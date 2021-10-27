Wednesday, October 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 28, 2021
Play

Authorities say the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a film set was a live round, plus Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court will hear arguments about the fairness of the state's school funding system.

2021Talks - October 27, 2021
Play

Pfizer's vaccine clears first hurdle for age 5-11 approval; disagreements continue to hinder Bidens big spending package; and military officials say terror groups in Afghanistan are looking at international targets.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Social Issues  |  Youth    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

CT Closing Mental Health, Addiction Facility for Young Adults

Play

Wednesday, October 27, 2021   

HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut plans to close a transitional living facility in Hartford next month for people ages 18 to 25, which means fewer resources available for mental-health and addiction treatment for young adults.

The 10-bed Hilltop Residential Program was run through the Young Adult Services Division of the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, or DMHAS. Hilltop's closure means the state is losing 10 of the 31 beds in the region for young adults in crisis.

Rob Baril, president of the union SEIU-1199 New England, called it "shocking" that the state would eliminate the program during a pandemic.

"The relationship between patients in mental-health treatment programs and their clinician is one that really only advances when there's a relationship of trust that is built," he said. "If this were not a community that is an overwhelmingly Black and Brown community, would these services be eliminated?"

There currently are five people residing at Hilltop. A DMHAS spokesperson said they'll be moved to similar facilities in Hartford, and that DMHAS is working to establish 10 new residential placements so the reduction in services isn't permanent.

Avis Ward, a case manager at Hilltop for 11 years, said it's upsetting to see the program close because of the specialized, 24-hour care it provides. Ward said she thinks it's critical that the state reopen a facility nearby, in Hartford's North End, so people know where to turn for help.

"Most of our clients already have a history of being traumatized. This only forces them to feel that they are being abruptly displaced from where they feel the most safe," she said. "To be suddenly told that they will be moved to another, unknown situation only triggers fear, anxiety and flashbacks."

Statewide, DMHAS serves about 1,500 people a year through its Young Adult Services program. The agency has said Hilltop's 13 staff members will transition to other open positions through DMHAS.


get more stories like this via email

A new program aims to increase the number of adults of color attending community colleges by 2% nationally over the next two years. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

California Looks to Close Gaps for Adult Students of Color

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California community colleges are joining a new national effort to help more adults of color gain credentials and degrees to …

Environment

Groups Press for Keeping Climate-Change Provisions in Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. - As Democrats work feverishly for a deal on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill, groups working to curb …

Social Issues

NV Groups Host Vigils, Rally for Citizenship Path for Immigrants

LAS VEGAS - Immigrants' rights groups are rallying all this week to get a path to citizenship into the Build Back Better reconciliation bill…

In 2019 and 2020, more than 9% of children ages 3 to 17, or nearly 5.6 million kids, had anxiety problems. That's a 21% increase from 2017, according to a new United Health Foundation report. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Report Finds TN Kids More Sedentary and Anxious

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Only 20% of kids nationwide are physically active for at least 60 minutes a day, according to a new United Health Foundation …

Health and Wellness

Re-establishing Hope in Fight Against Alzheimer's

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - Research is evolving to examine links between COVID-19 and Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Alongside that work is …

The shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue occurred in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, killing 11 and injuring six people on Oct. 27, 2018. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Social Issues

Three Years After Tree of Life Shooting, Continued Calls for Gun Reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Today marks three years since the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, where 11 people at the synagogue were killed in a targeted …

Environment

Gas Industry Turns Up Heat on Climate Action Plans

VANCOUVER, Wash. - As cities work toward decreasing their climate impact, they're running up against some opponents in the gas industry. In …

Health and Wellness

Calls for Greater Accountability for Missourians Under Guardianship

LIBERTY, Mo. - Advocates for people with disabilities are looking for more accountability in Missouri for enforcing people's rights under …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021