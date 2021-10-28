Thursday, October 28, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 28, 2021
Play

Authorities say the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a film set was a live round, plus Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court will hear arguments about the fairness of the state's school funding system.

2021Talks - October 28, 2021
Play

Republicans skewer President Biden over rising energy prices, Biden taps Washington GOP Secretary of State Kim Wyman to oversee election security, and the U.S. pushes to have WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange extradited.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Social Issues  |  Gun Violence Prevention    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NM Sheriff: 'Suspected Live Round' Killed "Rust" Cinematographer

Play

Thursday, October 28, 2021   

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The sheriff of Santa Fe County said the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a movie set last week was a "suspected live round."

The accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins occurred on the set of "Rust" after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, unaware it was loaded with "live" ammunition.

Adan Mendoza, Santa Fe County Sheriff, said during a Wednesday news conference three guns were seized from the set, and the casing from the deadly projectile is now part of the evidence.

"We regard this specific spent casing and recovered projectile to be the live round that was fired from the revolver by Mr. Baldwin," Mendoza stated. "We have recovered what we believe to be possible additional live rounds on set."

Mendoza would not speculate on how the additional rounds ended up on the movie set. Following the news conference, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for the entertainment industry to adopt new safety protocols, warning the state would take action if sufficient measures are not adopted.

Mendoza noted more than 600 items of evidence have been collected from the now shut-down film set.

"These include, but are not limited to, three firearms, approximately 500 rounds of munitions and several pieces of clothing and accessories," Mendoza outlined.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the industry was coming out of a record-breaking year prior to the pandemic, with $525 million in production expenditures in 2019. The film industry also contributes hundreds of jobs for New Mexico crew members and vendors.


get more stories like this via email

In a new poll, just 10% of Marylanders said they disapproved of Gov. Larry Hogan's handling of COVID-19. (Marylandgovpics/Flickr)

Health and Wellness

Poll: Marylanders Welcome Boosters, Still Concerned About Getting COVID

BALTIMORE, Md. -- As the drive for Marylanders to get COVID-19 booster shots continues, a new poll found a huge swath of residents said they are …

Social Issues

Hate Crimes Still a Concern in Iowa

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa -- New FBI data show an increase in hate crimes in Iowa. Locally, ordinances have been crafted to ensure more protections for …

Environment

Study: Camping's Popularity Spikes on Utah Public Lands

SALT LAKE CITY -- If you went camping on Utah's public lands this past summer, you were not alone, literally. A new survey shows a major increase …

The U.S. is one of only a handful of nations that doesn't have a paid-leave law for workers. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WI Main Street Group to Congress: Don't Overlook Paid Leave

MADISON, Wis. -- Details are still being sorted out in the Biden administration's spending plan for boosting social programs. In Wisconsin, those …

Social Issues

PA Education Advocates Rally at Capitol Ahead of School Funding Trial

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With nearly two weeks to go until the Commonwealth Court hears arguments about whether Pennsylvania's school funding system is …

Colorado students are learning science, reading, history and more as they participate in Farm to School programs. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Farm to School Programs on Rebound After COVID Closures

DENVER -- Farm to School programs are beginning to bounce back after last year's COVID closures, and more than half the state's 178 school districts …

Health and Wellness

Report: NY a National Leader in Increasing Smoke-Free Households

NEW YORK -- Although New York and the country as a whole saw some progress surrounding the health of children and women, a new report showed there is …

Social Issues

Clock's Ticking to Get Advanced Child Tax Credit Payments

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The clock is ticking for Ohio families to ensure they get the benefits of Child Tax Credit payments for 2021. The American Rescue …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021