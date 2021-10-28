Thursday, October 28, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 28, 2021
Authorities say the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a film set was a live round, plus Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court will hear arguments about the fairness of the state's school funding system.

2021Talks - October 28, 2021
Republicans skewer President Biden over rising energy prices, Biden taps Washington GOP Secretary of State Kim Wyman to oversee election security, and the U.S. pushes to have WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange extradited.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Children's Physical, Mental Health Expected to Worsen from Pandemic

Thursday, October 28, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Only 20% of kids nationwide are physically active for at least 60 minutes a day, according to a new United Health Foundation report, which examined the health of women and children.

The report is based largely on federal data from 2019 leading into the pandemic, and looked at more than 100 measures of health.

Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer with UnitedHealthcare, explained the percentage has likely worsened in the past year, putting more kids at risk for chronic conditions such as diabetes.

"It is worrisome because weight gain we know earlier in life can have consequences later in life," Johar pointed out. "It's just something that needs to be looked at closely."

The report ranked North Carolina 44th in the nation for kids' physical activity. Johar added children's mental health is also a cause for concern, noting that anxiety among kids is widespread and on the rise.

Nationwide, teen suicide has jumped 26% since 2014. The report found more than 7,000 kids ages 15-19 ended their lives in the two years before the pandemic began.

North Carolina ranks 13th in the nation for families' access to well-child visits.

Johar noted a nationwide shortage of doctors is contributing to the current dip in the number of kids in waiting rooms.

"We know there's decreased access to pediatricians and to women's health-care professionals," Johar observed. "So, maybe telehealth will be able to help with some of those things."

Jason Resendez, board member of Consumers for Quality Care, explained North Carolina kids continue to fall short when it comes to health coverage. He encouraged parents and caregivers to research plans to ensure their children can get preventive care.

"As vaccines are starting to become more readily available to children, understanding what those COVID coverage plans are in your insurance plan," Resendez urged.

The United Health Foundation report ranked North Carolina 40th in the nation for kids' access to preventive dental care.

A majority of hate crimes in Iowa last year that were motivated by bias were anti-Black crimes. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Hate Crimes Still a Concern in Iowa

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa -- New FBI data show an increase in hate crimes in Iowa. Locally, ordinances have been crafted to ensure more protections for …

Environment

Study: Camping's Popularity Spikes on Utah Public Lands

SALT LAKE CITY -- If you went camping on Utah's public lands this past summer, you were not alone, literally. A new survey shows a major increase …

Social Issues

NM Sheriff: 'Suspected Live Round' Killed "Rust" Cinematographer

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The sheriff of Santa Fe County said the projectile that killed a cinematographer on a movie set last week was a "suspected live …

The U.S. is one of only a handful of nations that doesn't have a paid-leave law for workers. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WI Main Street Group to Congress: Don't Overlook Paid Leave

MADISON, Wis. -- Details are still being sorted out in the Biden administration's spending plan for boosting social programs. In Wisconsin, those …

Social Issues

PA Education Advocates Rally at Capitol Ahead of School Funding Trial

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With nearly two weeks to go until the Commonwealth Court hears arguments about whether Pennsylvania's school funding system is …

Colorado students are learning science, reading, history and more as they participate in Farm to School programs. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Farm to School Programs on Rebound After COVID Closures

DENVER -- Farm to School programs are beginning to bounce back after last year's COVID closures, and more than half the state's 178 school districts …

Social Issues

Clock's Ticking to Get Advanced Child Tax Credit Payments

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The clock is ticking for Ohio families to ensure they get the benefits of Child Tax Credit payments for 2021. The American Rescue …

Social Issues

Tribes Protest N-Reactor Project on Hanford Site

RICHLAND, Wash. -- An advanced nuclear reactor proposal at the Hanford site is spurring opposition from local tribes. The Confederated Tribes of the …

 

