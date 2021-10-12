Tuesday, October 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12. 2021
Play

More changes in effect at U.S. Postal Service; some worry about how the policies will impact mail this holiday season. Plus, Texas' minority population growth not reflected in new voting maps.

2021Talks - October 12, 2021
Play

Vaccine mandates spur controversy among some workers and politicians; Wisconsin's AG demands th GOP probe into 2020 election be shut down; and President Biden's border policies again come under fire.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Health and Wellness  |  Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Renewal of Federal Legislation Urged to Protect Domestic-Violence Survivors

Play

Tuesday, October 12, 2021   

CONCORD, N.H. -- Advocates for ending domestic violence urged Congress to renew the Violence Against Women Act and other federal legislation dedicated to supporting survivors.

It has been two years since the Act expired, and the House passed its latest bipartisan reauthorization bill in March. The Senate held a hearing on its version last week.

Lyn Schollett, executive director of the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, said the legislation is key to making sure support and resources are available to Granite Staters.

"The Violence Against Women Act allocates really important funds for crisis-center services," Schollett explained. "And it also puts in place legal protections for victims in, say, in the court system or in prison and in other locations."

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the New Hampshire congressional delegation announced a little more than $2 million in federal grants coming to the state.

Schollett noted federal funding supports many services, from facilitating support groups to having an advocate to accompany people to court or engaging in outreach to let Granite Staters know help is available.

The Coalition has seen an increase in calls to the domestic-violence hotline during the pandemic.

Schollett pointed out New Hampshire has 12 community-based crisis centers throughout the state that respond around the clock, and they serve roughly 15,000 people a year.

"And that could be an individual who is currently being battered or harmed by someone in their household. It could be an adult who lived in a household that had domestic violence as a child," Schollett outlined. "Help is available in every community throughout the state 24 hours a day."

She added the free and confidential domestic- and sexual-violence helpline can be found at 866-644-3574.

New Hampshire recently launched a Text to 911 service, which proponents say can be a safer option for some people, including those who may be facing intimate-partner violence.


get more stories like this via email
South Dakota lawmakers face a Dec. 1 deadline to approve new legislative maps. Currently, they're in the process of gathering public feedback. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Gerrymandering Concerns Surface in SD Redistricting Hearings

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the …

Health and Wellness

Virginians Urged to Learn CPR on World Restart a Heart Day

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Last month, a health researcher in the Washington, D.C., area gave CPR to a man suffering a heart attack on a local bike trail…

Health and Wellness

Under Texas' Shadow, Iowa Still Debating Reproductive Rights

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa is not among the states that have so-called "trigger laws" that could be enacted if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn …

Between 2000 and 2010, Texas' population increased by nearly 4.3 million, more than in all other states, with Houston adding 200,000 residents. (act014/Pixabay)

Social Issues

TX House Takes Up Redistricting Map That Lacks Minority Representation

AUSTIN, Texas -- Data from the 2020 U.S. Census showed 95% of Texas' population growth came from minorities, but the proposed redistricting map …

Social Issues

Some NY Postal-Worker Unions Concerned About Latest Mail Delivery Changes

ALBANY, N.Y. -- More changes went into effect this month at the U.S. Postal Service, and some New York postal workers worry about how the policies …

A new report finds that Nevada needs to develop family support programs within the community.(Vejaa/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Nevada Gets a D+ for Children's Mental Health: Report

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada scored a D-plus for children's mental health, according to a new report from the Children's Advocacy Alliance. …

Social Issues

Wyoming Voters Urged to Give Feedback on New Voter District Maps

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- As Wyoming lawmakers sort through new 2020 census numbers to update voting districts, watchdog groups are encouraging all residents …

Health and Wellness

Wheelchair-Accessible Van Connects San Luis Valley Residents to Health Care

ALAMOSA, Colo. -- The Valley-Wide Ride, a transportation service introduced last year to help San Luis Valley residents get to health centers…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021