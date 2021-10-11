Communities Urge Recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day Across MA

BOSTON -- The city of Boston has declared today Indigenous Peoples' Day for the first time, and a bill before the General Assembly would make that statewide.



The second Monday in October has long been known as Christopher Columbus Day in the U.S., but over time states and municipalities have begun to acknowledge the atrocities committed by Columbus and other colonists, and the diverse Indigenous communities that often are marginalized or ignored by the dominant culture.



Jean-Luc Pierite, president of the North American Indian Council of Boston, said at the core of the issue is public education.



"Also just the simple fact that Indigenous peoples are living today, continuing today, and not just continuing as a single culture," Pierite explained. "But we are many peoples with many cultures, and we represent many different governments."



Over the weekend, groups held a rally and march for Indigenous Peoples Day, starting at the Park Street station in Boston. At least 20 municipalities in Massachusetts also celebrate the day.



Pierite acknowledged the city of Boston declaring Indigenous Peoples Day is one step toward building trust between the city and tribal governments. He noted, however, there is no Indigenous representation on Beacon Hill.



"In order for us to have good government-to-government relationships, we should also have people within the State House that are willing to be there to talk with colleagues and remind them of the obligations that Massachusetts has," Pierite contended.



Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey also recognized the land where Boston sits as the traditional homeland of the Massachusett Tribe, and the neighboring Wampanoag and Nipmuc tribes.



She urged residents, local businesses and institutions to use this day to both celebrate Indigenous culture and reflect on policies that have harmed Indigenous communities to spark change.



SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. - In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day today, many in Nevada's Native community are calling for the establishment of a new national monument at Spirit Mountain, known as Avi Kwa Ame, near Searchlight. Multiple tribes derive their creation story from the Avi Kwa Ame area.



Nora McDowell, a project manager for the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe's Pipa Aha Macav Cultural Center, said the land is her people's most sacred site.



"The river is our namesake," she said. "We are the Aha Macav, 'People of the River.' The mountains we revere as a place of creation. You could analogize it to the Vatican, Arlington Cemetery, the Wailing Wall. This is our church, this is our place. This is our home."



On Friday, President Joe Biden restored the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah, which had been shrunk by former President Donald Trump. Searchlight resident Kim Garrison Means, an organizer for Avi Kwa Ame, said Biden's move has injected new hope into the fight to establish a 380,000-acre monument in southern Nevada.



"This is a promise that our government is making to us," she said, "and that harkens back to promises that our government has made in the past and not kept."



Biden also just became the first U.S. president to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day. Stacey Montooth, executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission, said that is a very big deal.



"It is just huge," she said, "to have the highest elected official recognize that, since the founding of the United States, our federal government has systematically sought to displace and assimilate American Indians."



Paul Selberg, executive director of the Nevada Conservation League, said the Spirit Mountain area also is important habitat for endangered species and contains culturally significant remnants of the old West.



"There are the tortoises, bighorn sheep, historic mining and pioneer-era artifacts that could be preserved and protected in the area as well," he said.





