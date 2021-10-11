Tuesday, October 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12. 2021
Play

More changes in effect at U.S. Postal Service; some worry about how the policies will impact mail this holiday season. Plus, Texas' minority population growth not reflected in new voting maps.

2021Talks - October 12, 2021
Play

Vaccine mandates spur controversy among some workers and politicians; Wisconsin's AG demands th GOP probe into 2020 election be shut down; and President Biden's border policies again come under fire.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Fighting Misinformation: Pumping up News Feeds With Facts

Play

Monday, October 11, 2021   

MADISON, Wis. -- How do you fight an onslaught of misinformation surrounding the 2020 election? A University of Wisconsin communications professor said a good place to start is a heavy load of facts delivered through social media ad-buys.

Mike Wagner, professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication, is part of a team that was awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation to find effective ways to combat online misinformation.

The project involves identifying where falsehoods are proliferating, asking trusted journalists to fact-check those messages, and then countering with purchased social media ads containing verified details.

Wagner said they hope to get those follow-up messages in the news feeds of people sharing bad information.

"Our goal is not to change the hearts of the people who are trying to sow chaos," Wagner explained. "Our goal is to try to find those people who are exposed to that information, and show them that there is verifiably accurate information that's different."

He pointed out the mission centers around false claims about the integrity of last year's presidential vote, as well as misinformation related to COVID-19 vaccines. It comes on the heels of a GOP-led election audit in Wisconsin, which has come under fire as being anti-democratic. Republican leaders maintain it is about ensuring a fair process, but opponents say it will create lasting harm.

Wagner argued misinformation shared on platforms like Facebook and Twitter about these topics has resulted in a public health threat. He feels it gets in the way of responding to the needs facing the country.

"It would be much more useful for the maintenance of our country if we were debating our ideas rather than debating, 'Did Joe Biden win the election? Or, do COVID vaccines contain microchips for government monitoring?'" Wagner contended.

The team acknowledged the challenges in getting through to audiences who disavow mainstream news sources. Wagner emphasized they are being direct in placing their ads, as opposed to speaking through media that already provide information from reliable sources. Findings from the project are expected to be released next summer.


get more stories like this via email
World Restart a Heart Day for 2021 highlights the importance of learning CPR, since survival for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests dropped by 14% during the pandemic. (Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

Virginians Urged to Learn CPR on World Restart a Heart Day

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Last month, a health researcher in the Washington, D.C., area gave CPR to a man suffering a heart attack on a local bike trail…

Health and Wellness

Under Texas' Shadow, Iowa Still Debating Reproductive Rights

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa is not among the states that have so-called "trigger laws" that could be enacted if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn …

Social Issues

Some NY Postal-Worker Unions Concerned About Latest Mail Delivery Changes

ALBANY, N.Y. -- More changes went into effect this month at the U.S. Postal Service, and some New York postal workers worry about how the policies …

A new report finds that Nevada needs to develop family support programs within the community.(Vejaa/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Nevada Gets a D+ for Children's Mental Health: Report

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada scored a D-plus for children's mental health, according to a new report from the Children's Advocacy Alliance. …

Health and Wellness

Wheelchair-Accessible Van Connects San Luis Valley Residents to Health Care

ALAMOSA, Colo. -- The Valley-Wide Ride, a transportation service introduced last year to help San Luis Valley residents get to health centers…

People living with disabilities make up roughly 30% of the U.S. workforce, while their unemployment rate is more than double the overall rate. (Kaspars Grinvalds/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Disability Advocates Urge More Inclusive Work Environments, Hiring Practices

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- As businesses across Illinois and the nation work to fill open positions, advocates for people with disabilities say they should …

Environment

PA Groups Planting Trees as Part of "10 Million By 2025" Goal

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Now through November, Pennsylvania groups will plant an estimated 300,000 trees for fall, as part of a goal of 10 million new …

Social Issues

‘Kitchens of Africa’ Founder: More Women Small-Business Owners Need Access to Loans

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Women small-business owners in North Carolina say access to financing is a key component of helping women reach economic success…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021