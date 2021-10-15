CA's Higher-Ed Reforms Push Transfer Barriers Aside

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Community college students in California are being encouraged to take a closer look at their education plans, to see if transferring to a state university makes sense, and new policy changes aim to ease that pathway.
get more stories like this via email
The changes are part of a package of higher-education bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law this month.
Two of them simplify the process for students at two-year schools to transfer to others within the state's public university systems.
Michele Siqueiros, president of the nonprofit Campaign for College Opportunity, which championed the bills, said the changes come amid increased awareness of equity issues in the U.S.
"There are huge gaps in transfer rates, depending on race and ethnicity," Siqueiros pointed out. "You have significantly lower transfer rates for Latinx and Black students, for some southeast Asian students, for low-income students."
She pointed out a lot of the students are the first in their family to attend college, but face financial obstacles in extending their academic careers. A report from the group found among freshmen in California community colleges, only 2.5% will transfer in two years.
Among other changes, a bill signed by the governor eliminates redundancies in labeling required courses.
While an easier transfer path will help, Siqueiros noted other barriers include an insufficient number of counselors, but she hopes a simplified process means it will not be so overwhelming for students making decisions on their own.
"We shouldn't make it so confusing that you actually, you know, need to have hours of counseling session in order to get it right," Siqueiros argued.
She warned there is legitimate concern within the higher-education community about capacity at larger institutions. With the new laws in place, advocates want the state's public universities to ensure they have enough resources to welcome eligible students who plan to take advantage of the quicker pathway.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
RICHMOND, Va. - A new program aims to give underserved students of color extra support to close education and workforce training gaps that have grown worse during the pandemic.
get more stories like this via email
The Racial Equity for Adult Credentials in Higher Education (REACH) program helps Black, Hispanic and Native American students deal with barriers to attending community colleges that many white students don't face.
Wayne Taliaferro, strategy officer with Lumina Foundation, which is co-sponsoring the program in Virginia and five other states, said REACH might help students of color with child care, transportation or counseling - to enhance Virginia's workforce training programs at community colleges.
"Since 2016, Virginia's been investing in short-term training programs," he said, "and then they also allow students to come back and seek further study. And so, that is something that's like, 'Oh, that's a bright spot that we can maybe build upon.'"
From the $8 million initiative, he said they hope to see at least a 2% increase in adults of color gaining credits or career advancement over the next two years. In addition to Virginia, funding will flow to community colleges in states including California, Colorado and Texas.
Even before the pandemic, Taliaferro said, higher education wasn't meeting the needs of adult students of color. As a result of chronic underfunding and other obstacles, he said, disparities arose in degree completion, job placement and earnings.
"The REACH Collaborative aims to take an active step in shifting from this present reality at community colleges, where the bulk of adult students of color are enrolled," he said. "A lot of adults enter community colleges to gain skills for jobs at different entry points. But the onramps don't always lead to quality outcomes and better earnings - or outcomes at all."
Although the numbers of Black and Latino college students have risen in the past 35 years, research shows the deficit in bachelors-degree attainment between whites and students of color has increased during that time, from 15 to 21 percentage points.
---
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
TAMARAC, Fla. -- Teachers and volunteers in Broward County embarked on a unique canvassing campaign to find up to 11,000 students who either have not reported to class or are chronically absent since the pandemic started.
get more stories like this via email
Volunteers including teachers, counselors, principals and school board members recently packed bags with resources and combed through neighborhoods in the Broward School District, going door-to-door to find out why students are falling off the radar.
Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, said with help from the American Federation of Teachers, their goal was simple: to get students back on campus.
"It was successful because we knocked on almost 9,000 doors, reached over 2,000 people to have conversations with," Fusco outlined. "A few hundred have reconnected, coming back to campus"
Fusco noted coordinating the effort was not easy. Broward County Public Schools is the sixth-largest district in the nation, with 204,000 traditional public-school students and about 260,000 students including public charter schools.
Fusco emphasized going door-to-door allowed educators to hear various stories behind the absences, from ongoing concerns with COVID to other issues.
"Some mental-health situations going on, whether it was with the actual student themself or family members," Fusco explained. "There has been financial situations. There has been deaths, you know, various reasons why they felt still comfortable staying home."
Fusco stressed she hopes parents will get in contact with the district to let them know where the students are and work together on getting them back on campus. She added experience with the pandemic has shown children learn better when they are in front of a teacher.
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- School districts across the country are seeing debate over how race issues should be taught in the classroom, but it is not stopping efforts to boost equity.
get more stories like this via email
In Minnesota, a state known for its education disparities, some leaders are vocalizing their commitments. At a recent school board meeting in Richfield, there was no shouting over issues such as Critical Race Theory.
Stacy Theien-Collins, principal of Richfield High School, instead addressed the audience after reading a vision statement, which noted the school wants to dismantle policies that benefit whiteness and systems of privilege.
"We understand and know that as a school community, we're not there," Theien-Collins acknowledged. "But we also know that we have a measure and a vision in looking toward a direction we want to get to."
The statement was adopted earlier this year after gathering feedback from staff.
This fall, several education groups, including the state's largest teacher's union and the Minnesota School Boards Association, issued a joint statement, pledging to support and help expand programs that elevate marginalized students.
As for broader curriculum debates, those bringing up Critical Race Theory said enhanced teaching about race only creates more division, a claim rejected by many educators.
Meanwhile, in White Bear Lake, one school is enacting a policy change viewed as a way to address equity issues.
Christina Pierre, principal of Sunrise Park Middle School in White Bear Lake, said they are eliminating failing grades.
"Our whole intent is to ensure that grades focus on the process of learning," Pierre explained. "This is what we want our middle-school students to learn and understand. We want them to become good learners. "
Under the revised system, students also have a 10-day window to retake exams or anything else that is graded. Separately, the district's superintendent has said an equity audit revealed that grading systems are areas in which systemic racism and inequities exist.