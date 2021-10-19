Senate Bill Would Help Ohio Workers Shut Out of Unemployment

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new report found a U.S. Senate bill would expand eligibility for unemployment benefits to nearly 600,000 Ohio workers.



The Unemployment Insurance Improvement Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, would lower the threshold for how much workers must be paid in order to qualify for benefits if they lose their job.



Michael Shields, researcher for Policy Matters Ohio, explained Ohio has one of the strictest earnings tests among states: To qualify, a worker must be paid at least $280 a week and work at least 20 weeks of the year.



"A lot of folks end up getting left out of coverage, and that actually does include a lot of people who are very highly attached to the workforce," Shields outlined. "The typical person who would be newly covered by this measure worked 37 weeks in 2019 and worked a median of 26 weeks per year."



To qualify for unemployment under the bill, workers would need to be paid at least $1,500 in a year and $1,000 in at least one quarter, compared with a minimum in Ohio of $5,600 in a year.



The bill's sponsors are pushing for it to be included as an amendment in the Build Back Better social spending package currently being debated.



The measure would extend coverage to four in five Ohio workers currently not eligible for unemployment insurance.



Shields noted it would also make coverage more equitable in Ohio by reducing current disparities.



"For instance, women have to work on average two and a half more hours than men in order to qualify for benefits," Shields observed. "And Black Ohio workers have to work four hours more than their white counterparts in order to be covered by unemployment benefits if they were to be laid off."



The report also found it would expand unemployment qualifications for those in some of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic, including accommodations and food services. Currently, about 44% of those workers are excluded from benefits, compared with 15% of workers overall.



ALBANY, N.Y. -- More changes went into effect this month at the U.S. Postal Service, and some New York postal workers worry about how the policies will impact the avalanche of mail this holiday season.



The Postal Service's new service standards, which went into effect on Oct. 1, include moving away from air mail delivery for first-class mail.



It is expected mail traveling less than 1,000 miles will reach its destination in three days, and mail traveling more than 1,900 miles will take about five days. The Postal Service said these efforts are meant to cut costs.



John Tabak, president of the American Postal Workers Union Local 390 in Albany, said the changes are regrettable.



"Standards for the Post Office should not be slowed," Tabak argued. "The future of the Post Office isn't more automation. It's not in going back to trucks. It's not in going back to sorting mail by hand. It's in innovation, and there is a possibility here to innovate its way out, but it takes some money, and right now the Post Office doesn't have it."



These latest changes are part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan for the service, called "Delivering for America," which aims to avoid $160 billion in losses by 2030 and includes modernizing the vehicle fleet, as well as investments in processing facilities.



Other new changes to the Postal Service include cuts to office hours.



Chuck Zlatkin, legislative and political director of the New York Metro Area Postal Union, said it remains to be seen what impact the changes will have on the busy holiday months ahead. He is concerned the changes will privatize the Postal Service.



"People should understand that postal workers are fully aware of the job that they do, the importance of it to the public, and that they feel terrible about these delays in service," Zlatkin observed. "It's not the postal workers' fault. They're on your side."



DeJoy said last month the Postal Service is hiring 40,000 seasonal workers.



Zlatkin contended it is critical for Congress to pass the Postal Service Reform Act, which would eliminate the pre-funding of future retiree health benefits and add new measures to better hold Postal Service leadership accountable.



