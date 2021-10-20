Redistricting Commission Seeks Public Input on New Maps

DETROIT -- The first of five public hearings on the latest drafts of Michigan's new voting district maps takes place today in Detroit. The final maps will be used for the next decade of elections.



It is the first cycle with the state's new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, four and four, plus five Independents.



Quentin Turner, program director for Common Cause Michigan, said having a citizen-led, on-the-ground process is a big change from previous years, when whichever party in control in Lansing was able to shape the new maps.



"We have an independent commission, led by everyday Michiganders, who are taking in all this information, learning about the process, and then drawing lines not based off their political interests, but based off what Michigan voters and their input has informed them."



Turner thinks the draft maps can be improved, and said the Commission has been very receptive to public input. He added he hopes residents will make their voices heard in the next round of hearings.



Some states, like Maryland and Pennsylvania, have put policies in place to count people who are incarcerated as part of their home communities, rather than in the places they're imprisoned. Some Michiganders want the Commission to do the same, but so far, it has not.



Turner noted there is still time to make changes if people make their concerns known, and said issues like gerrymandering are what an independent commission is meant for.



"It'll help with ending prison gerrymandering, it'll help with eliminating the gerrymandered districts we have right now in Michigan," Turner contended. "And those are a threat to equitable distribution of resources and a threat to the democracy that's the heartbeat of our country."



Other hearings are planned for Thursday in Lansing, Friday in Grand Rapids, and next week on Monday in Gaylord and Tuesday in Flint. Folks interested in commenting can also do so on the Commission's website at michigan-mapping.org.



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Demands for fair maps and a transparent congressional redistricting process are getting louder in Ohio.



Despite a looming Oct. 31 deadline, the Ohio Redistricting Commission has as yet scheduled no public meetings on future congressional maps, so advocates are taking matters into their own hands, holding a "People's Redistricting Hearing and Rally" today outside the Statehouse.



Rev. Ray Greene, Jr., executive director of the Freedom BLOC (Black Led Organizing Collaborative), contended the current district lines do not provide fair representation.



"The government is ran by the people, and the only way that the people can run the government is to be involved in the government," Greene asserted. "We have to have grassroots leadership; we have to have our issues at the forefront of everybody's agenda. We have to demand that our elected officials do what's best for us."



Democrats on the commission are calling for public hearings, which House Speaker Republican Bob Cupp has said will "probably be scheduled in the near future." The map will have 15 congressional districts, since Ohio lost a seat in the census.



Tala Dahbour, policy director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) of Ohio, said she is fighting for fair maps to ensure minority voices are empowered and part of the political process. She added for far too long, minority groups have been disenfranchised.



"The biggest mosque in Central Ohio is split between multiple congressional and state districts," Dahbour observed. "And so, any collective action taken from that Muslim community is diluted. Whatever power their voice might have had, it's now weakened through redistricting."



Meanwhile, the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved a state district map last month opponents argued solidifies a Republican supermajority in the General Assembly.



Greene thinks Black and Muslim communities will pay the price.



"We're being even more left out of the decision-making process," Greene stressed. "I haven't seen the congressional maps yet, but as far as the state House maps, we are being gentrified even more than we have been before. That's why these maps need to be deemed illegal that have been drawn at the state level."



Under the state's new redistricting process, the maps will have to be redrawn in four years, because they passed without bipartisan support. Three lawsuits alleging constitutional violations are pending, although Republican commission members maintain the maps are fair and legal.



HELENA, Mont. -- A new law in Montana, which its backers said was designed to cut down on fraud, could instead make it more difficult for some Montanans to vote.



During the 2021 session, lawmakers passed a measure to prohibit the practice of collecting and delivering voters' sealed absentee ballots for monetary benefit.



Alex Rate, legal director for the ACLU of Montana, said the law's ambiguous language could have a number of effects; for instance, on someone living in a retirement home who has a staff member deliver their ballot to the mail.



"Vulnerable communities, such as seniors or people living in assisted living who need the assistance of others, are going to be particularly impacted by these types of voting restrictions," Rate contended.



A similar Montana law was struck down as unconstitutional in 2020. The new law is part of a wave of other Republican-sponsored bills in Montana and other states that purport to secure elections.



Ballot collection is important in Montana because so much of the state is rural. Rate pointed out having ballots collected is especially helpful for the state's indigenous communities, where post offices and election offices may be far away. He also noted Native Americans have faced racism in the towns bordering reservations.



"You can imagine that it's not on the top of somebody's list to go expose yourself to that type of racism, and discrimination and hostility, in order to cast your ballot," Rate asserted.



Rate emphasized the law could have a chilling effect on voting, because potential voters might assume the law applies to them, when in fact, the restrictions are much narrower than they understand.



"I think that there is a real danger that we're going to see ballots going uncounted as a result of this particular law," Rate remarked.



Rate stressed the ACLU of Montana aims to have an injunction in place by next year to prevent the ballot-collection ban from going into effect before the 2022 elections.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



