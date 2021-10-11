Tuesday, October 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12. 2021
Play

More changes in effect at U.S. Postal Service; some worry about how the policies will impact mail this holiday season. Plus, Texas' minority population growth not reflected in new voting maps.

2021Talks - October 12, 2021
Play

Vaccine mandates spur controversy among some workers and politicians; Wisconsin's AG demands th GOP probe into 2020 election be shut down; and President Biden's border policies again come under fire.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
Nonpartisan Citizen's Guide Helps Voters Get Informed Before Nov. 2

Play

Monday, October 11, 2021   

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Election officials in Maine are urging voters to get informed about the questions on the ballot before they vote Nov. 2.

This year there are three ballot measures: a citizen's initiative, a $100 million bond issue for transportation, and a constitutional amendment. In preparation, officials are reminding voters a nonpartisan issue guide can help them get informed.

Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State, said the statewide referendums are an opportunity for the public to legislate.

"The details of those questions, what they mean, and the exact legal language behind them is included in the Citizen's Guide, so people can take some time before they fill out their ballot to make an informed decision," Bellows explained.

Question One, the citizen's initiative, asks voters whether they support a ban on high-impact transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec region. Question Two is regarding a proposed $100 million bond for roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports. Question Three, the constitutional amendment, would establish a right to grow, raise, harvest and produce food.

In 2020, Maine's voter turnout was among the highest in the nation, when 78% of eligible voters cast a ballot. Bellows noted turnout is often far lower during off-year elections, but said it is still important to exercise your right to vote, and knowing what the issues are is key.

"One of the primary reasons people don't vote is they feel like they don't have enough information or know enough about the issues to make an informed decision," Bellows observed.

She said Maine has many options for voting, in addition to in-person on Election Day. She said voters can already go to the Secretary of State's website to request a no-excuse absentee ballot. Then they have the choice of mailing it back in, bringing it to a town office or city hall, or dropping it in one of the state's many drop boxes.


