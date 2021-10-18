Tuesday, October 19, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 19, 2021
A new report finds a U.S. Senate bill would expand eligibility for unemployment benefits for millions of American workers, and former President Trump sues to prevent the release of insurrection documents.

2021Talks - October 19, 2021
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from COVID-19-related complications, jury selection begins in the Ahmad Arbery trial; and former President Trump files suit against Jan. 6 committee to block access to his National Archives records.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

New COVID Vaccine Grant Supports PA Orgs Tackling Hesitancy

Monday, October 18, 2021   

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania hit a milestone last week with 70% of adults fully vaccinated - but there's still work to be done. A new grant program aims to support community organizations to address vaccine hesitancy and other barriers.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development's $5 million COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program is open to any nonprofit or educational institution in the state and can go toward funding vaccine-related events, volunteer training, and technical support.

During a Friday event in North Philadelphia highlighting the grant, state Sen. Vincent Hughes - D-Philadelphia - cited ongoing vaccine disparities in some city neighborhoods as a reason for the program.

"If you go to the Overbrook section, 38% vaccine rate," said Hughes. "If you go to the Logan section, 38% vaccine rate. Those are largely Black and brown communities, and so we need to get the help necessary so they can drive the message and make sure that folks get the vaccine."

Organizations can receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. The deadline to apply is November 1.

Dr. Elana McDonald is the owner and medical director of Memphis Street Pediatrics in North Philadelphia, and has worked with state leaders on dispelling COVID vaccine myths.

She said trusted messengers with local organizations are vital to improving vaccine rates, especially in communities of color that have been mistreated by the medical system in the past.

"This is our home and it is important for us to get the message out to people who look like us," said McDonald. "We understand that there is a huge mistrust of the government of the medical establishment. But we're here to say that we are physicians, we are from your community. The vaccine is safe. The vaccine is effective."

Pennsylvania is seventh in the nation for first COVID shots administered.




