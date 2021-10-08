Kicking the Tires on Your Medicare Plan

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Older North Dakotans are being bombarded with reminders about Medicare enrollment. While it is tempting to block out some messaging, state officials said there is important information that could help save money on prescription drug costs.



Enrollment for Medicare 'Part D,' for people already on Medicare, begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7.



Karri Morris, Medicare State Health Insurance Counseling manager for the North Dakota Insurance Department, said there are few significant changes to the process this year, but enrollees should still see if there is a better drug plan for them.



"If they have medications that they are taking, they will want to review and compare the overall costs of the prescription plan, rather than just looking at the premium costs," Morris advised.



She pointed out people too often focus on premium costs and overlook big changes in out-of-pocket expenses for their medications. And with national celebrities doing television ads for services such as Medicare Advantage, Morris cautioned some of what is being offered either might not be available to them, or would not meet their needs.



Locally, Sanford Health is offering a new Medicare Advantage plan, but it is only available in select counties, which Morris contended is why it is important to reach out to the Insurance Department and speak with a counselor. They are scheduling appointments now, and Morris said it is best not to wait.



"You don't want to wait until the end of open enrollment," Morris cautioned. "At that time, they can encounter long wait times, or take the risk of missing the deadline of getting enrolled into a new plan."



Josh Askvig, state director for AARP North Dakota, said scammers will not be taking a break this year, either. He urged people to be mindful of anyone who might call or email and sound helpful, but really is not.



"They try and use that open enrollment period to heighten awareness, and they'll call and say, you know, 'In order to enroll, you need to pay this small fee,'" Askvig explained.



He said neither the state nor Medicare officials will call with such a message. Appointments for Medicare counseling can be scheduled on the Insurance Department's website, or by calling 888-575-6611.



LINCOLN, Neb. -- With open enrollment for Medicare set to kick off next week, Nebraskans age 65 and older can expect to see a deluge of ads for so-called Advantage plans, where private insurance companies offer Medicare coverage with additional benefits which can include vision and dental coverage.



Alicia Jones, director of the state health insurance assistance program (SHIP), for the Nebraska Department of Insurance, said it is important not to let the bells and whistles distract from selecting a plan that meets your basic health needs first.



"Those extra benefits are great, but the primary function is the health insurance," Jones asserted. "So make sure the health side fits what you need, your doctors take it, the costs look like they'll work, and then you can move on to those extra benefits."



Through Dec. 7, Nebraskans also will be able to select Medicare Plan D prescription drug coverage, a hot topic these days in the nation's capital as Big Pharma works to block efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate directly with drugmakers to lower costs.



Starting this year, plans participating in Medicare's Senior Savings Model must now offer insulin for no more than $35 per month, which could save some Nebraskans several hundred dollars a year.



Jones pointed out it is important to check your coverage every year. She noted some current plans will not be available next year, and a number of plans are increasing monthly premiums by 30% to 40%.



Jones emphasized it is also important to keep an eye out for scammers posing as company or government officials. Her advice: Do not answer a phone call if you don't know the caller, and never respond to messages sent via Facebook or e-mail.



"If you are interested in what they're saying, look up the number of that company, and give that company a call," Jones urged. "That way, you can know you're actually talking to the company, you can get real information, and you can make sure that you're not going to become a victim of a scam."



For help choosing the right plan, call Jones and her team toll-free at 1-800-234-7119 to set up a free one-on-one appointment. Jones also will be leading an electronic town hall Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 10:00 a.m. To call or listen in, visit vekeo.com/AARPNebraska.



