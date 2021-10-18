New COVID Vaccine Grant Supports PA Orgs Tackling Hesitancy

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania hit a milestone last week with 70% of adults fully vaccinated - but there's still work to be done. A new grant program aims to support community organizations to address vaccine hesitancy and other barriers.



The state Department of Community and Economic Development's $5 million COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program is open to any nonprofit or educational institution in the state and can go toward funding vaccine-related events, volunteer training, and technical support.



During a Friday event in North Philadelphia highlighting the grant, state Sen. Vincent Hughes - D-Philadelphia - cited ongoing vaccine disparities in some city neighborhoods as a reason for the program.



"If you go to the Overbrook section, 38% vaccine rate," said Hughes. "If you go to the Logan section, 38% vaccine rate. Those are largely Black and brown communities, and so we need to get the help necessary so they can drive the message and make sure that folks get the vaccine."



Organizations can receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. The deadline to apply is November 1.



Dr. Elana McDonald is the owner and medical director of Memphis Street Pediatrics in North Philadelphia, and has worked with state leaders on dispelling COVID vaccine myths.



She said trusted messengers with local organizations are vital to improving vaccine rates, especially in communities of color that have been mistreated by the medical system in the past.



"This is our home and it is important for us to get the message out to people who look like us," said McDonald. "We understand that there is a huge mistrust of the government of the medical establishment. But we're here to say that we are physicians, we are from your community. The vaccine is safe. The vaccine is effective."



Pennsylvania is seventh in the nation for first COVID shots administered.







HARTFORD, Conn. -- There are more than 200,000 military veterans in Connecticut, and a new tool aims to make it easier for them to access health care through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.



AARP's Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator launched this month. It is a user-friendly document explaining qualifications for certain health benefits, and how to start the application process.



Only 26% of Connecticut veterans have used their health-care benefits through the VA, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.



Nora Duncan, state director of AARP Connecticut, said the application process can often be confusing and frustrating, which can keep many veterans from accessing their benefits.



"We need to help get that information out there if they're not accessing care, because they don't know that it's available to them," Duncan urged. "The guide really talks about the navigation of the application process, which I hope helps people understand that they have more they can get to live healthier, happier lives here in Connecticut."



The navigator also provides information on how to get assistance applying for benefits with the help of a veterans service organization. According to a RAND study, nearly 60% of veterans are eligible for VA health care, but less than half of those eligible utilize their benefits.



Roberto Burgos, an AARP Connecticut volunteer based in Manchester, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 25 years. He said the process of finding and applying for VA health benefits should be as simple as possible.



"Veterans have worked hard and have dedicated their service and sacrifice to this country," Burgos asserted. "Having access to the right people who can provide the right information will allow people like me to be able to maybe see if there are VA health-care benefits that would be beneficial to us, especially as we get older."



AARP Connecticut plans to highlight the navigator on social media for Veterans Day, along with Caregiver Awareness Month in November, as the tool can be helpful to veterans' family members who are supporting them.



DENVER - The use of telehealth services - a combination of telephone, video and other online tools - peaked during COVID closures, and Coloradans still are opting for remote visits, according to new data.



Social isolation and other disruptions saw mental and behavioral telehealth visits rise dramatically. Cari Frank - vice president for communications with the Center for Improving Value in Health Care - said for some, remote services greatly reduce the barrier of the stigma still associated with mental health.



"Especially in rural areas, where everybody can see your car parked in front of the therapist," said Frank. "If you're able to do that from the comfort of your own home, then that gives you a comfortable space to go and find those services, and get the care that you need."



Mental-health services rose from 37% of all telehealth visits in 2019 to 53% in 2020. Federal and state policy makers helped pave the way for increased access to telehealth by removing much of the red tape that restricted provider compensation, especially for Medicaid coverage.



Remote visits help hospitals and insurance companies save money, but many physicians have warned against abandoning traditional hands-on in-person visits. Frank said telehealth is probably appropriate for around 25% of health-care services.



"It's not something that's going to replace the doctor being able to listen to your breathing with a stethoscope," said Frank. "But I do think that we should be making sure that we're utilizing technology that we have at our fingertips."



Telehealth can include digital monitoring of blood-sugar levels for people with diabetes, and heart rates for people with cardiovascular issues. Frank noted that remote services also can help more people access health care in the middle of the work day.



"You have to take off work," said Frank. "Not everybody can do that. So having a 10 minute call with them on a break, if you're having an issue that is acute, and they can just send a prescription to Walgreen's. I think it's just more convenient for a lot of people."









