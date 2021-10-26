Legal Question Hangs Over SD Social-Studies Process

PIERRE, S.D. -- A new framework is moving forward for updating social-studies standards in South Dakota schools, and as the process took shape, a civil rights group warned the state is likely overstepping constitutional boundaries for earlier removal of Native American references.



The ACLU said even though South Dakota is starting from scratch, the state still is in danger of violating Equal Protection and First Amendment provisions under the U.S. Constitution.



It stems from removal of several references to Oceti Sakowin history and culture during the first attempt to update standards.



Stephanie Amiotte, legal director for the ACLU of South Dakota, said it prevents Indigenous students from feeling seen in the classroom.



"Any time a child feels welcome and feels as though they are heard and seen by being represented in the classroom, there's going to be a natural flow of receiving education," Amiotte asserted.



The removal happened after a working group developed a new curriculum and submitted it to the state. Gov. Kristi Noem paused the process amid criticism over the changes.



The ACLU called on the administration to include all removed references in any new draft, along with additional Indigenous topics.



A Noem spokesman said the group is misunderstanding the administration's approach, contending the standards in question remain in place.



Amiotte, an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said while they are ultimately trying to ensure Native American students do not feel discriminated against, they also want to improve learning opportunities for everyone by fostering honest curriculum.



"We think that it's incredibly important for the well-being, not only of Native American students, to know that we are a state that includes all races," Amiotte stressed.



Meanwhile, the Board of Education Standards has adopted a new timeline. It includes opening up the application process next Monday for those who want to be part of a new working group that will help craft a plan.



References: Letter to Governor ALCU 10/21/2021

Delay announcement Office of the Governor 09/20/2021

Noem team response 10/21/2021



get more stories like this via email



SEATTLE - Congress has abandoned plans for two free years of community college in its expansive spending bill. But low and middle income families in Washington state still have an option to make college more affordable.



Lawmakers approved the Washington College Grant in 2019. Michael Meotti, executive director of the Washington Student Achievement Council, called it one of the most generous financial aid programs in the country.



"If you are eligible for the full award amount," said Meotti, "it happens to equal tuition and fees at any public college or university - whether it's the University of Washington, Washington State University or a community college."



Students from a family of four that makes $56,000 a year or less are eligible for the full award. Partial awards are available for families making up to $102,000 a year.



The grant is available to undocumented students as well.



Meotti noteed the grant doesn't just cover public university and community college tuitions. It also covers participating technical colleges, apprenticeships and short-term higher education programs.



"All of those programs are covered under our Washington College Grant," said Meotti, "and it doesn't make any difference whether you just got out of high school or that you're 40 or 50 or 30 or anything. You're going to be covered and we can make those pathways affordable for your to advance in your personal life goals."



Members of Congress from Washington State, including Sen. Patty Murray - D-Wash. - and Rep. Pramila Jayapal - D-Seattle - have pushed for even more ambitious plans than the measure included in President Joe Biden's budget plan.



But Meotti said even Biden's proposal to make the first two years of community college free would most likely allow the state to cover other costs for students, such as child-care, transportation and housing.



"We would be able to be an extremely generous environment for those families to know they're not only getting free college," said Meotti, "they're getting support for these other life expenses while they're completing a degree."



Washington state students who graduated in 2019 owed an average of about $24,600 in debt, according to the Institute for College Access and Success.







References: Washington College Grant information page the Washington Student Achievement Council 2021

Student Debt and the Class of 2019: interactive map the Institute for College Access and Success 2021



get more stories like this via email



MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota students are back in class today after a mid-October break for annual teacher workshops. Not only are there lingering concerns about how kids are coping with learning, there are signs of the pandemic affecting school staff as well.



Minnesota educators say they continue to see signs of students dealing with more anxiety. That extra emotional stress carries over to social workers, teachers and other staff.



Ann Peterson, principal for the Northeast Metro 916's area learning centers, said there's a feeling of defeat in not being able to reach students who fell off the radar during distance learning.



"I mean after so many attempts," said Peterson, "and after a while it's like, 'Well, I feel bad every time I reach out and hear nothing.'"



She said they're frustrated because many students and their families have been deeply affected by the crisis, and staff want to help get them back on track at school.



Groups like the Minnesota School Social Workers Association say it's important not only for staff to look out for students' needs, but to also embrace self-care as they navigate the latest stages of the crisis.



Tami Schumacher, a second-grade teacher from East Grand Forks, said in her entire career she has never felt as overwhelmed in looking out for her students.



"I go into school everyday with a positive attitude," said Schumacher. "And you know, I love what I do, I love what I do. But I'm tired."



She encouraged administrators to ease pressure on teachers to make sure students are caught up academically, and focus instead on stabilizing their mental well-being.



M.J. Gilbert - director of field instruction at the University of Minnesota School of Social Work - said it isn't surprising to see signs of burnout, especially when some staff face barriers in making connections with students.



"I have kids and families that are suffering," said Gilbert, "and I don't have the resources in my hand to provide for them."



She said the added pressure might lead to more educators leaving the profession. Meanwhile, others in the education community say they hope districts hire more cultural liaisons to boost outreach to families of students who haven't returned to school.



References: Education Minnesota In-person Workshops Schedule Education Minnesota 2021

Responding to COVID-19 Virus: Healthy Habits and Self Care the Minnesota School Social Workers Association 2021



get more stories like this via email

