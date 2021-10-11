Tuesday, October 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12. 2021
More changes in effect at U.S. Postal Service; some worry about how the policies will impact mail this holiday season. Plus, Texas' minority population growth not reflected in new voting maps.

2021Talks - October 12, 2021
Vaccine mandates spur controversy among some workers and politicians; Wisconsin's AG demands th GOP probe into 2020 election be shut down; and President Biden's border policies again come under fire.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Statewide Survey Seeks Input from KY Domestic Violence Survivors

Monday, October 11, 2021   

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence has launched a statewide survey for Domestic Violence Awareness Month to better understand survivors experiences and needs.

More than 45% of Kentucky women and more than 35% of men have experienced intimate partner violence.

Katie French, senior program specialist for research at the Coalition, said people who visit its website to complete the online survey or sign up for focus groups can help shape the standards of care for future survivors. They'll also be compensated with up to $60 in gift cards.

French noted advocacy groups are looking for more innovative approaches to shelter housing.

"Is that still working for survivors?" French inquired. "Or is there a way, a better way to be able to house them, help them get them on their own feet, and to better be able to receive domestic violence services?"

She added the survey has been designed to protect survivors' safety and identity. Anyone experiencing domestic violence, or who knows someone at risk, can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. For a map of regional shelters in the state, visit kcadv.org.

Sherry Currens, who was one of the first KCADV employees in 1981 and retired as executive director in 2019, said the state has come a long way in understanding domestic violence as a serious public health issue that affects all communities.

"When I started, police literally would arrive at a home and walk the perpetrator around the block, giving him time to 'cool off,'" Currens recounted. "And that's really changed."

Angela Yannelli, current executive director of KCADV, said this year's 40th anniversary is the perfect time to listen to the experiences of survivors. She added the pandemic has shed light on the root causes of intimate partner violence, and the need to be flexible in providing services.

"But we also need to put resources and efforts into primary prevention," Yannelli urged. "We have to stop the violence before it first happens."

Research indicates domestic violence-related calls and arrests spiked in many regions of the country during the first few months of the pandemic, when many states and cities implemented stay-at-home orders.

Disclosure: Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


South Dakota lawmakers face a Dec. 1 deadline to approve new legislative maps. Currently, they're in the process of gathering public feedback. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Gerrymandering Concerns Surface in SD Redistricting Hearings

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the …

Health and Wellness

Virginians Urged to Learn CPR on World Restart a Heart Day

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Last month, a health researcher in the Washington, D.C., area gave CPR to a man suffering a heart attack on a local bike trail…

Health and Wellness

Under Texas' Shadow, Iowa Still Debating Reproductive Rights

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa is not among the states that have so-called "trigger laws" that could be enacted if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn …

Between 2000 and 2010, Texas' population increased by nearly 4.3 million, more than in all other states, with Houston adding 200,000 residents. (act014/Pixabay)

Social Issues

TX House Takes Up Redistricting Map That Lacks Minority Representation

AUSTIN, Texas -- Data from the 2020 U.S. Census showed 95% of Texas' population growth came from minorities, but the proposed redistricting map …

Social Issues

Some NY Postal-Worker Unions Concerned About Latest Mail Delivery Changes

ALBANY, N.Y. -- More changes went into effect this month at the U.S. Postal Service, and some New York postal workers worry about how the policies …

A new report finds that Nevada needs to develop family support programs within the community.(Vejaa/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Nevada Gets a D+ for Children's Mental Health: Report

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada scored a D-plus for children's mental health, according to a new report from the Children's Advocacy Alliance. …

Social Issues

Wyoming Voters Urged to Give Feedback on New Voter District Maps

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- As Wyoming lawmakers sort through new 2020 census numbers to update voting districts, watchdog groups are encouraging all residents …

Health and Wellness

Wheelchair-Accessible Van Connects San Luis Valley Residents to Health Care

ALAMOSA, Colo. -- The Valley-Wide Ride, a transportation service introduced last year to help San Luis Valley residents get to health centers…

 

