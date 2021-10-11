Ohio Groups Make the Case for School-Based Health Care

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Children's advocacy groups are making the case that school-based health centers are a worthy investment for Ohio's kids.
Tracy Najera, executive director of the Children's Defense Fund-Ohio, said being able to get health-care needs met at school gives children and families a "medical home" for primary care and other services. She said a child's physical and mental wellness is foundational for success in academics and life.
"Especially during this pandemic, children and families have been struggling and truly suffering," she said. "Behavioral-health issues have reached crisis levels - and many children, in general, haven't been receiving their well-child visits."
Ohio has at least $3 billion in recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan Act not yet allocated, and the Ohio Children's Budget Coalition is asking the governor's office to invest $25 million per year over two years to help school districts around the state expand or establish school-based health programs. Najera said that investment could fund between 15 and 30 projects.
The convenience of a school-based health center not only helps improve access to care, Najera said, but it also reduces absenteeism.
"That's one less day of work that the parent misses, and one day less of school that a child is missing," she said. "So, really bringing the services to where the children are makes a whole lot of sense."
Najera added that the centers are a part of a "whole-child" agenda being promoted by the Ohio Children's Budget Coalition.
"Children need food, they need housing, they need education, they need health care - they need all these things to really thrive and flourish," she said. "Children don't come in pieces, and neither should our budget and policy decisions."
A new American Academy of Pediatrics report said the number of school-based health centers has more than doubled in the United States since 1998. There are more than 60 in Ohio schools.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Children's Defense Fund-OH Chapter/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Education, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- With the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace open-enrollment period just around the corner, advocacy groups are gearing up to get as many families covered as possible.
get more stories like this via email
A new report shows the number of uninsured children in the state is on the rise, from just over 4% in 2016 to 5.6% in 2019.
Loretta Alexander, health policy director at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, which released the report, said poverty can play a role in parents and children going without health coverage.
"And we know that families in poverty have a lot of other struggles," Alexander observed. "They move a lot. Let's say if they were on Medicaid, and the Medicaid agency reaches out to them for renewal or for information or something, and they don't get the communication. They're going to have their case terminated if they don't get information back to the agency in time."
In 2019 statewide, 151,000 children were living in poverty, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Alexander pointed out Arkansas children in families with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible for Medicaid coverage.
The report showed just since 2018, the number of children who may have untreated health issues because of a lack of insurance has grown by nearly 10,000.
Alexander emphasized making sure kids are able to access affordable health care is crucial for their well-being throughout childhood.
"Insurance helps mothers to get the prenatal care needed for healthier birth outcomes," Alexander outlined. "After the child is born, coverage for well-child visits is important to get the developmental screenings and assessments that children need, as well as preventive care for infants and toddlers, and preschoolers."
Open enrollment through the health-insurance marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15. Eligible Arkansans can apply for Medicaid coverage any time of the year.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania implements a new, evidence-based prevention plan on Friday, to help kids at risk of out-of-home placement stay with family when possible.
The Family First Prevention Services Act, passed by Congress in 2018, moves funds away from foster care and group-home settings to focus instead on keeping families together. It requires states, including Pennsylvania, to submit a five-year plan, known as Title IV-E, in order to receive reimbursement for their prevention work.
Terry Clark, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth and Family Services, said the approach is a way to help children grow up in their communities without being uprooted.
"It's of course looking at trying to be able to help families be stronger," Clark explained. "Strengthen those families by providing all kinds of proactive support, so that the likelihood that they're going to be abused or neglected is really reduced. And then, of course, you don't have to separate them from their family."
Some evidence-based programs selected for Title IV-E include Functional Family Therapy and the Nurse-Family Partnership. The plan also includes reimbursement for kinship navigator programs, to help relatives raising children in need to access resources as they take on guardianship.
Rachael Miller, policy director at Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, said Family First has seen some unintended consequences, including limiting the programs eligible for funding. She hopes the law will allow the state to include services in non-abuse categories that sometimes lead to child-welfare placement, such as poverty.
"The law does not currently allow for federal reimbursement for programs that show promising results but might not meet the rigor of evidence-based review," Miller pointed out. "So, expanding these types of services to be allowable for reimbursement would be beneficial for children and families that we're serving."
Pennsylvania's Office of Children, Youth, and Families submitted its plans to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in August, and will implement them for the first time on Oct. 1.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
BOISE, Idaho - Simone Biles and other U.S. gymnasts are confronting sexual abuse in their sport, including at a Senate Judiciary Committee this month. Now, with school sports back in session, sexual-abuse prevention advocates want people to think about prevention methods closer to home.
Roger Sherman the executive director of the Idaho Children's Trust Fund, a state affiliate of Prevent Child Abuse America. He said abuse prevention is not so much about finding predators as it is about minimizing the opportunities abusers might have.
"The important thing for us to recognize is that this is fully preventable," said Sherman. "But we have to put systems in place to make sure that if there are predators, they are not able to take advantage of children - of our children."
Some protections are in place for young athletes, including the Safe Sport Authorization Act, which was passed in 2017 in response to the USA Gymnastics sexual-abuse scandal surrounding team doctor Larry Nassar.
But Sherman noted that parents can go further. He said they should ask teams and schools how they are addressing abuse prevention, noting that his and other organizations in the state provide education and training.
"The kind of training that we think is important for preventing child sexual abuse is training first around learning the facts," said Sherman. "Second is around minimizing the opportunity. Third is being willing to talk about it."
Sherman said abuse can be debilitating, leaving lasting scars for those who are abused.
"You can heal, and that's important to know," said Sherman. "But it's better if it never happens, and that's really what our job as adults is. That's what our job as parents is. You know, our job is to ask the right questions and to make sure that the adults responsible for our kids are doing the right thing."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Idaho Children's Trust Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Family/Father Issues, Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.