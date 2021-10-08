Friday, October 8, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 8, 2021
Play

As Congress continues to negotiate infrastructure, advocates for environmental justice say the measures must include lead-pipe replacement, plus the Senate votes along party lines to avoid default for now.

2021Talks - October 8, 2021
Play

America's former envoy to Haiti learned about mass deportations of Haitians in Texas on the news, the Senate punts the debt ceiling debate to December, and a hearing on the Arizona recount highlights persistent divides.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Kicking the Tires on Your Medicare Plan

Play

Friday, October 8, 2021   

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Older North Dakotans are being bombarded with reminders about Medicare enrollment. While it is tempting to block out some messaging, state officials said there is important information that could help save money on prescription drug costs.

Enrollment for Medicare 'Part D,' for people already on Medicare, begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7.

Karri Morris, Medicare State Health Insurance Counseling manager for the North Dakota Insurance Department, said there are few significant changes to the process this year, but enrollees should still see if there is a better drug plan for them.

"If they have medications that they are taking, they will want to review and compare the overall costs of the prescription plan, rather than just looking at the premium costs," Morris advised.

She pointed out people too often focus on premium costs and overlook big changes in out-of-pocket expenses for their medications. And with national celebrities doing television ads for services such as Medicare Advantage, Morris cautioned some of what is being offered either might not be available to them, or would not meet their needs.

Locally, Sanford Health is offering a new Medicare Advantage plan, but it is only available in select counties, which Morris contended is why it is important to reach out to the Insurance Department and speak with a counselor. They are scheduling appointments now, and Morris said it is best not to wait.

"You don't want to wait until the end of open enrollment," Morris cautioned. "At that time, they can encounter long wait times, or take the risk of missing the deadline of getting enrolled into a new plan."

Josh Askvig, state director for AARP North Dakota, said scammers will not be taking a break this year, either. He urged people to be mindful of anyone who might call or email and sound helpful, but really is not.

"They try and use that open enrollment period to heighten awareness, and they'll call and say, you know, 'In order to enroll, you need to pay this small fee,'" Askvig explained.

He said neither the state nor Medicare officials will call with such a message. Appointments for Medicare counseling can be scheduled on the Insurance Department's website, or by calling 888-575-6611.

Disclosure: AARP North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
New Mexico's Community Solar Act was signed into law earlier this year, after failing during previous legislative sessions. (energy.gov)

Environment

NM Governor: 'Build Back Better' is Future for Renewable Energy

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico's governor said no state is better prepared to deliver climate change mitigation solutions, but it will need funding …

Social Issues

Report: Number of Uninsured Arkansas Children is Rising

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- With the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace open-enrollment period just around the corner, advocacy groups are gearing up to …

Social Issues

Gov. Cooper: NC Will “Do Its Part” to Reduce Carbon Emissions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Gov. Roy Cooper said this week, North Carolina lawmakers are on the cusp of passing legislation he believes will put the state on …

A 2010 district map may have diluted the political clout of Latino and Native American voters in Yakima, Wash. (Andrew Black/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WA Redistricting: Communities of Color Push for Fair Representation

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- As the Washington State Redistricting Commission considers drawing new lines for voting districts, a coalition of groups is urging …

Social Issues

Report: How COVID, DEI Impact Pennsylvanians' Relationships with Parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's parks and outdoor recreational spaces became havens for many in the state looking for safe activities during the …

Like many across the country, the Benton Harbor water distribution system is more than 100 years old. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

MI Community Faces Water Crisis, Calls for Lead Pipe Replacement

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- As Congress continues to negotiate infrastructure and social safety-net bills, advocates for environmental justice say …

Social Issues

Botched-Abortion Bill Gets Third Hearing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With the national debate over reproductive rights approaching a boiling point, an abortion-related bill had its third hearing in …

Environment

Report: Majority of Latinos Back Funding Chesapeake Bay Recovery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- With more Latino voters expressing concern about climate change, a new report found a majority of Latinos in the Chesapeake Bay …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021