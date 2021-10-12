Tuesday, October 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12. 2021
More changes in effect at U.S. Postal Service; some worry about how the policies will impact mail this holiday season. Plus, Texas' minority population growth not reflected in new voting maps.

2021Talks - October 12, 2021
Vaccine mandates spur controversy among some workers and politicians; Wisconsin's AG demands th GOP probe into 2020 election be shut down; and President Biden's border policies again come under fire.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Social Issues  |  Women's    News
‘Kitchens of Africa’ Founder: More Women Small-Business Owners Need Access to Loans

Tuesday, October 12, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Women small-business owners in North Carolina say access to financing is a key component of helping women reach economic success.

Jainaba Jeng, founder and CEO of Kitchens of Africa based in Raleigh, an African-inspired specialty foods company, is originally from West Africa. She said she sought to recreate the foods of her native country in easy-to-use sauces.

She noted the community development-focused Self-Help Credit Union guided her through the process to get her first commercial loan.

"They were able to look beyond my current circumstances and saw all the hard work that I had put in over the years," Jeng recounted. "They judged me not on what I was going through now, but on what I had achieved throughout the years that I had the business."

Research shows around 52% of women business owners have access to bank credit, and often get offered smaller loans and pay higher interest rates compared with men.

According to the National Association of Women Business owners, more than 11 million businesses nationwide are owned by women, and more than five million by women of color.

Jeng added the financial assistance has helped her grow her business.

"I have been able to expand my product line," Jeng explained. "I started out with two jars; now we have seven different SKUs on the market. "

Tina Postel, executive director of Loaves and Fishes based in Charlotte, explained because women often have the added demands of child care, and might have gaps on their resume due to leaving the workforce, women end up losing out on income over time.

"Sometimes it is a bigger struggle for women to get ahead economically," Postel remarked.

Since the onset of the pandemic, many small businesses have closed or are barely staying afloat. Last year, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a statewide program to help funnel $12 million to help boost economic recovery of state-certified minority and women-owned businesses.


South Dakota lawmakers face a Dec. 1 deadline to approve new legislative maps. Currently, they're in the process of gathering public feedback. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Gerrymandering Concerns Surface in SD Redistricting Hearings

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the …

Health and Wellness

Virginians Urged to Learn CPR on World Restart a Heart Day

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Last month, a health researcher in the Washington, D.C., area gave CPR to a man suffering a heart attack on a local bike trail…

Health and Wellness

Under Texas' Shadow, Iowa Still Debating Reproductive Rights

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa is not among the states that have so-called "trigger laws" that could be enacted if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn …

Between 2000 and 2010, Texas' population increased by nearly 4.3 million, more than in all other states, with Houston adding 200,000 residents. (act014/Pixabay)

Social Issues

TX House Takes Up Redistricting Map That Lacks Minority Representation

AUSTIN, Texas -- Data from the 2020 U.S. Census showed 95% of Texas' population growth came from minorities, but the proposed redistricting map …

Social Issues

Some NY Postal-Worker Unions Concerned About Latest Mail Delivery Changes

ALBANY, N.Y. -- More changes went into effect this month at the U.S. Postal Service, and some New York postal workers worry about how the policies …

A new report finds that Nevada needs to develop family support programs within the community.(Vejaa/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Nevada Gets a D+ for Children's Mental Health: Report

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada scored a D-plus for children's mental health, according to a new report from the Children's Advocacy Alliance. …

Social Issues

Wyoming Voters Urged to Give Feedback on New Voter District Maps

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- As Wyoming lawmakers sort through new 2020 census numbers to update voting districts, watchdog groups are encouraging all residents …

Health and Wellness

Wheelchair-Accessible Van Connects San Luis Valley Residents to Health Care

ALAMOSA, Colo. -- The Valley-Wide Ride, a transportation service introduced last year to help San Luis Valley residents get to health centers…

 

