Thursday, October 14, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 15, 2021
Play

Community college students in California are encouraged to examine their options; plus a Boeing 737 Max test pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators.

2021Talks - October 15, 2021
Play

Environmentalists have high hopes for President Biden at an upcoming climate summit, a bipartisan panel cautions against court packing, and a Trump ally is held in contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
Play

A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Social Issues  |  Gun Violence Prevention    News
Are Lenient Texas Gun Laws Tied to Latest School Shooting?

Play

Thursday, October 14, 2021   

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas has some of the weakest gun laws in America, and gun-control advocates say the permissive attitude may be why a student took a gun to school last week, which led to a shooting, injuring four people.

A Texas law took effect Sep. 1, allowing residents who are 21 or older to carry handguns in public without a license. The Arlington high school student involved in the shooting was 18.

Kris Brown, president of Brady United Against Gun Violence, said it is alarming once again "back to school" has meant back to school shootings.

"This is a uniquely American epidemic," Brown asserted. "As a parent, I'm disgusted that we continue to live this way."

On Nov. 3, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a major Second Amendment case centered on whether the Constitution guarantees the right to carry guns outside the home.

Brown pointed out between August 1 and Sep. 15, there have been at least 30 instances of gunfire on school grounds, killing five and wounding more than 20 people.

"The culture is, 'Well, of course, the way to solve conflicts is to bring a gun,'" Brown stated. "We have solutions to this sitting before us, and we're not acting on them."

While the permitless-carry law easily passed the Texas legislature, Brown noted police associations were opposed.

"It's law enforcement across the state of Texas who were most vocal in saying, 'Please, don't overturn the permitting system that has worked really well,'" Brown observed.

The number of shootings in Texas, not including suicides, increased 14% this year, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.


