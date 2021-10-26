As Anti-Asian Violence Continues, NY Groups Host Community Safety Trainings

NEW YORK -- Police data show New York City saw a 368% increase in assaults against Asian residents in September, compared with the same time last year.



As a result of continued anti-Asian violence and rhetoric, community organizations are training New Yorkers on how to safely intervene and de-escalate verbal assaults. In collaboration with Nonviolent Peaceforce, the Asian American Federation hosted an "Upstander Intervention Training" this weekend in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, with the goal of helping residents develop techniques to respond appropriately when witnessing a hate incident.



Joo Han, deputy director of the Asian American Federation, said it is important for people to know how to take action beyond calling 911.



"A lot of times there's a reason why people don't report, right?" Han pointed out. "There's some folks in our community who haven't had safe interactions with police. They may be undocumented. So we also need to be mindful of that. If we're thinking about creating safety for ourselves, we want to also make sure we're creating safety for other communities."



The training is part of the federation's Hope Against Hate Campaign, which includes standardizing and coordinating bias incident reporting sites in multiple languages. They are also training safety ambassadors and companions in de-escalation strategies and mental-health support for Asian-majority neighborhoods.



Nonviolent Peaceforce has supported similar community protection programs in the Twin Cities and around the world.



Kalaya'an Mendoza, director of U.S. programs for the group, said training can be pivotal to finding solutions rooted in community safety.



"New York right now is an epicenter of anti-Asian violence," Mendoza asserted. "The impact right now, I feel like, is a paradigm shift happening, where people are seeing that they have the agency and ability to facilitate safety."



New York had the second-highest number of Asian hate incident reports from March 2020 through June 2021, according to a report from Stop AAPI Hate.



The Asian American Federation is hosting additional virtual trainings in November, with plans to host more in-person events throughout the city in the coming months.



DENVER - The rate of people experiencing hunger in Colorado and across the U.S. remained statistically steady overall during 2020, according to initial data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But people of color and low-income workers experienced food insecurity at dramatically higher rates during the pandemic.



Geri Henchy, director of nutrition policy at the Food Research and Action Center, said 40% of single-parent households headed by women did not know where their next meal was coming from.



"A lot of single moms were working at jobs that you couldn't do at home," said Henchy. "They lost their jobs during COVID, and some of them can't find child care so they can go back to work. And so all of this results in these households really struggling to put enough food on the table."



Government aid packages boosting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other programs passed with bipartisan support, are credited for keeping overall hunger rates steady as the economy shed some 20 million jobs.



Critics of proposals making their way through Congress to permanently expand supports for struggling families argue that additional spending is not needed, because overall rates remained at just over 10% of U.S. households.



Henchy said she isn't sure the initial data tells the whole story, in part because getting people to respond to surveyors going door to door during a global pandemic was no easy feat. Even if overall hunger rates did remain steady, Henchy said the need continues to be significant.



"There were already unacceptably high rates of food insecurity in the U.S, and those have continued," said Henchy. "So that's 38 million hungry people and hungry households."



Communities of color were also disproportionately impacted in 2020. Black households experienced hunger at three times the rate of white households.



"Basically 22% of black families, and 17% of Latinx households, were impacted by food insecurity," said Henchy. "And that's considerably higher than the rate of white households, which was only 7%."







