Death-Penalty Abolitionist Speaks on Faith, Forgiveness

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohioans across religious traditions have come together as one voice this week to speak out against capital punishment.
Dozens of faith communities participated in vigils, prayer services and virtual conversations during Death Penalty Abolition Week, which comes to a close Sunday with a virtual worship service, entitled, "Restorative Love, Redemptive Grace."
Rev. Sharon Risher, a death penalty abolitionist, will share the story of her path to forgiveness after her mother was among nine people gunned down in the 2015 Charleston, S.C., church shooting.
"That horrific event that killed my mother made me really delve into my soul," Risher recounted. "And I came out understanding that I could not condone the death penalty. Because I understand with my faith that God is restorative and redemptive."
There is no cost to attend Sunday's virtual service. It will also feature Christian author and activist Shane Claiborne.
Risher explained her faith helped turn her trauma into activism and eventually forgive the shooter, who is currently awaiting execution at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.
"People of faith can sometimes go through the most horrific things," Risher noted. "But because of their faith, they could get to a point of forgiveness, which then leads to healing."
Oct. 19 marks 40 years since Ohio enacted its current death-penalty statute.
Rev. Jack Sullivan, Jr., executive director of the Ohio Council of Churches, said there is strong bipartisan support behind Senate Bill 103 and House Bill 183, which would abolish it.
"No one's rejecting accountability as being an important component in dealing with people who have hurt us or angered us the most," Sullivan pointed out. "But the sponsored homicide of those people is immoral, and it's illogical, and it's just wrong."
Sullivan, whose sister was murdered, thinks victims' families would be better served by redirecting money used for capital cases toward supportive services to help with their healing.
"Executions do not assist in dealing with grief," Sullivan asserted. "They do not give us wholeness or closure. They just continue the cycle of death. And co-victims need more than that. They need the state to invest in their wellbeing and their movement forward, and their restoration."
RALEIGH, N.C. - An online conversation this Sunday will focus on faith with people affected by capital punishment.
Panelists will include George Wilkerson, now living on North Carolina's death row; Andre Smith, who teaches Buddhism to men in prison and lost his son to homicide; and the Rev. Sharon Risher, who lost her mother and two cousins in the shooting at Mother Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C.
Noel Nickle, executive director of the North Carolina Coalition for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said the state hasn't executed anyone since 2006, but there is no official moratorium on executions.
"And we also look to not just the possibility of executions, but the fact that people are still sentenced to death in our state," she said. "We have a couple of pending capital trials still for 2021."
She also pointed to the stark racial disparity in capital punishment sentencing, citing a study of death penalty trials in North Carolina from 1990 to 2010 that found racial bias tainted sentencing in trials with all-white juries.
Panelist George Wilkerson, who has spent the past 15 years on death row, said he's witnessed others in prison undergo profound transformations, especially when they're guided by their faith.
"And from my personal experience, I've seen it - I've seen it around me," he said. "I see that people can change, that people are redeemable. No matter what they've done."
Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the North Carolina Council of Churches said Christians working toward a more just society believe there's a moral imperative for the criminal justice system to serve as an agent of rehabilitation, rather than a vehicle for oppression.
"The reason we're doing this Death Penalty Abolition Sabbath - and it's meant for all faith communities to participate, of course - is to raise awareness about the reality that the death penalty is still on the books in North Carolina," she said.
A Pew poll released in June found that, despite concerns over racial bias in death sentencing and whether it deters crime, a majority of Americans say they favor the death penalty for people convicted of murder. However, 78% of those surveyed believe there is some risk that an innocent person could be put to death.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Law enforcement agencies are reassessing traffic-stop policies amid concerns from racial-justice advocates.
In Minnesota, a new project is focusing research and financial support for these changes, to help people affected by these laws.
Brooklyn Center leaders recently noted their reform plans include ending arrests for non-moving traffic violations. Elsewhere, the Ramsey County Attorney said last month his office would no longer prosecute cases stemming solely from traffic stops that are not a threat to public safety.
Eric Jolly, president and CEO of the Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation, said they are getting behind the county's plan with a new fund.
"When people's safety is not at stake, then there's no reason to create a system that causes that anxiety and doesn't reduce the safety concerns," Jolly asserted.
The fund will help determine if the changes are effective in avoiding deadly encounters, and it provides aid to low-income drivers in need of minor repairs that could lead to traffic stops, like a broken tail light.
The Stanford Open Policing Project showed in cities like St. Paul, police stop Black drivers at higher rates than whites. Some law-enforcement associations argued the rule changes will add to public safety problems, not decrease them.
But reform advocates contended longstanding policies about traffic stops rarely help law enforcement build a case. Instead, they said the policies have eroded trust between police and communities of color.
Jolly emphasized it is time to change that dynamic.
"Each time, the pull-over gets more and more anxiety provoking," Jolly observed. "And to stop that means that the next pull-over will have meaning and value."
Ramsey County's plan has the backing of local police leaders, including St. Paul's police chief. Jolly added the approach allows officers to better focus on more pressing matters.
"This is a critical issue as well in greater Minnesota," Jolly remarked. "The rest of Minnesota has to worry about, 'What are the availabilities of the sheriffs? How can we free up their time?'"
The fund will also help establish a way for drivers to be notified of a minor violation without being pulled over. Supporters hope the effort inspires other agencies to consider changes.
MINOT, N.D. - North Dakota has just had a new class of attorneys admitted to the state bar. But some in the legal community feel there aren't enough new lawyers coming along, making it harder for the average person to defend themselves in court.
The state Supreme Court says last week, 36 new lawyers were sworn in. While data for this year is incomplete, North Dakota added fewer than 200 lawyers each of the last five years, after staying above that mark between 2012 and 2015.
Rich LeMay, executive director of Legal Services of North Dakota, said when helping clients in eviction court, he sees too many others without legal assistance.
"Reality is if you don't have legal representation," said LeMay, "your chances of succeeding in a court hearing are next to none."
A recent report from the American Bar Association found that North Dakota actually saw a 21% increase in its lawyer stock between 2010 and 2020. But the report cautions attorneys aren't evenly distributed, and that rural areas see the biggest shortages.
Those same findings noted that North Dakota has slightly more than two lawyers per 1,000 residents.
Some legal groups say the issue underscores the need for reform, including doing away the with the bar exam - arguing it keeps marginalized individuals from entering the profession.
LeMay said he's unsure whether the industry needs to go that far. He said he sees student debt and lower pay affecting where people work, and the type of law they want to practice.
"That really limits the ability for attorneys who want to do public interest or poverty law," said LeMay.
LeMay said reforms around those issues might prompt more aspiring attorneys to enter and stay in the legal aid arena. He said he worries that removing the bar exam would usher in a wave of attorneys who might not have the best interests of their clients in mind.
