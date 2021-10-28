Thursday, October 28, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 28, 2021
Authorities say the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a film set was a live round, plus Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court will hear arguments about the fairness of the state's school funding system.

2021Talks - October 28, 2021
Republicans skewer President Biden over rising energy prices, Biden taps Washington GOP Secretary of State Kim Wyman to oversee election security, and the U.S. pushes to have WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange extradited.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Clock's Ticking to Get Advanced Child Tax Credit Payments

Thursday, October 28, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The clock is ticking for Ohio families to ensure they get the benefits of Child Tax Credit payments for 2021.

The American Rescue Plan increased the benefit, and added advance monthly payments of up to $300 per child, which started in July.

There is a Nov. 15 deadline for families who do not file income taxes to register for the payments, and organizations are working to reach those who may be missing out.

Veronica Dahlberg, executive director of HOLA Ohio, which is helping folks in rural areas, explained their efforts include reaching migrant farmworkers, often living on the margins.

"In some cases, we're able to get several thousand dollars into a family, and they were literally almost, like, screaming on the phone," Dahlberg recounted. "They couldn't believe it. This is life-changing for these families that are living in extreme hardship."

It's estimated parents of up to 116,000 Ohio children may not be receiving the advanced Child Tax Credit payments. An online registration portal is available, at GetCTC.org/CTCOH.

Dahlberg noted HOLA Ohio has been inundated with calls about registering since launching a campaign to reach Spanish-speaking households.

"There's an element of people who are afraid of the tax credit," Dahlberg observed. "They don't know if they're allowed to get it. There was one person that got it and was wondering if they should give it back. There's a lot of misinformation out there."

Families who miss the deadline will still get the credit next year in a lump sum, by filing a tax return. HOLA Ohio and other community organizations run free tax clinics to help low-income filers. Dahlberg emphasized it is important to avoid the many inexperienced tax preparers who prey on immigrants.

"They don't put their names or sign the tax returns, and maybe don't do them correctly," Dahlberg explained. "We're trying to encourage people to go to certified tax preparers so that they can get what's fully due them."

Families who qualify for the expanded credit will receive a total of $3,600 for each child under age six, and $3,000 for each child ages six to 17.


In a new poll, just 10% of Marylanders said they disapproved of Gov. Larry Hogan's handling of COVID-19. (Marylandgovpics/Flickr)

Health and Wellness

Poll: Marylanders Welcome Boosters, Still Concerned About Getting COVID

BALTIMORE, Md. -- As the drive for Marylanders to get COVID-19 booster shots continues, a new poll found a huge swath of residents said they are …

Social Issues

Hate Crimes Still a Concern in Iowa

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa -- New FBI data show an increase in hate crimes in Iowa. Locally, ordinances have been crafted to ensure more protections for …

Environment

Study: Camping's Popularity Spikes on Utah Public Lands

SALT LAKE CITY -- If you went camping on Utah's public lands this past summer, you were not alone, literally. A new survey shows a major increase …

To draw Hollywood to New Mexico, the state reimburses filmmakers 25% of everything they spend. (riograndefoundation.org)

Social Issues

NM Sheriff: 'Suspected Live Round' Killed "Rust" Cinematographer

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The sheriff of Santa Fe County said the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a movie set last week was a "suspected live …

Social Issues

WI Main Street Group to Congress: Don't Overlook Paid Leave

MADISON, Wis. -- Details are still being sorted out in the Biden administration's spending plan for boosting social programs. In Wisconsin, those …

The school-funding lawsuit will be heard in the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg and is expected to run through December. (Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

PA Education Advocates Rally at Capitol Ahead of School Funding Trial

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With nearly two weeks to go until the Commonwealth Court hears arguments about whether Pennsylvania's school funding system is …

Social Issues

Farm to School Programs on Rebound After COVID Closures

DENVER -- Farm to School programs are beginning to bounce back after last year's COVID closures, and more than half the state's 178 school districts …

Health and Wellness

Report: NY a National Leader in Increasing Smoke-Free Households

NEW YORK -- Although New York and the country as a whole saw some progress surrounding the health of children and women, a new report showed there is …

 

