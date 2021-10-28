NM Sheriff: 'Suspected Live Round' Killed "Rust" Cinematographer

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The sheriff of Santa Fe County said the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a movie set last week was a "suspected live round."



The accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins occurred on the set of "Rust" after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, unaware it was loaded with "live" ammunition.



Adan Mendoza, Santa Fe County Sheriff, said during a Wednesday news conference three guns were seized from the set, and the casing from the deadly projectile is now part of the evidence.



"We regard this specific spent casing and recovered projectile to be the live round that was fired from the revolver by Mr. Baldwin," Mendoza stated. "We have recovered what we believe to be possible additional live rounds on set."



Mendoza would not speculate on how the additional rounds ended up on the movie set. Following the news conference, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for the entertainment industry to adopt new safety protocols, warning the state would take action if sufficient measures are not adopted.



Mendoza noted more than 600 items of evidence have been collected from the now shut-down film set.



"These include, but are not limited to, three firearms, approximately 500 rounds of munitions and several pieces of clothing and accessories," Mendoza outlined.



According to the New Mexico Film Office, the industry was coming out of a record-breaking year prior to the pandemic, with $525 million in production expenditures in 2019. The film industry also contributes hundreds of jobs for New Mexico crew members and vendors.





ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas has some of the weakest gun laws in America, and gun-control advocates say the permissive attitude may be why a student took a gun to school last week, which led to a shooting, injuring four people.



A Texas law took effect Sep. 1, allowing residents who are 21 or older to carry handguns in public without a license. The Arlington high school student involved in the shooting was 18.



Kris Brown, president of Brady United Against Gun Violence, said it is alarming once again "back to school" has meant back to school shootings.



"This is a uniquely American epidemic," Brown asserted. "As a parent, I'm disgusted that we continue to live this way."



On Nov. 3, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a major Second Amendment case centered on whether the Constitution guarantees the right to carry guns outside the home.



Brown pointed out between August 1 and Sep. 15, there have been at least 30 instances of gunfire on school grounds, killing five and wounding more than 20 people.



"The culture is, 'Well, of course, the way to solve conflicts is to bring a gun,'" Brown stated. "We have solutions to this sitting before us, and we're not acting on them."



While the permitless-carry law easily passed the Texas legislature, Brown noted police associations were opposed.



"It's law enforcement across the state of Texas who were most vocal in saying, 'Please, don't overturn the permitting system that has worked really well,'" Brown observed.



The number of shootings in Texas, not including suicides, increased 14% this year, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.



