Wednesday, October 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 14, 2021
Racial justice is a major concern as states draw new voting maps, and voter advocates see red flags as Ohio rejects a high number of voter registrations.

2021Talks - October 13, 2021
House lawmakers greenlight legislation to raise debt limit; Obama to campaign with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe; and a new poll finds Americans' trust in President Biden has eroded over the pandemic.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
Coalition Urges Missourians to Join Redistricting Process

Wednesday, October 13, 2021   

ST. LOUIS - Public hearings for Missouri's redistricting process begin Saturday in St. Louis and continue next week in Springfield and Kansas City. Watchdog groups advocating for fair maps are urging the state House and Senate bipartisan commissions working on the new maps to take into account what residents want in their voting districts, and to keep what are known as "communities of interest" together.

Sean Nicholson, spokesperson for the Fair Maps Missouri Coalition, said it's important for voting districts to allow for fair competition, and to represent all of the Show-Me State's diverse communities.

"When our neighborhoods, when our communities, get sliced and diced, that deprives us of our ability to have a meaningful impact in who represents us," he said, "and it means that we don't get the policies, the resources that we need."

After this first round of public hearings, there will be a second round in November, and residents can submit public comments or feedback through an online portal.

In Missouri, two citizens commissions - made up of equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats, appointed by the governor - are charged with drawing new lines for the General Assembly. If they cannot come to an agreement on maps within six months, the process moves to a panel of six appellate judges.

Nicholson noted there often has been gridlock in the past when partisanship comes into play.

"We have all lived through decades, through cycles, where districts have been drawn in a way that protects politicians instead of lifting up communities," he said, "and so, we've been working with folks across the political spectrum to pave a better way."

He added that the online portal and technology that allows residents to take a close look at these maps is more sophisticated and powerful than ever, so it's an opportunity for more folks to be engaged in the process. Whether you care about health care, education, jobs or other issues, the coalition believes good lines on district maps are key to holding lawmakers accountable.


A new program will boost support services, such as child care or school counseling, for students of color taking non-degree courses for workforce readiness at community colleges in six states. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

VA Community Colleges Gain New Support for Adult Students of Color

RICHMOND, Va. - A new program aims to give underserved students of color extra support to close education and workforce training gaps that have grown …

Social Issues

Report: Pandemic Assistance Programs a Lifeline for Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A new survey of Ohioans confirms assistance programs have been a lifeline for families reeling from the effects of the pandemic…

Health and Wellness

Down Syndrome: Focus on Accomplishments, Not Assumptions

FARGO, N.D. - People with Down syndrome are having a bigger impact on society, and their advocates in the Dakota region say it's time for the public …

Groups concerned about new U.S. Postal Service standards, including some USPS workers, contend they were implemented without enough public input. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Part of Push to Block Postal-Service Changes

MINNEAPOLIS - Post offices around the country are implementing service changes described by the Postmaster General as a way to reverse major financial…

Health and Wellness

Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on KY Abortion Law

FRANKFORT, Ky. - U.S. Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case involving a 2018 Kentucky abortion law that bans a medical …

The U.S. Postal Service suggests, with the latest changes affecting first-class mail, plan ahead and send packages and correspondence early if you're on a deadline. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

USPS Changes Have OR Postal Workers Worried about Holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. - Ahead of the busiest season of the year for the U.S. Postal Service, some Oregon postal workers are voicing concerns about the …

Environment

Groups Urge White House to Support 'Line 5' Shutdown

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. - Environmental groups and tribal communities are asking the Biden administration to stand with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her …

Health and Wellness

Virginians Urged to Learn CPR on World Restart a Heart Day

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Last month, a health researcher in the Washington, D.C., area gave CPR to a man suffering a heart attack on a local bike trail…

 

