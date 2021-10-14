Are Lenient Texas Gun Laws Tied to Latest School Shooting?

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas has some of the weakest gun laws in America, and gun-control advocates say the permissive attitude may be why a student took a gun to school last week, which led to a shooting, injuring four people.



A Texas law took effect Sep. 1, allowing residents who are 21 or older to carry handguns in public without a license. The Arlington high school student involved in the shooting was 18.



Kris Brown, president of Brady United Against Gun Violence, said it is alarming once again "back to school" has meant back to school shootings.



"This is a uniquely American epidemic," Brown asserted. "As a parent, I'm disgusted that we continue to live this way."



On Nov. 3, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a major Second Amendment case centered on whether the Constitution guarantees the right to carry guns outside the home.



Brown pointed out between August 1 and Sep. 15, there have been at least 30 instances of gunfire on school grounds, killing five and wounding more than 20 people.



"The culture is, 'Well, of course, the way to solve conflicts is to bring a gun,'" Brown stated. "We have solutions to this sitting before us, and we're not acting on them."



While the permitless-carry law easily passed the Texas legislature, Brown noted police associations were opposed.



"It's law enforcement across the state of Texas who were most vocal in saying, 'Please, don't overturn the permitting system that has worked really well,'" Brown observed.



The number of shootings in Texas, not including suicides, increased 14% this year, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.



References: House Bill 1927 06/16/2021

New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Corlett U.S. Supreme Court 12/17/2020

Gun Violence Archive 10/13/2021



get more stories like this via email



AUSTIN, Texas - Texans age 21 and older can carry handguns without a license or training starting today, despite opposition from instructors who teach people how to be responsible shooters.



Legislation signed by Gov. Greg Abbott eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns. Raul Camacho, chief firearms instructor at Safety Measures LLC, and 50 other experts urged lawmakers to vote against the bill. Camacho said he believes training helps reduce the main reasons for gun accidents, which he said are ignorance and carelessness.



"To have people less educated on the laws, less educated on the actual firearm and how to use it, and have no basic training whatsoever," he said, "it's a recipe for disaster."



Before today, Texas residents only could obtain a license to carry a handgun after completing a four-hour course by a licensed instructor and demonstrating basic shooting ability by firing at a target. Another gun-related bill signed by the governor allows school marshals and hotel guests to carry guns.



Supporters of the new law have said it will allow Texans to better defend themselves in public and abolish what they see as barriers to the constitutional right to bear arms. Camacho said that argument, about restoring gun owners' rights, doesn't make sense to him.



"Restore what rights? You know, you can carry a long gun, a shotgun in public without a license; you can carry your handgun in your vehicle - have it in your home," he said. "People's rights were never taken away."



Texas already has at least 1.6 million handgun license holders. It also has been the site of several mass shootings, including at an El Paso Walmart, a church in Sutherland Springs and a high school outside Houston.



References: House Bill 1927 Texas Legislature 2021



get more stories like this via email

