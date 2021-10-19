Is IA's Nonpartisan Redistricting Facing Headwinds?

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Going into the current redistricting cycle, Iowa was lauded for its nonpartisan process, but as new political maps are crafted, there are concerns party priorities will get in the way, and community-level activists urged policymakers to avoid that path.
get more stories like this via email
The redrawing of legislative and congressional districts happens every ten years after a formal census count. Unlike most other states, Iowa's maps are drawn by the independent Legislative Services Agency (LSA). But Republicans, who control the General Assembly, rejected the LSA's initial maps.
Matthew Covington, community organizer for Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, warned about straying too far from the state's general approach.
"Everyday Iowans are paying attention, and they won't forget," Covington asserted. "They will every two years show up at the polls to express how they feel that lawmakers jeopardized our nonpartisan redistricting process."
The LSA is expected to submit new maps for the Legislature to consider this week. But if lawmakers keep saying no, it opens the door for them to draw the new boundaries. And with one party in control, watchdogs argued it creates fairness issues. A key GOP leader said they are following the process, arguing there can be improvements in compactness and population deviation.
Covington noted they remain hopeful it will not get to the point of elected officials taking over the map-making. In the meantime, he hopes the commission keeps the best interests of communities in mind as it moves forward.
"We balance not only various constituencies in the state, but also both urban and rural interests," contended. "That's why it's so important that the process we have is honored and politicians don't get involved themselves."
The General Assembly is scheduled to meet Oct. 28 to vote on the new LSA maps. Complicating matters is a Dec. 1 deadline from the Iowa Supreme Court to complete the process, or risk court intervention.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - When it comes to Florida's once-a-decade process of redrawing political boundaries, known as redistricting, both House and Senate Republican leaders have made no provision for receiving live public comment on proposed maps during the process.
get more stories like this via email
The top-ranking Democrat on the Florida House Redistricting Committee, state Rep. Joe Geller - D-Broward & Miami-Dade Counties - said he's been continuing calls publicly and privately for his Republican colleagues to make provisions for the public to have input on the shaping of their voting districts in the future.
But he said so far he's not seeing anything concrete despite how easy it is to implement.
"We should be able to sit right where I'm sitting now, in my living room, and look at Zoom testimony from Floridians all across the state," said Geller.
House redistricting chairman Rep. Tom Leek - R-Volusia County - didn't respond to Geller's questions during a hearing of the full reapportioning committee last week.
But state Rep. Tyler Sirois - R-Brevard County - who chairs the subcommittee on congressional redistricting, has said the idea has not been definitively ruled out.
Ten years ago, the Legislature staged public hearings around the state. Geller said in light of concerns of COVID, he doesn't think that is necessary.
But he said he does believe public input should happen - either via Zoom or setting up sites around the state where people who don't have access to the internet can show up and still participate at a remote location.
"I think it's important that we hear and take testimony from the people of the state, and I think there is an incredibly easy way to do that," said Geller. "Why don't we do that? We should do that."
Instead of making participation easier for citizens, Republican leaders in the redistricting process are being criticized for scheduling two subcommittee meetings at the same time.
So if voters were interested in tracking both legislative and congressional redistricting meetings, they had to figure out how to be in two places at once in order to participate in the process.
The Legislature's option for citizens to participate is via the website FloridaRedistricting.gov
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A high percentage of rejected voter registrations in three of Ohio's biggest counties is raising some red flags.
get more stories like this via email
According to the Election Administration and Voting Survey, in 2019 and 2020 a majority of online or in-person registrations in Ohio were accepted, while those registrations sent by mail, the Department of Motor Vehicles or public agencies were more likely to be rejected. Specifically, 18% of registrations from designated public agencies were not approved.
Kayla Griffin, state director of All Voting is Local-Ohio, explained more than half of rejections came from Cuyahoga, Franklin and Montgomery counties.
"These are state agencies or agencies that folks are entrusting, whether they are the schools or the public libraries," Griffin pointed out. "They should be the ones who are best equipped, aside from the Board of Elections, to really carry out and facilitate these voter registrations."
The organization is calling for the board of directors in the three counties to investigate the agencies, as well as requesting the release of information related to the rejections.
Griffin noted the hope is the issues can be rectified to ensure access to the ballot is not being hindered.
She added the rejections could be the result of missed deadlines or a need for additional training for volunteers and workers.
"If they aren't filling out the forms properly, are they also being alerted that, 'This form wasn't accepted, and you need to do it again,'" Griffin asked. "I doubt it, but we don't know, and so we want the boards to start asking some of those questions."
All Voting is Local sent its requests in letters to Board of Elections officials in Cuyahoga, Franklin and Montgomery counties, as well as Ohio election leaders.
"The Secretary of State is the chief oversight for elections, so if we don't hear back from the boards we will escalate it to the Secretary of State and ask that their office look into it and figure out what is going on," Griffin emphasized.
At the national level, about 3% of all registrations were invalid or rejected. At directed public-assistance agencies, about 9% were invalid or rejected.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
CORRECTION: The last day to request absentee ballots in Virginia is October 22nd. An earlier version of this article misstated October 22 was the last day to submit ballots. (Oct. 14, 12:00 pm)
CORRECTION: The last day to request absentee ballots in Virginia is Fri., Oct. 22. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Oct. 22 was the last day to submit ballots. (12:00 p.m. EST, Oct. 14, 2021)
RICHMOND, Va. -- With Virginia's general election just a few weeks away, voting-rights groups urged Virginians to make sure their absentee ballots include a witness signature.
Hundreds of absentee ballots have poured into the state's Department of Elections without the required signatures.
Jim Dau, state director of AARP Virginia, said the witness requirement was waived in 2020 and for this past summer's primary elections because Virginia was under a state of emergency during the pandemic, but the declaration ended June 30.
"The confusion among voters is understandable," Dau acknowledged. "The Virginia Department of Elections said last week that if a ballot is missing a witness signature, the voter will be contacted within three days of receipt by the local voter-registration office and asked to correct it."
Dau noted voters have until 12 noon on Nov. 5 to fix their ballot
, so it can be counted.
Pundits are looking closely at Virginia's Nov. 2 election, for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state delegates. As one of just two states holding major statewide elections, many are viewing the Commonwealth's results as a guide for what to expect in next year's national midterms.
As the pandemic continues, many Virginia voters may choose to vote by mail or vote early in-person.
Dau reminded people to get absentee ballots in as soon as possible. The final day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 22, a week from tomorrow. He thinks the importance of voting cannot be overstated, adding it is the most powerful way individuals can demand accountability
from our elected officials.
"After what we've seen in this country over the past however many years, we've become increasingly divided," Dau observed. "Hopefully, by looking at elections as an opportunity to evaluate candidates based on their positions and policy solutions, I think we'll find as a people that there's a lot more that unites us than divides us."
The governor's race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is neck and neck, and experts pointed out because so many voters seem undecided, either side could win.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP Virginia contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.