Ohio Groups Make the Case for School-Based Health Care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- With the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace open-enrollment period just around the corner, advocacy groups are gearing up to get as many families covered as possible.



A new report shows the number of uninsured children in the state is on the rise, from just over 4% in 2016 to 5.6% in 2019.



Loretta Alexander, health policy director at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, which released the report, said poverty can play a role in parents and children going without health coverage.



"And we know that families in poverty have a lot of other struggles," Alexander observed. "They move a lot. Let's say if they were on Medicaid, and the Medicaid agency reaches out to them for renewal or for information or something, and they don't get the communication. They're going to have their case terminated if they don't get information back to the agency in time."



In 2019 statewide, 151,000 children were living in poverty, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Alexander pointed out Arkansas children in families with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible for Medicaid coverage.



The report showed just since 2018, the number of children who may have untreated health issues because of a lack of insurance has grown by nearly 10,000.



Alexander emphasized making sure kids are able to access affordable health care is crucial for their well-being throughout childhood.



"Insurance helps mothers to get the prenatal care needed for healthier birth outcomes," Alexander outlined. "After the child is born, coverage for well-child visits is important to get the developmental screenings and assessments that children need, as well as preventive care for infants and toddlers, and preschoolers."



Open enrollment through the health-insurance marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15. Eligible Arkansans can apply for Medicaid coverage any time of the year.



BOISE, Idaho - Simone Biles and other U.S. gymnasts are confronting sexual abuse in their sport, including at a Senate Judiciary Committee this month. Now, with school sports back in session, sexual-abuse prevention advocates want people to think about prevention methods closer to home.



Roger Sherman the executive director of the Idaho Children's Trust Fund, a state affiliate of Prevent Child Abuse America. He said abuse prevention is not so much about finding predators as it is about minimizing the opportunities abusers might have.



"The important thing for us to recognize is that this is fully preventable," said Sherman. "But we have to put systems in place to make sure that if there are predators, they are not able to take advantage of children - of our children."



Some protections are in place for young athletes, including the Safe Sport Authorization Act, which was passed in 2017 in response to the USA Gymnastics sexual-abuse scandal surrounding team doctor Larry Nassar.



But Sherman noted that parents can go further. He said they should ask teams and schools how they are addressing abuse prevention, noting that his and other organizations in the state provide education and training.



"The kind of training that we think is important for preventing child sexual abuse is training first around learning the facts," said Sherman. "Second is around minimizing the opportunity. Third is being willing to talk about it."



Sherman said abuse can be debilitating, leaving lasting scars for those who are abused.



"You can heal, and that's important to know," said Sherman. "But it's better if it never happens, and that's really what our job as adults is. That's what our job as parents is. You know, our job is to ask the right questions and to make sure that the adults responsible for our kids are doing the right thing."







