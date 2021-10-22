Proponents of NY Drinking Water Protection Seek Hochul's Approval

ALBANY, N.Y. - Environmental groups want Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that mandates monitoring the state's drinking water for "emerging contaminants," including the widely used group of chemicals known as PFAS. The bill has passed both the state Assembly and Senate.
If it becomes law, said Rob Hayes, director of clean water for Environmental Advocates NY, every state water utility would be required to test for certain contaminants in drinking water. He said testing for the suggested 40 chemicals would help prevent harm, such as the crisis detected in 2015 in Hoosick Falls.
"We need to be proactive in protecting our drinking water," he said. "We should not allow contamination to fly under the radar for decades, and make people sick."
This week, the Environmental Protection Agency also announced a roadmap for PFAS pollution, which includes increasing monitoring, research and reporting requirements for toxic chemicals. However, Hayes said it wouldn't apply to small state water systems that are seeing a testing gap.
A letter signed by dozens of environmental groups said a toxic-chemical testing law created in response to the Hoosick Falls crisis wasn't implemented because the state Department of Health didn't provide a list of contaminants. Proponents of the bill now are insisting it be delivered to the governor as soon as possible.
"The Department of Health will have to begin a regulatory process that, within 90 days, will produce a final list of emerging contaminants for water utilities all across the state to test for," Hayes said. "So, the sooner the governor signs the bill, the sooner the communities will start finding out what's in their drinking water."
The testing suggestions include 27 PFAS chemicals and 13 additional "emerging contaminants" the EPA has identified as potentially harmful. The legislation also would require that the list of emerging contaminants must be updated every three years.
BRAINERD, Minn. - Minnesota boat owners are storing their watercraft for the winter. But that isn't stopping the conversation about responsible water recreation. Groups calling for more safety requirements say it's about preserving lakes for future seasons.
Watercraft used for certain lake activities like wakesurfing is getting bigger and more powerful. That's led to concerns about large waves harming shorelines and vegetation.
Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, said it's why his group wants the Department of Natural Resources to require a boat operator's safety certificate.
"Lakes are extremely complex and very fragile," said Forester. "So, the training in lake ecology that would come along with the boater operator certification I think could go a long way toward helping people protect and preserve lakes. "
He noted that Minnesota also just had its deadliest summer on lakes since 2005. The DNR says among fatalities, 17 stemmed from boating accidents.
The department is being asked to include the certificate language in its next agency bill in the Legislature. DNR officials say they support more education, but add it's too soon to say whether there will be talks to include it.
Supporters say it isn't about cracking down on boaters, as they understand how significant water recreation is to Minnesota.
Steve Frawley, chair of the government relations committee of the Gull Chain of Lakes Association, said he's worried about increased traffic from wakesurfing, and feels the training could be one of several solutions in ensuring that all residents enjoy the lakes for years to come.
"I think it would be very important to have some kind of a certification process so that people understand the impact of these boats," said Frawley, "especially on narrower and shallower lakes."
Current Minnesota statute does have permit language for teenagers. Forester called it a good first step.
But he said with boat sales increasing by 30% during the pandemic, it's clear there are new boat owners who could use some training.
"The boating industry is really innovative and has been changing a lot in the last few years," said Forester.
He said the sophisticated watercraft requires more skills and greater awareness.
The request calls for creating a working group to determine the parameters of a certification program.
RUBY MOUNTAINS, Nev. -- Nevada is the driest state in the nation, yet few of its rivers and streams have federal protections.
Now a new report identifies the waterways most in need of safeguards. The study found the Truckee River, Lamoille Creek and Pine Creek in the Alta Toquima Wilderness meet the most criteria for protection.
Caitlin Littlefield, lead scientist for Conservation Science Partners, co-authored the report.
"As the climate continues to warm and as our population has grown, we place greater demands and stress on these freshwater resources," Littlefield explained. "We really run the risk of compromising their integrity and undermining how important they are ecologically."
Researchers evaluated the waterways on water quality, ecological importance and recreational value. The data should provide a baseline for wildlife agencies to designate the waterways as either outstanding national resource waters or as state or federal wild and scenic waters.
Russell Kuhlman, executive director of the Nevada Wildlife Federation, said the higher-elevation streams are crucial habitat for fish and other wildlife.
"The report highlights the ones in the Ruby Mountains that are so vital for our Lahontan cutthroat trout, the most iconic fish species that we have here, maybe along with the pupfish," Kuhlman pointed out.
The state currently is suffering though a multi-year drought, with water levels dropping daily at Lake Mead. Water agencies are bracing for cuts to agricultural customers, possibly by next year. New protections for state waterways could stand in the way of future development or mining projects.
DURANGO, Colo. - Colorado's rivers and streams supply drinking water and outdoor recreation opportunities, and support biodiversity and wildlife, but less than 4% are fully protected.
New research by Conservation Science Partners found the majority of the state's 15,000 unprotected river miles could qualify for Outstanding National Resource Waters designations. The group's lead scientist, Caitlin Littlefield, said Colorado waterways are under increasing threat due to climate change and population growth.
"We really need to get out ahead of these changes and protect these rivers and streams that have the most integrity as soon as we possibly can," she said. "It's not something we're going to regret, and will only serve our wildlife, and our ecosystems and our human needs, in the future."
The report, commissioned by The Pew Charitable Trusts, found the waterways meeting the most criteria for protections were in the western half of the state. It said Colorado's highest-value rivers - those that haven't been modified and contribute significant value to people, wildlife and ecosystems - include the headwaters of the Dolores River, Roubideau Creek and Taylor River.
Ashleigh Tucker, managing partner at 4Corners Riversports in Durango, said people travel great distances to experience Colorado's rivers and streams for paddle-boarding, rafting and fishing. She added that their value has become even more pronounced in the pandemic, when closures found more Coloradans seeking activities outdoors.
"Colorado's economy relies on outdoor recreation," she said, "and so it's definitely something that we need to be supporting and protecting for future generations, so that people can continue to come and see our beautiful rivers, and see them clean and free-flowing."
Outdoor recreation contributes $12.2 billion to the state's economy, according to the Outdoor Industry Association. Scientists identified a total of 662 river miles that scored in the top 25% statewide for meeting all Outstanding National Resource Waters criteria. Some 133 river miles ranked in the top 10% are headwater streams in the Gunnison, San Isabel and San Juan national forests.
