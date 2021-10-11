For LGBTQ Hoosiers, Equality Act Would End Patchwork of Protections

INDIANAPOLIS -- It is National Coming Out Day, but many LGBTQ Americans say they still face discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, education and other areas.
Some Indiana cities have enacted their own ordinances to prevent discrimination, but Indiana is one of 27 states with no statewide nondiscrimination protections for its LGBTQ residents.
The Equality Act, passed by the U.S. House and now in the Senate, would update federal civil-rights laws to prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in a uniform way.
Chris Paulsen, CEO of Indiana Youth Group, said it would be very important.
"It will prevent people from being evicted from their home or kicked out of a business," Paulsen outlined. "While you're having dinner, being thrown out for no reason other than your LGBTQ status, from being removed from a jury or denied government services."
Polling from the Human Rights Campaign shows seven in 10 Americans support the Equality Act. The legislation would also expand protections in public accommodations for women, racial minorities and religious minorities.
Paulsen added where she lives, in Indianapolis, she and her wife are protected. But she noted if they drive to neighboring Greenwood for dinner, for instance, they can be denied service.
"In Indiana, it's very patchwork," Paulsen explained. "There's 19 cities that have those protections and then, the rest of the state doesn't. So as you drive through the state, you go from being an equal to not being equal. So, I think it's important that we have the same rules for everyone throughout the country."
Advocates for equal protections say the Equality Act would also serve as a safeguard against the hundreds of anti-LGBTQ laws that have been introduced or passed in state legislatures this year. They include preventing transgender youth from participating in school sports and limiting their access to age-appropriate and gender-affirming medical care.
FRESNO, Calif. -- AmeriCorps has teamed up with the nonprofit Equality California to offer a groundbreaking mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens in the state. The Equality California Mentorship Corps has deployed 20 trained mentors to reach out to students at ten middle- and high schools in Fresno.
Brittney Yang, who serves as a mentor, said the program works like Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
"The end goal of this program is to let them really dive into their own identities, while also preparing them to become leaders by the end of the year," Yang explained.
The mentors and students work through a curriculum designed to help kids develop self-confidence, manage stress, identify role models and plan for their future by setting personal, academic and career goals. Students can be referred by teachers or counselors, or can sign up on their own.
Chris Negri, program manager for Equality California, said a 2019 study by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the University of Connecticut found half of all LGBTQ+ identifying teens in California reported being teased or bullied, and a quarter have been threatened with physical violence at least once because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
"There's a ton of evidence that kids who are LGBT face higher rates of bullying and harassment," Negri observed. "And so that has repercussions throughout their lives in higher rates of depression, suicide, higher dropout rates."
The program began in 2020, with 52 kids receiving mentoring sessions online. With school returning to in-person instruction, organizers hope to reach out to more students. Mentors get credit for one year of public service with AmeriCorps.
SANTA FE, N.M. -- Bridging gaps in services for LGBTQ New Mexicans is the goal of an executive order signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Monday.
The order directs departments at the state level to begin collecting data about sexual orientation and gender identity on forms and applications when other demographic data is collected.
The group Equality New Mexico championed the executive order after the state Legislature failed to act on similar legislation.
Marshall Martinez, executive director of the group, said the Governor's order is the first step toward creating a long-overdue database.
"What LGBTQ New Mexicans are experiencing when it comes to barriers, inequities or gaps in services around health care, education or economic stability," Martinez outlined.
Martinez pointed out the move will make New Mexico a national leader in addressing some of the life-or-death issues faced by gay and trans Americans.
Martinez noted the New Mexico Department of Health has been asking questions about sexual orientation and gender identity for decades, in the context of sexually transmitted disease or AIDS prevention and treatment.
He emphasized, like other information provided to the state, LGBTQ self-identification information will be voluntary.
"Just as some people choose not to identify their race, or their age or their annual income, they also don't have to identify their sexual orientation or gender identity," Martinez explained.
Martinez hopes successful use of the demographic-analysis tool in New Mexico will encourage other states to follow suit and create better policies for all LGBTQ Americans.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A ten-week education program that focuses on sexual orientation and gender identity aims to reduce health disparities among LGBTQ+ veterans.
Dr. Tiffany Lange, clinical psychologist at the Veterans Health Administration (VA), said many veterans are unsure about what services are available or are concerned they could face discrimination.
She explained perceived stigma can prevent people from revealing their sexuality and accessing medical treatment provided by the military.
"And so, we're sharing the relevant information about how to have a conversation with a medical provider, and empowering our veterans to get connected to the services most relevant to their overall healthcare, so that we can promote wellness and social connectedness," Lange explained.
Research suggests general mental health and wellness is poorer among LGBTQ+ individuals compared to other groups, and lesbian and bisexual female veterans are significantly more likely to report frequent mental distress, low satisfaction with life, and sleep problems than heterosexual veterans.
According to the VA, of the more than 222,000 Arkansas veterans, it's unclear how many identify as LGBTQ+.
Lange added every VA facility across the country has at least one LGBTQ+ veteran care coordinator available. Individuals just have to contact their local office.
"They can go to va.gov and locate their local LGBTQ+ veteran care coordinator, who is a point of contact, who can assist them in navigating the relevant services."
Lange acknowledged there is more work to be done to identify the services the LGBTQ+ population needs.
"And so, constantly striving to improve, identify what those needs are, and most importantly, send a message that VA is welcoming of all who have served."
Last week, in a speech commemorating Pride Month, President Joe Biden announced the Department of Health and Human Services would protect against discrimination in healthcare services.
Earlier this year, Biden rescinded a military ban on openly transgender service members.