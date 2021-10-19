Tuesday, October 19, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 19, 2021
Play

A new report finds a U.S. Senate bill would expand eligibility for unemployment benefits for millions of American workers, and former President Trump sues to prevent the release of insurrection documents.

2021Talks - October 19, 2021
Play

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from COVID-19-related complications, jury selection begins in the Ahmad Arbery trial; and former President Trump files suit against Jan. 6 committee to block access to his National Archives records.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
Play

A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Is IA's Nonpartisan Redistricting Facing Headwinds?

Play

Tuesday, October 19, 2021   

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Going into the current redistricting cycle, Iowa was lauded for its nonpartisan process, but as new political maps are crafted, there are concerns party priorities will get in the way, and community-level activists urged policymakers to avoid that path.

The redrawing of legislative and congressional districts happens every ten years after a formal census count. Unlike most other states, Iowa's maps are drawn by the independent Legislative Services Agency (LSA). But Republicans, who control the General Assembly, rejected the LSA's initial maps.

Matthew Covington, community organizer for Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, warned about straying too far from the state's general approach.

"Everyday Iowans are paying attention, and they won't forget," Covington asserted. "They will every two years show up at the polls to express how they feel that lawmakers jeopardized our nonpartisan redistricting process."

The LSA is expected to submit new maps for the Legislature to consider this week. But if lawmakers keep saying no, it opens the door for them to draw the new boundaries. And with one party in control, watchdogs argued it creates fairness issues. A key GOP leader said they are following the process, arguing there can be improvements in compactness and population deviation.

Covington noted they remain hopeful it will not get to the point of elected officials taking over the map-making. In the meantime, he hopes the commission keeps the best interests of communities in mind as it moves forward.

"We balance not only various constituencies in the state, but also both urban and rural interests," contended. "That's why it's so important that the process we have is honored and politicians don't get involved themselves."

The General Assembly is scheduled to meet Oct. 28 to vote on the new LSA maps. Complicating matters is a Dec. 1 deadline from the Iowa Supreme Court to complete the process, or risk court intervention.


get more stories like this via email
Many of the same Ohio workers who were most likely to have their jobs destroyed by COVID-19 also weren't covered by state benefits if they did lose work. (AdobeStock)

Social Issues

Senate Bill Would Help Ohio Workers Shut Out of Unemployment

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new report found a U.S. Senate bill would expand eligibility for unemployment benefits to nearly 600,000 Ohio workers. The …

Health and Wellness

AARP Creates New Tool to Make Accessing Health Benefits Easier for Vets

HARTFORD, Conn. -- There are more than 200,000 military veterans in Connecticut, and a new tool aims to make it easier for them to access health care …

Environment

Fresh Off Granholm Meeting, ND Renewable-Energy Officials Talk Vision

BELCOURT, N.D. -- Renewable-energy advocates in North Dakota are hoping for more federal support to advance projects, after a key meeting with a …

In April 2020, half of all eligible visits were performed via telehealth. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Telehealth Going Strong Even After Pandemic Closures

DENVER - The use of telehealth services - a combination of telephone, video and other online tools - peaked during COVID closures, and Coloradans …

Health and Wellness

New COVID Vaccine Grant Supports PA Orgs Tackling Hesitancy

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania hit a milestone last week with 70% of adults fully vaccinated - but there's still work to be done. A new grant program …

Kentucky resident Ethan Koeler spent two weeks in the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (ETHAN KOELER/FOUNDATION FOR A HEALTHY KENTUCKY)

Health and Wellness

Kentuckian, 29, Hospitalized with COVID-19 Speaks Out on Vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Marshall County resident Ethan Koeler said he was skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine. Then the 29-year-old contracted the novel …

Health and Wellness

COVID Ravages WI Nursing Homes, Again

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin is seeing similar COVID-19 patterns in long-term care facilities compared to fall of last year. Advocates for the state's …

Health and Wellness

MN Nurse: Flu Shot Could Help Avoid Double-Whammy

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Parts of Minnesota are still seeing a COVID-19 surge, with the flu season also taking shape. Health officials say that dangerous …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021