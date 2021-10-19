Is IA's Nonpartisan Redistricting Facing Headwinds?

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Going into the current redistricting cycle, Iowa was lauded for its nonpartisan process, but as new political maps are crafted, there are concerns party priorities will get in the way, and community-level activists urged policymakers to avoid that path.



The redrawing of legislative and congressional districts happens every ten years after a formal census count. Unlike most other states, Iowa's maps are drawn by the independent Legislative Services Agency (LSA). But Republicans, who control the General Assembly, rejected the LSA's initial maps.



Matthew Covington, community organizer for Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, warned about straying too far from the state's general approach.



"Everyday Iowans are paying attention, and they won't forget," Covington asserted. "They will every two years show up at the polls to express how they feel that lawmakers jeopardized our nonpartisan redistricting process."



The LSA is expected to submit new maps for the Legislature to consider this week. But if lawmakers keep saying no, it opens the door for them to draw the new boundaries. And with one party in control, watchdogs argued it creates fairness issues. A key GOP leader said they are following the process, arguing there can be improvements in compactness and population deviation.



Covington noted they remain hopeful it will not get to the point of elected officials taking over the map-making. In the meantime, he hopes the commission keeps the best interests of communities in mind as it moves forward.



"We balance not only various constituencies in the state, but also both urban and rural interests," contended. "That's why it's so important that the process we have is honored and politicians don't get involved themselves."



The General Assembly is scheduled to meet Oct. 28 to vote on the new LSA maps. Complicating matters is a Dec. 1 deadline from the Iowa Supreme Court to complete the process, or risk court intervention.



References: Redistricting maps Iowa Legislature 09/16/2021

GOP comment Sen. Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny 10/05/2021

Court deadline Iowa Supreme Court 09/14/2021



get more stories like this via email



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - When it comes to Florida's once-a-decade process of redrawing political boundaries, known as redistricting, both House and Senate Republican leaders have made no provision for receiving live public comment on proposed maps during the process.



The top-ranking Democrat on the Florida House Redistricting Committee, state Rep. Joe Geller - D-Broward & Miami-Dade Counties - said he's been continuing calls publicly and privately for his Republican colleagues to make provisions for the public to have input on the shaping of their voting districts in the future.



But he said so far he's not seeing anything concrete despite how easy it is to implement.



"We should be able to sit right where I'm sitting now, in my living room, and look at Zoom testimony from Floridians all across the state," said Geller.



House redistricting chairman Rep. Tom Leek - R-Volusia County - didn't respond to Geller's questions during a hearing of the full reapportioning committee last week.



But state Rep. Tyler Sirois - R-Brevard County - who chairs the subcommittee on congressional redistricting, has said the idea has not been definitively ruled out.



Ten years ago, the Legislature staged public hearings around the state. Geller said in light of concerns of COVID, he doesn't think that is necessary.



But he said he does believe public input should happen - either via Zoom or setting up sites around the state where people who don't have access to the internet can show up and still participate at a remote location.



"I think it's important that we hear and take testimony from the people of the state, and I think there is an incredibly easy way to do that," said Geller. "Why don't we do that? We should do that."



Instead of making participation easier for citizens, Republican leaders in the redistricting process are being criticized for scheduling two subcommittee meetings at the same time.



So if voters were interested in tracking both legislative and congressional redistricting meetings, they had to figure out how to be in two places at once in order to participate in the process.



The Legislature's option for citizens to participate is via the website FloridaRedistricting.gov







References: The Florida Redistricting website the Florida state legislature 2021



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A high percentage of rejected voter registrations in three of Ohio's biggest counties is raising some red flags.



According to the Election Administration and Voting Survey, in 2019 and 2020 a majority of online or in-person registrations in Ohio were accepted, while those registrations sent by mail, the Department of Motor Vehicles or public agencies were more likely to be rejected. Specifically, 18% of registrations from designated public agencies were not approved.



Kayla Griffin, state director of All Voting is Local-Ohio, explained more than half of rejections came from Cuyahoga, Franklin and Montgomery counties.



"These are state agencies or agencies that folks are entrusting, whether they are the schools or the public libraries," Griffin pointed out. "They should be the ones who are best equipped, aside from the Board of Elections, to really carry out and facilitate these voter registrations."



The organization is calling for the board of directors in the three counties to investigate the agencies, as well as requesting the release of information related to the rejections.



Griffin noted the hope is the issues can be rectified to ensure access to the ballot is not being hindered.



She added the rejections could be the result of missed deadlines or a need for additional training for volunteers and workers.



"If they aren't filling out the forms properly, are they also being alerted that, 'This form wasn't accepted, and you need to do it again,'" Griffin asked. "I doubt it, but we don't know, and so we want the boards to start asking some of those questions."



All Voting is Local sent its requests in letters to Board of Elections officials in Cuyahoga, Franklin and Montgomery counties, as well as Ohio election leaders.



"The Secretary of State is the chief oversight for elections, so if we don't hear back from the boards we will escalate it to the Secretary of State and ask that their office look into it and figure out what is going on," Griffin emphasized.



At the national level, about 3% of all registrations were invalid or rejected. At directed public-assistance agencies, about 9% were invalid or rejected.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Election Administration and Voting Survey Election Assistance Commission 08/16/2021

Investigation request All Voting is Local Ohio 10/12/2021



get more stories like this via email

