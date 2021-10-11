Fighting Misinformation: Pumping up News Feeds With Facts

MADISON, Wis. -- How do you fight an onslaught of misinformation surrounding the 2020 election? A University of Wisconsin communications professor said a good place to start is a heavy load of facts delivered through social media ad-buys.



Mike Wagner, professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication, is part of a team that was awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation to find effective ways to combat online misinformation.



The project involves identifying where falsehoods are proliferating, asking trusted journalists to fact-check those messages, and then countering with purchased social media ads containing verified details.



Wagner said they hope to get those follow-up messages in the news feeds of people sharing bad information.



"Our goal is not to change the hearts of the people who are trying to sow chaos," Wagner explained. "Our goal is to try to find those people who are exposed to that information, and show them that there is verifiably accurate information that's different."



He pointed out the mission centers around false claims about the integrity of last year's presidential vote, as well as misinformation related to COVID-19 vaccines. It comes on the heels of a GOP-led election audit in Wisconsin, which has come under fire as being anti-democratic. Republican leaders maintain it is about ensuring a fair process, but opponents say it will create lasting harm.



Wagner argued misinformation shared on platforms like Facebook and Twitter about these topics has resulted in a public health threat. He feels it gets in the way of responding to the needs facing the country.



"It would be much more useful for the maintenance of our country if we were debating our ideas rather than debating, 'Did Joe Biden win the election? Or, do COVID vaccines contain microchips for government monitoring?'" Wagner contended.



The team acknowledged the challenges in getting through to audiences who disavow mainstream news sources. Wagner emphasized they are being direct in placing their ads, as opposed to speaking through media that already provide information from reliable sources. Findings from the project are expected to be released next summer.



RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the state this week.



Redistricting, which is done each decade after a formal census count, is meant to ensure communities have equal representation, but some voter advocates feel the state's current process allows for gerrymandering. The concerns were highlighted during an initial hearing near Rapid City.



Rep. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, whose daughter is a member of the Rosebud Sioux tribe, said he was concerned about proposed boundaries from senators, and how they might impact tribal communities.



"Please reject the Senate map, which some say would silence the voice of these American Indians, and embrace the House map, which is more equitable and inclusive," Jensen urged.



The redistricting committees in both chambers are led by Republicans because of their majorities in the Legislature. Senate members leveled similar gerrymandering accusations against the House panel over its map, saying it prioritized re-election plans over people. Additional public hearings will be over the next two days, wrapping up tomorrow in Sioux Falls.



Dan Mulally, a Rapid Valley resident, testified he was concerned about communities of interest in his area not getting enough attention in the process.



"It almost sounds to me like Moses came down to the mountain with this and said, 'Here it is,'" Mulally remarked.



The Legislature is expected to consider finalized maps when it meets early next month. The governor also needs to sign off on any proposal. If there is no agreement, the issue could wind up before the courts.



