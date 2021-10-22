Health Education Drive to Help Virginia Latinos Get Vaccinated

BEND, Ore. - Veterans returning home sometimes struggle to find a place where they feel like they belong. In Central Oregon, a ranch is supporting them with help from the land.



Alison Perry founded Central Oregon Veterans Ranch. A licensed trauma therapist with a brother who's an active-duty helicopter pilot. she's now the ranch's executive director. Veterans work together on the 19-acre farm, which started in 2015 as a form of "eco-therapy," which Perry said has proven healing benefits. She called the ranch "agri-therapy."



"Growing things, taking care of things and being connected to nature is really about fostering a sense of creativity - being creative and participating in the creative process - as opposed to what combat veterans are trained for, which is destruction," she said.



The ranch includes a working greenhouse in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture that sells produce to a local restaurant. The property includes a four-bedroom home licensed as a foster home. Therapy is based on peer support, and the ranch hosts support groups for post-traumatic stress disorder and veterans-only A-A meetings.



Perry said the goals are to connect veterans with each other and reduce the stigma for veterans transitioning into civilian life. She said she hears from some who say the ranch saved their life. She said she hopes it goes beyond that - toward helping people thrive.



"The medical model, the VA included, is really focused on just addressing the symptoms of PTSD," she said. "What we're interested in at the ranch, and what we're doing, is fostering post-traumatic growth."



Perry said she believes this model can be implemented in other communities. The ranch is in talks with folks from other states, as well as veterans on the Oregon coast who are interested in this peer-support model.



"They've been to the ranch," she said, "and they understand the uniqueness of that combination of the agriculture, the environment, the sense of place and the peer support."



SCHENECTADY, N.Y. -- A proposed merger between two hospital systems in upstate New York has some residents and health-care advocates concerned about the potential loss of certain types of medical care, including end-of-life options.



Albany's St. Peter's Health Partners and Ellis Medicine in Schenectady first announced their intent to merge a year ago. Ellis Medicine posted a $33 million loss last year.



Because St. Peter's is owned by Catholic system Trinity Health and is governed by certain ethical and religious directives, the merger could affect care options for people facing terminal illnesses.



Kim Callinan, president and CEO of Compassion and Choices, a group which advocates for medical aid in dying, worries about the impact of the merger on patients and their families.



"The fundamental principle is that they should preserve life at all costs," Callinan explained. "For some people, this may not be an issue at all; it may be in line with their values and priorities. But we know a large portion of people do not want to suffer at the end of life, and want to have the full breadth of options that are available."



Callinan pointed out the merger could limit choices for families of people in the final stages of dementia or on ventilators. In a statement, the St. Peter's Health Partners system said it helps "countless patients and families navigate end-of-life decisions," but did not specifically address medical aid in dying.



Michelle Ostrelich, Schenectady County legislator and founding member of the Schenectady Coalition for Healthcare Access, which was created as a result of the proposed health-system merger, said the coalition has had private conversations about the merger with the health systems, but the groups have not welcomed public talks.



"Our community has supported Ellis for 100 years," Ostrelich emphasized. "Volunteers, taxpayer funds have all gone to support our community hospital. And they are obligated, frankly, to answer the questions from the public directly. They've refused to do that."



St. Peter's Health Partners said the New York State Department of Health is reviewing the Management Services Agreement for the merger, a two-year non-binding pact which allows the two systems to start working together. It said the two companies plan to update the community and share specifics in coming weeks, pending approval of the agreement.



