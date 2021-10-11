Nonpartisan Citizen's Guide Helps Voters Get Informed Before Nov. 2

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Election officials in Maine are urging voters to get informed about the questions on the ballot before they vote Nov. 2.



This year there are three ballot measures: a citizen's initiative, a $100 million bond issue for transportation, and a constitutional amendment. In preparation, officials are reminding voters a nonpartisan issue guide can help them get informed.



Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State, said the statewide referendums are an opportunity for the public to legislate.



"The details of those questions, what they mean, and the exact legal language behind them is included in the Citizen's Guide, so people can take some time before they fill out their ballot to make an informed decision," Bellows explained.



Question One, the citizen's initiative, asks voters whether they support a ban on high-impact transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec region. Question Two is regarding a proposed $100 million bond for roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports. Question Three, the constitutional amendment, would establish a right to grow, raise, harvest and produce food.



In 2020, Maine's voter turnout was among the highest in the nation, when 78% of eligible voters cast a ballot. Bellows noted turnout is often far lower during off-year elections, but said it is still important to exercise your right to vote, and knowing what the issues are is key.



"One of the primary reasons people don't vote is they feel like they don't have enough information or know enough about the issues to make an informed decision," Bellows observed.



She said Maine has many options for voting, in addition to in-person on Election Day. She said voters can already go to the Secretary of State's website to request a no-excuse absentee ballot. Then they have the choice of mailing it back in, bringing it to a town office or city hall, or dropping it in one of the state's many drop boxes.



References: Citizen's guide Maine Sec'y of State 04/08/2021

Absentee voting Maine Sec'y of State 2021



RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the state this week.



Redistricting, which is done each decade after a formal census count, is meant to ensure communities have equal representation, but some voter advocates feel the state's current process allows for gerrymandering. The concerns were highlighted during an initial hearing near Rapid City.



Rep. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, whose daughter is a member of the Rosebud Sioux tribe, said he was concerned about proposed boundaries from senators, and how they might impact tribal communities.



"Please reject the Senate map, which some say would silence the voice of these American Indians, and embrace the House map, which is more equitable and inclusive," Jensen urged.



The redistricting committees in both chambers are led by Republicans because of their majorities in the Legislature. Senate members leveled similar gerrymandering accusations against the House panel over its map, saying it prioritized re-election plans over people. Additional public hearings will be over the next two days, wrapping up tomorrow in Sioux Falls.



Dan Mulally, a Rapid Valley resident, testified he was concerned about communities of interest in his area not getting enough attention in the process.



"It almost sounds to me like Moses came down to the mountain with this and said, 'Here it is,'" Mulally remarked.



The Legislature is expected to consider finalized maps when it meets early next month. The governor also needs to sign off on any proposal. If there is no agreement, the issue could wind up before the courts.



References: Redistricting hearings S.D. Legislature 2021



