reproductive rights approaching a boiling point, an abortion-related bill had its third hearing in Ohio.

Wednesday, lawmakers heard testimony on Senate Bill 157.

Margie Christie, executive director of Dayton Right to Life, said the measure would require a physician to act to save the life of an infant born alive after a botched abortion.

"No one in this state should ever be left to die," Christie argued. "Not in our streets, not in our hospitals, and certainly not in our ambulatory surgical facilities."

Opponents noted failure to provide care already is a first-degree felony.

Jamie Miracle, deputy director of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, questioned the hearing's timing, as last week an abortion "trigger" bill had its first hearing.

"Each time this Legislature hears testimony or introduces yet another total or near-total abortion ban, this issue comes up again to try to provide cover for the extremist anti-abortion agenda of this legislative body," Miracle contended.

Under Senate Bill 123, Ohio would ban all abortions should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide a case this fall which could impact the landmark 1973 decision.

Christie countered the new bill is not about limiting abortion access.

"It poses no challenge to Roe v. Wade," Christie asserted. "This bill simply gives a child born alive, outside the womb, regardless of its circumstances, the chance to be alive."

The measure would also create reporting requirements and criminal penalties for clinicians who fail to report a baby born alive after an abortion attempt.

Miracle said fear of going to jail should not be a factor in medical decisions.

"Patients must be able to trust that their doctors are able to provide the best, compassionate and individualized care, without interference from members of the Ohio Legislature," Miracle emphasized.

Wednesday's hearing ended without a vote on Senate Bill 157.

Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.


