Tuesday, October 19, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 19, 2021
Play

A new report finds a U.S. Senate bill would expand eligibility for unemployment benefits for millions of American workers, and former President Trump sues to prevent the release of insurrection documents.

2021Talks - October 19, 2021
Play

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from COVID-19-related complications, jury selection begins in the Ahmad Arbery trial; and former President Trump files suit against Jan. 6 committee to block access to his National Archives records.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
Play

A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

New Scorecard Helps Consumers Find Responsibly Sourced Wood Furniture

Play

Monday, October 18, 2021   

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council have released the latest list of furniture retailers who rely on sustainably sourced wood.

Companies such as Cisco Home, Williams-Sonoma, The Arrangement and Working Wonders ranked at the top for sustainable practices.

Susan Inglis - executive director of the Sustainable Furnishings Council - said the scorecard is both a guide for conscientious consumers and a blueprint for retailers seeking to improve their wood-sourcing standards.

"These companies have all made a commitment to sourcing their wood products carefully," said Inglis, "so as to avoid contributing to deforestation."

North Carolina is home to the fifth-largest wood-product manufacturing industry in the nation. The Scorecard is available online at 'sustainablefurnishings.org.'

Barbara Bramble - vice president for International Wildlife Conservation at the National Wildlife Federation - explained that much of the wood used to make furniture is harvested from natural forests, but she said wood production can be done sustainably without worsening deforestation.

Around 30% of the world's forests are production forests.

"A lot of wood harvests around the world are illegal," said Bramble, "and unsustainable in other ways, damaging to forests and soils and water quality, but it doesn't have to be that way."

Inglis said the scorecard goes beyond home decor, pointing out that when trees are cut down, their stored carbon is released into the environment. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, tropical deforestation makes up around 20% of annual global greenhouse-gas emissions.

"Consumers do understand more and more that healthy forests have something to do with our being able to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change," said Inglis.

Bramble said momentum is growing in wood-dependent industries to step up policies and practices that promote responsibly sourced wood.

"Even during this last year and a half of the COVID pandemic," said Bramble, "we have found that the number of companies getting involved in the wood furniture scorecard, getting interested in increasing their score, has gone up with each installment each year."

About a third of wood extracted from natural forests worldwide is used for timber products, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.




Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Many of the same Ohio workers who were most likely to have their jobs destroyed by COVID-19 also weren't covered by state benefits if they did lose work. (AdobeStock)

Social Issues

Senate Bill Would Help Ohio Workers Shut Out of Unemployment

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new report found a U.S. Senate bill would expand eligibility for unemployment benefits to nearly 600,000 Ohio workers. The …

Health and Wellness

AARP Creates New Tool to Make Accessing Health Benefits Easier for Vets

HARTFORD, Conn. -- There are more than 200,000 military veterans in Connecticut, and a new tool aims to make it easier for them to access health care …

Social Issues

Is IA's Nonpartisan Redistricting Facing Headwinds?

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Going into the current redistricting cycle, Iowa was lauded for its nonpartisan process, but as new political maps are crafted…

Natural-resource advocates and other groups are urging North Dakota to move on from fossil fuels, while state leaders say industries such as coal need more investment to adapt their technologies. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Fresh Off Granholm Meeting, ND Renewable-Energy Officials Talk Vision

BELCOURT, N.D. -- Renewable-energy advocates in North Dakota are hoping for more federal support to advance projects, after a key meeting with a …

Social Issues

Will Florida Lawmakers Hold Public Hearings on Redistricting?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - When it comes to Florida's once-a-decade process of redrawing political boundaries, known as redistricting, both House and Senate …

In April 2020, half of all eligible visits were performed via telehealth. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Telehealth Going Strong Even After Pandemic Closures

DENVER - The use of telehealth services - a combination of telephone, video and other online tools - peaked during COVID closures, and Coloradans …

Health and Wellness

New COVID Vaccine Grant Supports PA Orgs Tackling Hesitancy

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania hit a milestone last week with 70% of adults fully vaccinated - but there's still work to be done. A new grant program …

Health and Wellness

Kentuckian, 29, Hospitalized with COVID-19 Speaks Out on Vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Marshall County resident Ethan Koeler said he was skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine. Then the 29-year-old contracted the novel …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021