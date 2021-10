Health Education Drive to Help Virginia Latinos Get Vaccinated

ARLINGTON, Va. - Although COVID-19 rates have gone down, the virus continues to hit the Hispanic community especially hard. Now, a new campaign aims to reduce health disparities and combat vaccine misinformation to keep Latinos healthy.



Across the nation, the Hispanic vaccination rate is alarmingly low, according to Georgetown University president Dr. Federico Asch, board director of the American Heart Association's Greater Washington Region, which is sponsoring the campaign. He said "Stay Fuerte for All" encourages health-care providers to address language barriers and correct misinformation about the vaccine.



"It's extremely important," he said, "that when we communicate to the Hispanic community, we do it in our language so they can understand that they have access to health care that is indeed provided in Spanish, so they can have a more direct and fluid communication with providers."



Virginia is one of a few states that's succeeded in reaching a higher number of Latinos for COVID vaccinations, with about 65% fully vaccinated as of this week, according to the state health department. But the rate is much lower in some regions - just 45% in the seven cities of Hampton Roads.



Asch said it's important to target the Hispanic community because it includes so many essential workers, who've had to go into places of employment and face higher COVID risks. He added that some are employed in low-wage jobs that don't offer affordable health insurance, leaving them prone to underlying health conditions.



"Hispanics tend to have much higher rates of comorbidities that predispose them to serious forms of COVID-19," he said. "For example, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and lung disease."



He said he wants folks to know that there's no cost for the vaccine, and no special documentation is needed, other than an ID for proof of age to get one. They're available for all people age 12 and older, and it's expected that regulators will make the vaccine available to 5- to-11-year-olds in the coming weeks.



Disclosure: American Heart Association Mid Atlantic Affiliate contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Vaccine data Virginia Department of Health 10/21/2021

Risk for COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalization, and Death By Race/Ethnicity Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 9/9/2021



get more stories like this via email



BEND, Ore. - Veterans returning home sometimes struggle to find a place where they feel like they belong. In Central Oregon, a ranch is supporting them with help from the land.



Alison Perry founded Central Oregon Veterans Ranch. A licensed trauma therapist with a brother who's an active-duty helicopter pilot. she's now the ranch's executive director. Veterans work together on the 19-acre farm, which started in 2015 as a form of "eco-therapy," which Perry said has proven healing benefits. She called the ranch "agri-therapy."



"Growing things, taking care of things and being connected to nature is really about fostering a sense of creativity - being creative and participating in the creative process - as opposed to what combat veterans are trained for, which is destruction," she said.



The ranch includes a working greenhouse in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture that sells produce to a local restaurant. The property includes a four-bedroom home licensed as a foster home. Therapy is based on peer support, and the ranch hosts support groups for post-traumatic stress disorder and veterans-only A-A meetings.



Perry said the goals are to connect veterans with each other and reduce the stigma for veterans transitioning into civilian life. She said she hears from some who say the ranch saved their life. She said she hopes it goes beyond that - toward helping people thrive.



"The medical model, the VA included, is really focused on just addressing the symptoms of PTSD," she said. "What we're interested in at the ranch, and what we're doing, is fostering post-traumatic growth."



Perry said she believes this model can be implemented in other communities. The ranch is in talks with folks from other states, as well as veterans on the Oregon coast who are interested in this peer-support model.



"They've been to the ranch," she said, "and they understand the uniqueness of that combination of the agriculture, the environment, the sense of place and the peer support."



References: Earlier story on the ranch Chris Thomas, Public News Service 7/13/2015



get more stories like this via email