Tuesday, October 26, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 27, 2021
Play

As cities work toward decreasing their climate impact, they're running up against some opponents in the gas industry; California community colleges are joining a new national effort to help more adults of color gain credentials and degrees.

2021Talks - October 26, 2021
Play

President Biden makes his case for his spending package in New Jersey as Sen. Joe Manchin says a deal could be reached this week; plus former Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies before Parliament in London.

The Yonder Report - October 21, 2021
Play

An all-Black Oklahoma town joins big cities in seeking reparations; a Kentucky vaccination skeptic does a 180; telehealth proves invaluable during pandemic; and spooky destinations lure tourists at Halloween.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Senator Calls FL Surgeon General Unfit for Job

Play

Tuesday, October 26, 2021   

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida's surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo is facing bipartisan rebuke for refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition.

Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, said Florida's top health official requested to meet with her in August as he seeks confirmation, but she had not yet made public her breast cancer diagnosis. All she asked of him was to wear a mask, and he refused. She asked him why he couldn't wear a mask, and she said he wouldn't answer.

"More important for him to take a stand against masks than to put a piece of fabric over his face for ten minutes to talk to me, and he is just unfit to serve in that position, so I wanted people to know," Polsky stated.

Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, president of the Senate, sent a memo to senators Saturday in support of Polsky, saying the encounter "was unprofessional and will not be tolerated."

The surgeon general's stance is no surprise since he is opposed to mask mandates, and he has called into question the safety of COVID vaccines.

Polsky has stage-one breast cancer and said she is very concerned for the well-being of those with compromised immune systems, including Gov. Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey, who announced her own breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

Polsky said getting COVID would mean having to skip critical treatments.

"I want her to please be very, very careful so that she can get her treatment in a timely manner," Polsky stressed. "And I would say to the governor, please don't put an anti-science person in as our number one public health professional."

A Department of Health spokesperson confirmed the meeting but said Ladapo did not make the comment. Lapado's actions are being criticized by Democrats, who say he should not be confirmed.


get more stories like this via email
Birders place artificial nesting platforms to aid endangered species in the Kendall-Frost Marsh in Mission Bay. (Craig Chaddock)

Environment

Report: California Wetlands Help Slow Climate Change

SAN DIEGO -- Ninety percent of California's wetlands are gone, and the movement to restore them has taken on added urgency in light of the climate …

Social Issues

New MD Redistricting Map Complicates Town’s Quest for Restorative Justice

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- A last-minute change to a Maryland county's redistricting map is throwing a wrench into a restorative justice process, which …

Social Issues

Legal Question Hangs Over SD Social-Studies Process

PIERRE, S.D. -- A new framework is moving forward for updating social-studies standards in South Dakota schools, and as the process took shape…

Fossil fuels kill more than 8 million people per year as the result of pollution, research shows. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Study: Clean-Energy Transition More Gain than Pain

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- New research shows a rapid energy transition away from fossil fuels would save more than $5 trillion compared with continuing …

Social Issues

As Anti-Asian Violence Continues, NY Groups Host Community Safety Trainings

NEW YORK -- Police data show New York City saw a 368% increase in assaults against Asian residents in September, compared with the same time last …

Ensuring that stormwater is recycled quickly is key to preventing polluted water from reaching salmon. (PNPImages/Adobe Stock)

Environment

"Salmon in the City" Explores Urban-Design Approaches to Clean Water

SEATTLE -- How water flows in cities affects salmon swimming far away. An event this week is exploring how urban centers can better treat their water …

Environment

Utilities: Community Solar Projects Bring Clean Energy, Economic Benefits

DETROIT -- Utilities in Michigan are raising awareness about the ways consumers can get involved in cleaning up the energy grid, including by …

Social Issues

Indiana Universities Work to Support Displaced Afghan Scholars, Students

BLOOMINGTON, IN -- Universities in Indiana are working to support Afghan students and scholars; both those still in Afghanistan and those arriving to …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021