Tuesday, October 19, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 19, 2021
Play

A new report finds a U.S. Senate bill would expand eligibility for unemployment benefits for millions of American workers, and former President Trump sues to prevent the release of insurrection documents.

2021Talks - October 19, 2021
Play

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from COVID-19-related complications, jury selection begins in the Ahmad Arbery trial; and former President Trump files suit against Jan. 6 committee to block access to his National Archives records.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
Play

A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Health and Wellness  |  Health
Telehealth Going Strong Even After Pandemic Closures

Play

Monday, October 18, 2021   

DENVER - The use of telehealth services - a combination of telephone, video and other online tools - peaked during COVID closures, and Coloradans still are opting for remote visits, according to new data.

Social isolation and other disruptions saw mental and behavioral telehealth visits rise dramatically. Cari Frank - vice president for communications with the Center for Improving Value in Health Care - said for some, remote services greatly reduce the barrier of the stigma still associated with mental health.

"Especially in rural areas, where everybody can see your car parked in front of the therapist," said Frank. "If you're able to do that from the comfort of your own home, then that gives you a comfortable space to go and find those services, and get the care that you need."

Mental-health services rose from 37% of all telehealth visits in 2019 to 53% in 2020. Federal and state policy makers helped pave the way for increased access to telehealth by removing much of the red tape that restricted provider compensation, especially for Medicaid coverage.

Remote visits help hospitals and insurance companies save money, but many physicians have warned against abandoning traditional hands-on in-person visits. Frank said telehealth is probably appropriate for around 25% of health-care services.

"It's not something that's going to replace the doctor being able to listen to your breathing with a stethoscope," said Frank. "But I do think that we should be making sure that we're utilizing technology that we have at our fingertips."

Telehealth can include digital monitoring of blood-sugar levels for people with diabetes, and heart rates for people with cardiovascular issues. Frank noted that remote services also can help more people access health care in the middle of the work day.

"You have to take off work," said Frank. "Not everybody can do that. So having a 10 minute call with them on a break, if you're having an issue that is acute, and they can just send a prescription to Walgreen's. I think it's just more convenient for a lot of people."




Disclosure: Center for Improving Value in HealthCare contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues.


