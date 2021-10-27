Wednesday, October 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 28, 2021
Play

Authorities say the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a film set was a live round, plus Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court will hear arguments about the fairness of the state's school funding system.

2021Talks - October 27, 2021
Play

Pfizer's vaccine clears first hurdle for age 5-11 approval; disagreements continue to hinder Bidens big spending package; and military officials say terror groups in Afghanistan are looking at international targets.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report Finds TN Kids More Sedentary and Anxious

Play

Wednesday, October 27, 2021   

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Only 20% of kids nationwide are physically active for at least 60 minutes a day, according to a new United Health Foundation report that examines the health of women and children.

The report is based largely on federal data from 2019 leading into the pandemic, and looks at more than 100 measures of health. Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare, said that percentage has likely gotten worse over the past year, putting more kids at risk for chronic conditions such as diabetes.

"It is worrisome because weight gain we know earlier in life can have consequences later in life," he said. "So it's just something that needs to be looked at closely."

The report ranked Tennessee 32nd in the nation for kids' physical activity. Johar added that children's mental health also is a cause for concern, noting that anxiety among kids is widespread and on the rise. Nationwide, teen suicide has jumped 26% since 2014. The report found more than 7,000 kids ages 15 to 19 ended their lives in the two years before the pandemic began.

Tennessee ranks 34th in the nation for families' access to well-child visits and 22nd for developmental screenings. Johar said a nationwide shortage of doctors is contributing to the dip in the number of kids in waiting rooms.

"We know there's decreased access to pediatricians and to women's health-care professionals," he said. "So, maybe telehealth will be able to help with some of those things."

Jason Rensendez, a member of the Consumers for Quality Care board, said Tennessee kids continue to fall short when it comes to health coverage. He encouraged parents and caregivers to research plans to ensure their children can get preventive care.

"As vaccines are starting to become more readily available to children," he said, "understanding what those COVID coverage plans are in your insurance plan."

The United Health Foundation report ranked Tennessee 26th in the nation for the number of uninsured kids and 44th in the nation for kids' access to preventive dental care.

Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A new program aims to increase the number of adults of color attending community colleges by 2% nationally over the next two years. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

California Looks to Close Gaps for Adult Students of Color

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California community colleges are joining a new national effort to help more adults of color gain credentials and degrees to …

Environment

Groups Press for Keeping Climate-Change Provisions in Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. - As Democrats work feverishly for a deal on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill, groups working to curb …

Social Issues

NV Groups Host Vigils, Rally for Citizenship Path for Immigrants

LAS VEGAS - Immigrants' rights groups are rallying all this week to get a path to citizenship into the Build Back Better reconciliation bill…

Connecticut's Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says the state is closing Hartford's 10-bed mental-health treatment center because the building's lease was not renewed. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

CT Closing Mental Health, Addiction Facility for Young Adults

HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut plans to close a transitional living facility in Hartford next month for people ages 18 to 25, which means fewer …

Social Issues

Three Years After Tree of Life Shooting, Continued Calls for Gun Reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Today marks three years since the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, where 11 people at the synagogue were killed in a targeted …

In June, Vancouver, Wash., reached a record temperature of 115 degrees F, breaking the previous record of 108 degrees F. (RG/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Gas Industry Turns Up Heat on Climate Action Plans

VANCOUVER, Wash. - As cities work toward decreasing their climate impact, they're running up against some opponents in the gas industry. In …

Health and Wellness

Calls for Greater Accountability for Missourians Under Guardianship

LIBERTY, Mo. - Advocates for people with disabilities are looking for more accountability in Missouri for enforcing people's rights under …

Environment

Restoration Work Cleans Up Mitchell River’s Hurricane Michael Damage

ELKIN, N.C. - A Mitchell River watershed-restoration project has improved water quality and repaired damage from 2018's Hurricane Michael, as well as …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021