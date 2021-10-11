Survey: PA Long-Term Care Industry in Crisis

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Amid staffing shortages at Pennsylvania's long-term care facilities, there are growing fears many vulnerable older adults and their caretakers will be left to fend for themselves in the event of closures.



A recent survey of 82 operators and administrators of nursing homes, personal-care homes and assisted-living communities showed nearly 40% said they cannot afford to keep facilities open more than another year.



Many of the issues stem from a shortage of long-term care workers, who have experienced low wages and burnout during the pandemic. A majority of facilities have had to limit new admissions in the last six months as well.



Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which conducted the survey among its members, said the results are alarming.



"They are being forced to turn potential residents away because they don't have enough workers to care for those new residents and to continue providing care," Shamberg observed. "In one of the oldest states, in terms of our population, that should be a real concern for every single Pennsylvanian."



Wages in Pennsylvania long-term care facilities vary, with registered nurses making an average of $37 an hour and certified nursing assistants making an average of $15 an hour.



For respondents of the survey, more than 80% said maintaining a workforce is their biggest challenge.



Shamberg pointed out one of the issues facing facility operators is 70% of care in state nursing homes is paid for by Medicaid. However, costs have risen while Medicaid reimbursement rates remain stagnant.



"That Medicaid reimbursement allows them to provide care, but it also allows them to increase wages, to offer benefits," Shamberg explained. "And until we see a meaningful investment from state leaders, we won't be able to then invest in our workers."



Reimbursement rates fall short by an estimated $50 per day, according to the association. Shamberg noted another way for Pennsylvania to save long-term care in the state is by passing legislation to cut some red tape and regulatory hoops that hamper entering a career in the industry.



References: Healthcare survey Penn. Health Care Assn. Oct. 2021



get more stories like this via email



ALAMOSA, Colo. -- The Valley-Wide Ride, a transportation service introduced last year to help San Luis Valley residents get to health centers, is booking more rides than ever with the addition of a new wheelchair-accessible vehicle.



Evelyn Wiant, marketing projects specialist for Valley-Wide Health Systems, said the program has been key for reducing one of the biggest barriers to care. Because the area is so spread out, getting to a doctor's appointment can mean a 30- to 45-minute drive, each way.



"A significant portion of our patients live at or below the poverty line," Wiant explained. "They may not have transportation of their own, or they may be elderly and unable to transport themselves."



More than 20% of residents served by Valley-Wide live below the federal poverty level, and Wiant pointed out even if reliable public transportation was available, many residents wouldn't be able to pay for it.



Valley-Wide was able to make its fleet wheelchair-accessible thanks in part to a grant from NextFifty Initiative, a Colorado-based private foundation.



Chandra Matthews, director of programs for the Initiative, said its Community Response Fund is designed to get dollars out quickly so organizations serving older adults have more options.



"And these funds are really designed to meet those one-time, immediate needs," Matthews emphasized. "They did that for Valley-Wide health systems in that we helped them purchase a wheelchair-accessible vehicle."



The Valley-Wide Ride is free, and available to anyone in the Alamosa, Monte Vista, San Luis, Antonito, and Lower Arkansas Valley area. Wiant added the service is not limited to trips to and from the health center.



"In addition to getting you to your appointment with your medical provider, we can take you to any other kind of medical appointment," Wiant stressed. "We can also take you to destinations that are considered wellness-related. We can take you to the gym or the grocery store. We can take you to the laundromat."



References: Valley-Wide Ride Valley-Wide Health Systems 2021



get more stories like this via email

