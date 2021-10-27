CT Closing Mental Health, Addiction Facility for Young Adults

HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut plans to close a transitional living facility in Hartford next month for people ages 18 to 25, which means fewer resources available for mental-health and addiction treatment for young adults.



The 10-bed Hilltop Residential Program was run through the Young Adult Services Division of the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, or DMHAS. Hilltop's closure means the state is losing 10 of the 31 beds in the region for young adults in crisis.



Rob Baril, president of the union SEIU-1199 New England, called it "shocking" that the state would eliminate the program during a pandemic.



"The relationship between patients in mental-health treatment programs and their clinician is one that really only advances when there's a relationship of trust that is built," he said. "If this were not a community that is an overwhelmingly Black and Brown community, would these services be eliminated?"



There currently are five people residing at Hilltop. A DMHAS spokesperson said they'll be moved to similar facilities in Hartford, and that DMHAS is working to establish 10 new residential placements so the reduction in services isn't permanent.



Avis Ward, a case manager at Hilltop for 11 years, said it's upsetting to see the program close because of the specialized, 24-hour care it provides. Ward said she thinks it's critical that the state reopen a facility nearby, in Hartford's North End, so people know where to turn for help.



"Most of our clients already have a history of being traumatized. This only forces them to feel that they are being abruptly displaced from where they feel the most safe," she said. "To be suddenly told that they will be moved to another, unknown situation only triggers fear, anxiety and flashbacks."



Statewide, DMHAS serves about 1,500 people a year through its Young Adult Services program. The agency has said Hilltop's 13 staff members will transition to other open positions through DMHAS.





AUSTIN, Texas - Countless children who are victims of human trafficking are getting help through a new grant program in Texas.



A bill passed by the Texas Legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to administer funds to help address the high need for emergency shelters and treatment programs.



Sandy Hennip, executive director of Unbound North Texas, said the state ranks second in the nation for the most cases of human trafficking, with most young people enticed via social media.



"A lot of how young men and women get pulled into trafficking is what they would call a 'grooming' process, where they kind of get lured in," she said, "and then - even though they're physically free to leave - emotionally, socially, psychologically, they're bound."



A 2016 report by the University of Texas at Austin found about 80,000 young people were identified among the more than 300,000 sex and labor trafficking victims in the state.



Hennip said the common profile among trafficked youths includes developmental trauma, abuse and neglect. Until recently, she noted, the Dallas/Fort Worth area has been without a 24/7 drop-in shelter to support at-risk youths.



"And we know that youth that are homeless, runaway - they're at a heightened vulnerability to being trafficked. And so, we just opened our youth drop-in center in Tarrant County this last October."



Unbound North Texas will host an outreach event, called "Not In My City," on Saturday in Dallas.



Hennip said the average American may not know how much child trafficking goes on in Texas or other parts of the United States because movies often depict it as an international problem.



"What we see here is much more domestic trafficking," she said. "So, there's easy access and flow of people, if you will, which sounds awful - but in trafficking, people are commodities."



In addition to shelters, the new state grant program will help facilities provide mental and behavioral health services, immediate trauma support, medical care and referrals and legal advocacy.



COLUMBUS, Ohio - September is Kinship Care Awareness Month and, in Ohio, advocates for family caregivers say they'd benefit from more assistance from the state and local governments.



Kinship caregivers are relatives or close family friends who step in to help raise a child when parents are no longer able to do so. In Ohio, about 100,000 grandparents currently are raising their grandchildren. Research has shown kinship care can be a more positive and stable relationship for young people than being in the foster-care system.



Dot Erickson-Anderson, a volunteer with the Ohio Family Care Association, said she wants to see more financial support for family kinship in Ohio, "so, just being conscious at the local level that we build more support structures for families, and that we look at at families not as a nuclear base, but as this extended family base, so that we can offer the support."



Earlier this year, Ohio created a stipend program for kinship caregivers in families who have open cases with child welfare to receive about $10 a day for six to nine months, which some advocates have said is still too low.



Rena and Tony Craver are foster parents living in Clermont County. Since 2004, they've cared for 26 children placed in their home. When the situation is safe, they've worked with kids to help them transition into being reunited with family members. Rena Craver said kinship connections for foster youths are important because they help kids build trust.



"What message we're sending is, is that your family is important to you, and therefore, it's important to us, and we're going to support you in any way that we can," she said. "Whether they go to live with a family member or do some form of kinship, we need to have more empathy for our kids and understand where they're coming from."



The Cravers will be recognized next week as one of the Public Children Services Association of Ohio's Families of the Year.



