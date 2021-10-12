‘Kitchens of Africa’ Founder: More Women Small-Business Owners Need Access to Loans

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Women small-business owners in North Carolina say access to financing is a key component of helping women reach economic success.



Jainaba Jeng, founder and CEO of Kitchens of Africa based in Raleigh, an African-inspired specialty foods company, is originally from West Africa. She said she sought to recreate the foods of her native country in easy-to-use sauces.



She noted the community development-focused Self-Help Credit Union guided her through the process to get her first commercial loan.



"They were able to look beyond my current circumstances and saw all the hard work that I had put in over the years," Jeng recounted. "They judged me not on what I was going through now, but on what I had achieved throughout the years that I had the business."



Research shows around 52% of women business owners have access to bank credit, and often get offered smaller loans and pay higher interest rates compared with men.



According to the National Association of Women Business owners, more than 11 million businesses nationwide are owned by women, and more than five million by women of color.



Jeng added the financial assistance has helped her grow her business.



"I have been able to expand my product line," Jeng explained. "I started out with two jars; now we have seven different SKUs on the market. "



Tina Postel, executive director of Loaves and Fishes based in Charlotte, explained because women often have the added demands of child care, and might have gaps on their resume due to leaving the workforce, women end up losing out on income over time.



"Sometimes it is a bigger struggle for women to get ahead economically," Postel remarked.



Since the onset of the pandemic, many small businesses have closed or are barely staying afloat. Last year, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a statewide program to help funnel $12 million to help boost economic recovery of state-certified minority and women-owned businesses.



HOUSTON - Two court rulings in one week over the controversial Texas abortion law have providers questioning how to proceed.



Last Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the law. But on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the near-total abortion ban - the strictest in the nation - to again be enforced. The law bans almost all abortions, even in cases of rape and incest.



ACLU of Texas staff attorney Adrian Piñon believes the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which protects a pregnant person's ability to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction, should supersede the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8.



"Every single lawsuit that is brought under SB 8 should be thrown out of the courthouse," she said, "because the behavior that's being penalized is fully legal."



SB 8 also allows people to take a doctor, health center or anyone who helps another person access abortion to court, with a $10,000 reward for each abortion, to be paid by the person who is sued. Three of the four San Antonio clinics that provide abortion care told the Texas Tribune last week that, to avoid lawsuits, they have temporarily stopped offering it.



Like many other U.S. laws, Piñon said, the Texas statute has the greatest impact on the most marginalized residents - those who are young or low-income, and people of color. She noted that time-sensitive abortion procedures already are affecting providers in other states.



"The number of people who are going from Texas to Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico has increased," she said, "which then delays the time-sensitive care across the board."



A poll by Monmouth University in September found 62% of Americans say abortion should either always be legal or legal with some limitations.



