Wednesday, October 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 28, 2021
Play

Authorities say the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a film set was a live round, plus Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court will hear arguments about the fairness of the state's school funding system.

2021Talks - October 27, 2021
Play

Pfizer's vaccine clears first hurdle for age 5-11 approval; disagreements continue to hinder Bidens big spending package; and military officials say terror groups in Afghanistan are looking at international targets.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

California Looks to Close Gaps for Adult Students of Color

Play

Wednesday, October 27, 2021   

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California community colleges are joining a new national effort to help more adults of color gain credentials and degrees to close gaps in graduation rates and earnings.

Sandra Fried, vice president of the Foundation for California Community Colleges' Success Center, says taking part in the program will help the state's goal to eliminate those disparities by 2027. She points out that, like the rest of the nation, adult enrollment has dropped significantly in the pandemic, particularly for adult students of color.

"Adult students and students of color have been hit hardest by the pandemic," she said. "They have not enrolled in our programs in as high rates as they have in the past. And because they've been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, it's really important to bring them back into our programs, and provide them the support and resources they need to be successful."

The $8 million initiative, called the REACH Collaborative, aims to provide Black, Hispanic and Native American adult students support for needs such as child care, transportation or academic counseling to help them cross the finish line.

Wayne Taliaferro, strategy officer for the Lumina Foundation, which is cosponsoring the program in California and five other states, said higher education wasn't meeting the needs of adult students of color even before the pandemic, facing barriers to secondary education that many white students don't have, such as limited financial resources.

"The REACH Collaborative aims to take an active step in shifting from this present reality at community colleges, where the bulk of adult students of color are enrolled," he said. "A lot of adults enter community colleges to gain skills for jobs at different entry points, but the onramps don't always lead to quality outcomes and better earnings - or outcomes at all."

About 40% of Black Americans, 58% of Latinos and 50% of Native Americans age 25 and older have only a high-school diploma, compared with 31% of white Americans, according to a Lumina Foundation report.

---

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
Provisions of the reconciliation bill could give solar-energy businesses in Nevada a big boost. (Cleanenergy.org)

Environment

Groups Press for Keeping Climate-Change Provisions in Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. - As Democrats work feverishly for a deal on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill, groups working to curb …

Social Issues

NV Groups Host Vigils, Rally for Citizenship Path for Immigrants

LAS VEGAS - Immigrants' rights groups are rallying all this week to get a path to citizenship into the Build Back Better reconciliation bill…

Health and Wellness

Report Finds TN Kids More Sedentary and Anxious

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Only 20% of kids nationwide are physically active for at least 60 minutes a day, according to a new United Health Foundation …

Mayo Clinic officials say because of how the pandemic upended much of society, it could have detrimental effects on a person's brain health, prompting concerns about more cases of dementia down the road. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Re-establishing Hope in Fight Against Alzheimer's

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - Research is evolving to examine links between COVID-19 and Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Alongside that work is …

Social Issues

CT Closing Mental Health, Addiction Facility for Young Adults

HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut plans to close a transitional living facility in Hartford next month for people ages 18 to 25, which means fewer …

The shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue occurred in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, killing 11 and injuring six people on Oct. 27, 2018. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Social Issues

Three Years After Tree of Life Shooting, Continued Calls for Gun Reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Today marks three years since the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, where 11 people at the synagogue were killed in a targeted …

Environment

Gas Industry Turns Up Heat on Climate Action Plans

VANCOUVER, Wash. - As cities work toward decreasing their climate impact, they're running up against some opponents in the gas industry. In …

Health and Wellness

Calls for Greater Accountability for Missourians Under Guardianship

LIBERTY, Mo. - Advocates for people with disabilities are looking for more accountability in Missouri for enforcing people's rights under …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021