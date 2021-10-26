Study: Clean-Energy Transition More Gain than Pain

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- New research shows a rapid energy transition away from fossil fuels would save more than $5 trillion compared with continuing business as usual, and that is without accounting for the massive costs of more extreme weather events and pollution brought on by climate change.



Sam Butler-Sloss, research associate for Carbon Tracker, a U.K.-based think tank, said solutions to climate change have often been framed as burdensome and painful.



"We would argue the opposite is true," Butler-Sloss asserted. "The transition to renewable energy will be cheaper, and offer a far superior mode of producing and consuming energy, to the old and incumbent fossil-fuel energy system."



He pointed to data which projected switching to lower-cost renewable energy will lead to a technology revolution with enormous wealth-generating potential and energy security gains.



He added the costs for solar, wind, battery storage and other critical components of a clean-energy economy will become exponentially cheaper as technology continues to advance.



Climate change helped kick-start innovation in clean energy, and Butler-Sloss pointed out financial realities make an energy revolution all but inevitable, with or without government action.



He noted leadership in the new energy economy also will result in geopolitical power. As the U.S. wakes up to the reality of falling behind China, Butler-Sloss emphasized the race for dominance is likely to drive the expansion of renewable technologies into all parts of the globe.



"China is being very decisive in deciding that it wants to be a leader in this new energy economy," Butler-Sloss observed. "If the U.S. cares about its place in the world, it is important they act more decisively on the energy technologies of the future."



As the costs of renewables continue to decline, researchers say the 80% of people on the planet currently relying on imported fossil fuels will embrace the new technologies.



Butler-Sloss added even as prices have rebounded, financial markets continue to turn away from coal, oil and gas, while stock prices for renewables doubled in the last two years.



References: Climate change information Carbon Tracker 08/08/2021



get more stories like this via email



SAN DIEGO -- Ninety percent of California's wetlands are gone, and the movement to restore them has taken on added urgency in light of the climate crisis.



A recent report by the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center encouraged California to restore and expand the natural carbon sinks up and down the coast.



James Holmquist, ecologist at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center and co-author of the report, said it maps out the best places for so-called "blue carbon" mitigation projects.



"They're one of the few ecosystems that can take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and store it long term and lock it away in their soils," Holmquist pointed out.



Holmquist added plants in tidal marshes scrub carbon from the atmosphere and send it to their roots, which later die and add to the soil bed.



ReWild Mission Bay is a blue-carbon restoration project in San Diego that would like to see local marshes restored. The City of San Diego is about to release a new land-use plan, which could require a campground built on marshland decades ago to relocate.



Andrew Meyer, conservation director at the San Diego Audubon Society, said the project would rebuild tidal wetlands that lock away carbon.



"The priority for this space should be the blue carbon benefits we can get from wetland restoration," Meyer asserted. "Our park uses can fit in the banks of a restored, vibrant wetland. This is the best place for wetland restoration in Mission Bay; in all of San Diego."



The Coastal Carbon Network is working on releasing more data on blue carbon from other areas of the state, including Bodega Bay, Bolinas Lagoon, Humboldt Bay, Morro Bay, Newport Bay, Point Mugu, Seal Beach and Tijuana Estuary.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



References: Blue carbon inventory Coastal Carbon Research Coordination Network 09/03/2021

ReWild Mission Bay San Diego Audubon 2021



get more stories like this via email



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- After the first settlement of its kind in North Carolina capping limits on emissions from a biogas plant in Sampson County, environmental advocates hope the agreement sets the stage for stricter statewide regulation of the processing of animal waste from concentrated feeding operations into fuel or biogas.



Joel Porter, policy manager for CleanAIRE NC, said no federal, state or local laws currently require biogas facilities to monitor or report emissions.



"We hope that the state takes a page out of the work that we've done here, to really protect the communities where these projects will be sited," Porter urged.



The plant, run by Align Renewable Natural Gas -- a company created by Smithfield Foods and Dominion Energy -- will connect to more than a dozen hog-farm operations and generate and collect methane and other gases from large amounts of animal feces and urine for processing as an energy source.



The settlement between CleanAIRE NC, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and Align RNG requires the plant to limit sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide emissions.



Daisha Williams, environmental justice manager for CleanAIRE NC, said the company also will have to report its emissions to the state.



"So that the public can verify they're staying in compliance and not emitting over the levels they're not supposed to be emitting in," Williams explained.



Porter added additional safeguards in the settlement will help ensure local communities are not saddled with the long-term health consequences of poor air quality.



"It creates a mechanism that requires the company to monitor their methane leaks," Porter stated.



Williams noted sulfur-dioxide and hydrogen-sulfide exposure have been linked to serious health problems, and said harms can worsen when hog waste processed in covered pits for use as biogas is transferred to open lagoons and sprayed on nearby fields.



"To be able to limit those pollutants and limit exposure will hopefully help over the long term to contribute to better health outcomes," Williams asserted.



Research shows North Carolina's Black, Latino and Native American populations are most impacted by air pollution from concentrated feeding operations, which are predominantly located in low-income and minority communities.



According to one study, people of color in North Carolina are nearly twice as likely to live within three miles of an industrial hog farm compared with white residents.



Disclosure: CleanAIRE NC contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Settlement information CleanAIRE NC 09/29/2021

Feed operations study Animal Legal Defense Fund June 2018



get more stories like this via email

