PNS Daily Newscast - October 14, 2021
Racial justice is a major concern as states draw new voting maps, and voter advocates see red flags as Ohio rejects a high number of voter registrations.

2021Talks - October 13, 2021
House lawmakers greenlight legislation to raise debt limit; Obama to campaign with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe; and a new poll finds Americans' trust in President Biden has eroded over the pandemic.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on KY Abortion Law

FRANKFORT, Ky. - U.S. Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments Tuesday in a case involving a 2018 Kentucky abortion law that bans a medical abortion method used after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Kentucky law later was struck down as unconstitutional.

Attorney Heather Gatnarek with the ACLU of Kentucky said the issue before the court involves the role of the state's Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron.

"The issue before the Supreme Court," she said, "is very specifically about that procedural question: Should the attorney general have been allowed to intervene at such a late stage, after the courts had already struck down the law twice? Or did the Sixth Circuit get it right and he shouldn't have been allowed to intervene?"

The legislation made it a crime for doctors to use a second-trimester procedure known as "dilation and evacuation." The Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals permanently blocked the law from going into effect last summer. Abortion-rights advocates nationwide are closely watching the outcome of the Kentucky case, after national protests over the Supreme Court's recent decision to allow a six-week abortion ban to go into effect in Texas.

Gatnarek noted that if Kentucky's 2018 law were to go into effect, it effectively would prevent many patients from ending a pregnancy. She emphasized that a pregnant person in her third trimester still can access reproductive health care in the Commonwealth.

"That procedure is still available in Kentucky," she said. "The ban has not gone into effect, so the abortion providers are able to provide that second-trimester care."

Gatnarek added that the Kentucky law is one of many ways politicians and anti-choice groups have tried to curtail abortion access. She said this year alone, state lawmakers nationwide have attempted to pass more than 100 new restrictions.

"We're seeing these laws over and over, copycat laws that pop up in states around the country," she said. "Groups like ours then have to sue to prevent them from going into effect."

The Supreme Court also is scheduled to hear arguments in December about a Mississippi law that bans abortions entirely after 15 weeks. Experts have said that case potentially could challenge the constitutionality of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Disclosure: ACLU of Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Criminal Justice, Immigrant Issues, Reproductive Health, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


A new program will boost support services, such as child care or school counseling, for students of color taking non-degree courses for workforce readiness at community colleges in six states. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

VA Community Colleges Gain New Support for Adult Students of Color

RICHMOND, Va. - A new program aims to give underserved students of color extra support to close education and workforce training gaps that have grown …

Social Issues

Report: Pandemic Assistance Programs a Lifeline for Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A new survey of Ohioans confirms assistance programs have been a lifeline for families reeling from the effects of the pandemic…

Health and Wellness

Down Syndrome: Focus on Accomplishments, Not Assumptions

FARGO, N.D. - People with Down syndrome are having a bigger impact on society, and their advocates in the Dakota region say it's time for the public …

Groups concerned about new U.S. Postal Service standards, including some USPS workers, contend they were implemented without enough public input. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Part of Push to Block Postal-Service Changes

MINNEAPOLIS - Post offices around the country are implementing service changes described by the Postmaster General as a way to reverse major financial…

Social Issues

USPS Changes Have OR Postal Workers Worried about Holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. - Ahead of the busiest season of the year for the U.S. Postal Service, some Oregon postal workers are voicing concerns about the …

Public comments on Missouri's voting district maps for the next 10 years can be submitted online, at the Missouri Redistricting Commission Hub. (SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Coalition Urges Missourians to Join Redistricting Process

ST. LOUIS - Public hearings for Missouri's redistricting process begin Saturday in St. Louis and continue next week in Springfield and Kansas City…

Environment

Groups Urge White House to Support 'Line 5' Shutdown

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. - Environmental groups and tribal communities are asking the Biden administration to stand with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her …

Social Issues

Gerrymandering Concerns Surface in SD Redistricting Hearings

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Proposed updates to South Dakota's legislative maps are getting a dose of public scrutiny, with hearings being held across the …

 

