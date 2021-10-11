Nonpartisan Citizen's Guide Helps Voters Get Informed Before Nov. 2

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Election officials in Maine are urging voters to get informed about the questions on the ballot before they vote Nov. 2.
This year there are three ballot measures: a citizen's initiative, a $100 million bond issue for transportation, and a constitutional amendment. In preparation, officials are reminding voters a nonpartisan issue guide can help them get informed.
Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State, said the statewide referendums are an opportunity for the public to legislate.
"The details of those questions, what they mean, and the exact legal language behind them is included in the Citizen's Guide, so people can take some time before they fill out their ballot to make an informed decision," Bellows explained.
Question One, the citizen's initiative, asks voters whether they support a ban on high-impact transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec region. Question Two is regarding a proposed $100 million bond for roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports. Question Three, the constitutional amendment, would establish a right to grow, raise, harvest and produce food.
In 2020, Maine's voter turnout was among the highest in the nation, when 78% of eligible voters cast a ballot. Bellows noted turnout is often far lower during off-year elections, but said it is still important to exercise your right to vote, and knowing what the issues are is key.
"One of the primary reasons people don't vote is they feel like they don't have enough information or know enough about the issues to make an informed decision," Bellows observed.
She said Maine has many options for voting, in addition to in-person on Election Day. She said voters can already go to the Secretary of State's website to request a no-excuse absentee ballot. Then they have the choice of mailing it back in, bringing it to a town office or city hall, or dropping it in one of the state's many drop boxes.
RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the state this week.
Redistricting, which is done each decade after a formal census count, is meant to ensure communities have equal representation, but some voter advocates feel the state's current process allows for gerrymandering. The concerns were highlighted during an initial hearing near Rapid City.
Rep. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, whose daughter is a member of the Rosebud Sioux tribe, said he was concerned about proposed boundaries from senators, and how they might impact tribal communities.
"Please reject the Senate map, which some say would silence the voice of these American Indians, and embrace the House map, which is more equitable and inclusive," Jensen urged.
The redistricting committees in both chambers are led by Republicans because of their majorities in the Legislature. Senate members leveled similar gerrymandering accusations against the House panel over its map, saying it prioritized re-election plans over people. Additional public hearings will be over the next two days, wrapping up tomorrow in Sioux Falls.
Dan Mulally, a Rapid Valley resident, testified he was concerned about communities of interest in his area not getting enough attention in the process.
"It almost sounds to me like Moses came down to the mountain with this and said, 'Here it is,'" Mulally remarked.
The Legislature is expected to consider finalized maps when it meets early next month. The governor also needs to sign off on any proposal. If there is no agreement, the issue could wind up before the courts.
AUSTIN, Texas -- Data from the 2020 U.S. Census showed 95% of Texas' population growth came from minorities, but the proposed redistricting map approved by the Senate and now before the House will not increase their political power.
Kathay Feng, national redistricting director for the watchdog group Common Cause, said the pandemic delayed census data collection, allowing state legislatures to rush approval of partisan-drawn district maps.
"This release of census data in August, rather than in the usual January/February timeframe, has given cover for states to be drawing lines oftentimes at the expense of community voices and our changing demographics," Feng contended.
A 2013 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court eroded the Voting Rights Act, making it incumbent upon voters who allege discrimination to prove they have been disenfranchised.
The Texas map was proposed by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, who said it was reviewed by the state attorney general's office to ensure Texas complied with the current Voting Rights Act.
Texas is a microcosm of changing demographics across the U.S., reflected in a recent report by the nonprofit Housing Assistance Council.
Lance George, director of Research and Information for the Housing Assistance Council, said one of the more significant demographic trends shown in the census was sustained growth in the Hispanic population. But another big shift applied to both urban and rural areas.
"I would say one of the largest changes was the dramatic increase in multi-racial population; persons identifying themselves as one or more race," George explained.
Census data showed the population identifying as multiracial, about nine million people in the 2010 census, increased by 276% to nearly 34 million people in 2020.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- As Wyoming lawmakers sort through new 2020 census numbers to update voting districts, watchdog groups are encouraging all residents to pay attention and offer feedback.
Janna Farley, communications director for the ACLU-Wyoming, called on state senators to protect the voting rights of all Wyomingites, and to be transparent about how data from the 2020 census is driving their decisions.
"So once drawn, these district boundaries are in place for the next ten years, and their policy impacts can last well beyond that," Farley explained. "That's why it's so important to pay attention to the redistricting process."
New maps are expected to impact the upcoming 2022 elections for Wyoming's state House and Senate races, whether the state expands Medicaid, and how to make up for lost fossil-fuel revenues.
At the local level, through school board elections, maps also can impact how public schools operate. To stay up to date with the redistricting process and give feedback, visit wyoleg.gov.
When redistricting is done fairly, it accurately reflects population changes and racial diversity and is used to equitably allocate representation in the state Legislature.
Farley emphasized her group will be on the lookout for any signs of politicians carving out districts to tilt election outcomes in their favor.
"When politicians use redistricting to manipulate the outcome of elections, however, it's called gerrymandering," Farley pointed out. "It's a practice that undermines democracy, and stifles the voice of voters, and it happens more often than you might think."
Farley encourages all Wyoming voters to make their voices heard before the full Legislature adopts a new redistricting plan during the 2022 budget Session, which is scheduled to convene next February.