Tuesday, October 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12. 2021
Play

More changes in effect at U.S. Postal Service; some worry about how the policies will impact mail this holiday season. Plus, Texas' minority population growth not reflected in new voting maps.

2021Talks - October 12, 2021
Play

Vaccine mandates spur controversy among some workers and politicians; Wisconsin's AG demands th GOP probe into 2020 election be shut down; and President Biden's border policies again come under fire.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Social Issues  |  Native American    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Communities Urge Recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day Across MA

Play

Monday, October 11, 2021   

BOSTON -- The city of Boston has declared today Indigenous Peoples' Day for the first time, and a bill before the General Assembly would make that statewide.

The second Monday in October has long been known as Christopher Columbus Day in the U.S., but over time states and municipalities have begun to acknowledge the atrocities committed by Columbus and other colonists, and the diverse Indigenous communities that often are marginalized or ignored by the dominant culture.

Jean-Luc Pierite, president of the North American Indian Council of Boston, said at the core of the issue is public education.

"Also just the simple fact that Indigenous peoples are living today, continuing today, and not just continuing as a single culture," Pierite explained. "But we are many peoples with many cultures, and we represent many different governments."

Over the weekend, groups held a rally and march for Indigenous Peoples Day, starting at the Park Street station in Boston. At least 20 municipalities in Massachusetts also celebrate the day.

Pierite acknowledged the city of Boston declaring Indigenous Peoples Day is one step toward building trust between the city and tribal governments. He noted, however, there is no Indigenous representation on Beacon Hill.

"In order for us to have good government-to-government relationships, we should also have people within the State House that are willing to be there to talk with colleagues and remind them of the obligations that Massachusetts has," Pierite contended.

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey also recognized the land where Boston sits as the traditional homeland of the Massachusett Tribe, and the neighboring Wampanoag and Nipmuc tribes.

She urged residents, local businesses and institutions to use this day to both celebrate Indigenous culture and reflect on policies that have harmed Indigenous communities to spark change.


get more stories like this via email
South Dakota lawmakers face a Dec. 1 deadline to approve new legislative maps. Currently, they're in the process of gathering public feedback. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Gerrymandering Concerns Surface in SD Redistricting Hearings

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the …

Health and Wellness

Virginians Urged to Learn CPR on World Restart a Heart Day

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Last month, a health researcher in the Washington, D.C., area gave CPR to a man suffering a heart attack on a local bike trail…

Health and Wellness

Under Texas' Shadow, Iowa Still Debating Reproductive Rights

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa is not among the states that have so-called "trigger laws" that could be enacted if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn …

Between 2000 and 2010, Texas' population increased by nearly 4.3 million, more than in all other states, with Houston adding 200,000 residents. (act014/Pixabay)

Social Issues

TX House Takes Up Redistricting Map That Lacks Minority Representation

AUSTIN, Texas -- Data from the 2020 U.S. Census showed 95% of Texas' population growth came from minorities, but the proposed redistricting map …

Social Issues

Some NY Postal-Worker Unions Concerned About Latest Mail Delivery Changes

ALBANY, N.Y. -- More changes went into effect this month at the U.S. Postal Service, and some New York postal workers worry about how the policies …

A new report finds that Nevada needs to develop family support programs within the community.(Vejaa/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Nevada Gets a D+ for Children's Mental Health: Report

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada scored a D-plus for children's mental health, according to a new report from the Children's Advocacy Alliance. …

Social Issues

Wyoming Voters Urged to Give Feedback on New Voter District Maps

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- As Wyoming lawmakers sort through new 2020 census numbers to update voting districts, watchdog groups are encouraging all residents …

Health and Wellness

Wheelchair-Accessible Van Connects San Luis Valley Residents to Health Care

ALAMOSA, Colo. -- The Valley-Wide Ride, a transportation service introduced last year to help San Luis Valley residents get to health centers…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021