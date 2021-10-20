Wednesday, October 20, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 20, 2021
Play

A law backers say was designed to cut down on fraud could instead make it more difficult for some Montanans to vote, and Steve Bannon edges closer to contempt of Congress.

2021Talks - October 20, 2021
Play

The House takes a step toward holding a Trump ally in contempt of Congress, the White House is optimistic about President Bidens Build Back Better plan, and Senators grill a border patrol nominee.

The Yonder Report - October 14, 2021
Play

A rebuttal is leveled over a broad-brush rural-schools story; Black residents in Alabama's Uniontown worry a promised wastewater fix may fizzle; cattle ranchers rally for fairness; and the worms are running in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Redistricting Commission Seeks Public Input on New Maps

Play

Wednesday, October 20, 2021   

DETROIT -- The first of five public hearings on the latest drafts of Michigan's new voting district maps takes place today in Detroit. The final maps will be used for the next decade of elections.

It is the first cycle with the state's new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, four and four, plus five Independents.

Quentin Turner, program director for Common Cause Michigan, said having a citizen-led, on-the-ground process is a big change from previous years, when whichever party in control in Lansing was able to shape the new maps.

"We have an independent commission, led by everyday Michiganders, who are taking in all this information, learning about the process, and then drawing lines not based off their political interests, but based off what Michigan voters and their input has informed them."

Turner thinks the draft maps can be improved, and said the Commission has been very receptive to public input. He added he hopes residents will make their voices heard in the next round of hearings.

Some states, like Maryland and Pennsylvania, have put policies in place to count people who are incarcerated as part of their home communities, rather than in the places they're imprisoned. Some Michiganders want the Commission to do the same, but so far, it has not.

Turner noted there is still time to make changes if people make their concerns known, and said issues like gerrymandering are what an independent commission is meant for.

"It'll help with ending prison gerrymandering, it'll help with eliminating the gerrymandered districts we have right now in Michigan," Turner contended. "And those are a threat to equitable distribution of resources and a threat to the democracy that's the heartbeat of our country."

Other hearings are planned for Thursday in Lansing, Friday in Grand Rapids, and next week on Monday in Gaylord and Tuesday in Flint. Folks interested in commenting can also do so on the Commission's website at michigan-mapping.org.


get more stories like this via email
Payday loans often have triple-digit interest rates that can lead consumers into a cycle of debt. (Krossel/Morguefile)

Social Issues

Groups Slam Feds for Failing to Crack Down on Rent-a-Bank Schemes

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Twenty state Attorneys General, including Aaron Ford from Nevada, are slamming proposed new federal banking guidelines for not …

Environment

Consumer Groups Urge Faster Action on PFAS “Forever Chemicals”

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This week, both Congress and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are taking action to combat a class of so-called …

Health and Wellness

Upstate NY Hospital Merger Could Impact End-of-Life Care Options

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. -- A proposed merger between two hospital systems in upstate New York has some residents and health-care advocates concerned about …

In addition to abuse and neglect, a new study says economically disadvantaged children have a risk of premature death that is 1.9 times higher than other socioeconomic groups. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Study Underscores SD Efforts to Minimize Impact of Child Abuse

PIERRE, S.D. -- A new study links premature deaths in adulthood with people who experience abuse as children, and South Dakota groups say it …

Social Issues

Senate Bill Would Help Ohio Workers Shut Out of Unemployment

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new report found a U.S. Senate bill would expand eligibility for unemployment benefits to nearly 600,000 Ohio workers. The …

AARP's Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator is a one-stop resource that veterans and their caregivers can use to better understand their health-care options. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

AARP Creates New Tool to Make Accessing Health Benefits Easier for Vets

HARTFORD, Conn. -- There are more than 200,000 military veterans in Connecticut, and a new tool aims to make it easier for them to access health care …

Environment

Fresh Off Granholm Meeting, ND Renewable-Energy Officials Talk Vision

BELCOURT, N.D. -- Renewable-energy advocates in North Dakota are hoping for more federal support to advance projects, after a key meeting with a …

Health and Wellness

Telehealth Going Strong Even After Pandemic Closures

DENVER - The use of telehealth services - a combination of telephone, video and other online tools - peaked during COVID closures, and Coloradans …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021