As Pandemic Wanes, Food Insecurity Lingers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- As the pandemic wanes, hunger and food insecurity are also on the decline, but the need is still far above pre-pandemic levels, especially for people of color.
Ami McReynolds, chief equity and programs officer for Feeding America, said despite recent decreases, the amount of food being distributed by the organization's partner food banks remained more than 55% above pre-pandemic levels.
"The pandemic seemed to worsen the conditions for people of color in this country. African Americans went from 2.5 times to 3.2 times more likely to be food insecure."
McReynolds added Latinos went from 2.0 to 2.5 times more likely to be food insecure during the same time period.
Feeding America reports 38 million people were food insecure before the pandemic, and almost 60 million people turned to a charitable feeding system for assistance in 2020. Feeding America works with more than 200 food banks across the country.
She is confident various interventions allowed people to have enough to eat, but worries food insecurity could increase all over again if more setbacks occur, such as the expiration of eviction moratoriums and expanded unemployment benefits.
"The racial wealth gap just really continues to widen for people of color who are seeing higher rates of unemployment, limited learning potential and continued lack of homeownership," McReynolds outlined.
In addition to food banks, the government-led Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, saw an increase of seven million users between 2019 and 2021.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Children's advocacy groups are making the case that school-based health centers are a worthy investment for Ohio's kids.
Tracy Najera, executive director of the Children's Defense Fund-Ohio, said being able to get health-care needs met at school gives children and families a "medical home" for primary care and other services. She said a child's physical and mental wellness is foundational for success in academics and life.
"Especially during this pandemic, children and families have been struggling and truly suffering," she said. "Behavioral-health issues have reached crisis levels - and many children, in general, haven't been receiving their well-child visits."
Ohio has at least $3 billion in recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan Act not yet allocated, and the Ohio Children's Budget Coalition is asking the governor's office to invest $25 million per year over two years to help school districts around the state expand or establish school-based health programs. Najera said that investment could fund between 15 and 30 projects.
The convenience of a school-based health center not only helps improve access to care, Najera said, but it also reduces absenteeism.
"That's one less day of work that the parent misses, and one day less of school that a child is missing," she said. "So, really bringing the services to where the children are makes a whole lot of sense."
Najera added that the centers are a part of a "whole-child" agenda being promoted by the Ohio Children's Budget Coalition.
"Children need food, they need housing, they need education, they need health care - they need all these things to really thrive and flourish," she said. "Children don't come in pieces, and neither should our budget and policy decisions."
A new American Academy of Pediatrics report said the number of school-based health centers has more than doubled in the United States since 1998. There are more than 60 in Ohio schools.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- With the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace open-enrollment period just around the corner, advocacy groups are gearing up to get as many families covered as possible.
A new report shows the number of uninsured children in the state is on the rise, from just over 4% in 2016 to 5.6% in 2019.
Loretta Alexander, health policy director at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, which released the report, said poverty can play a role in parents and children going without health coverage.
"And we know that families in poverty have a lot of other struggles," Alexander observed. "They move a lot. Let's say if they were on Medicaid, and the Medicaid agency reaches out to them for renewal or for information or something, and they don't get the communication. They're going to have their case terminated if they don't get information back to the agency in time."
In 2019 statewide, 151,000 children were living in poverty, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Alexander pointed out Arkansas children in families with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible for Medicaid coverage.
The report showed just since 2018, the number of children who may have untreated health issues because of a lack of insurance has grown by nearly 10,000.
Alexander emphasized making sure kids are able to access affordable health care is crucial for their well-being throughout childhood.
"Insurance helps mothers to get the prenatal care needed for healthier birth outcomes," Alexander outlined. "After the child is born, coverage for well-child visits is important to get the developmental screenings and assessments that children need, as well as preventive care for infants and toddlers, and preschoolers."
Open enrollment through the health-insurance marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15. Eligible Arkansans can apply for Medicaid coverage any time of the year.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania implements a new, evidence-based prevention plan on Friday, to help kids at risk of out-of-home placement stay with family when possible.
The Family First Prevention Services Act, passed by Congress in 2018, moves funds away from foster care and group-home settings to focus instead on keeping families together. It requires states, including Pennsylvania, to submit a five-year plan, known as Title IV-E, in order to receive reimbursement for their prevention work.
Terry Clark, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth and Family Services, said the approach is a way to help children grow up in their communities without being uprooted.
"It's of course looking at trying to be able to help families be stronger," Clark explained. "Strengthen those families by providing all kinds of proactive support, so that the likelihood that they're going to be abused or neglected is really reduced. And then, of course, you don't have to separate them from their family."
Some evidence-based programs selected for Title IV-E include Functional Family Therapy and the Nurse-Family Partnership. The plan also includes reimbursement for kinship navigator programs, to help relatives raising children in need to access resources as they take on guardianship.
Rachael Miller, policy director at Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, said Family First has seen some unintended consequences, including limiting the programs eligible for funding. She hopes the law will allow the state to include services in non-abuse categories that sometimes lead to child-welfare placement, such as poverty.
"The law does not currently allow for federal reimbursement for programs that show promising results but might not meet the rigor of evidence-based review," Miller pointed out. "So, expanding these types of services to be allowable for reimbursement would be beneficial for children and families that we're serving."
Pennsylvania's Office of Children, Youth, and Families submitted its plans to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in August, and will implement them for the first time on Oct. 1.
