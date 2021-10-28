Farm to School Programs on Rebound After COVID Closures

DENVER -- Farm to School programs are beginning to bounce back after last year's COVID closures, and more than half the state's 178 school districts now have at least one activity aimed at helping students access local, nutrient-rich foods.



Jessica Wright, senior program and policy manager for Nourish Colorado, is part of a statewide effort to get more school cafeterias connected with local food producers, while students learn first hand where their food comes from.



"From planting those seeds, harvesting it, and transporting it to us," Wright outlined. "And helping students actually understand that it's not as simple as going to a grocery store and buying an apple. There's a lot of work that goes into that."



Farm to school programs give local farmers a reliable revenue stream, and Wright pointed out they can also help more students see food production as a viable, long-term career option. For school food directors, farmers and anyone else interested in learning more about connecting farms to schools, visit NourishColorado.org to sign up for workshops planned for January.



In 2019, Colorado lawmakers passed legislation to help launch a three-year pilot program giving schools in 16 diverse districts money to buy Colorado-grown, raised or processed products. Schools also can get training for preparing healthy meals from scratch.



Wright noted cost can be a significant barrier for schools operating on tight food budgets.



"This is a way to show that if we can provide schools with that financial incentive, they are then buying more local products, creating new connections to our agricultural producers, and really starting to bake this into how they operate," Wright explained.



Wright also sees her work as an opportunity to build more equitable food systems that value farmworkers and every other aspect of food production and distribution. She added the educational opportunities are virtually endless when classrooms are extended into school gardens and farms.



"There's science, there's math, there's reading, there's history; above and beyond culinary skills," Wright stressed. "And just the wonder of seeing something grow and getting to taste that hard work right there off the vine like a freshly picked cherry tomato."



OGDEN, Utah - Utah is one of only a handful of states that taxes food, but one state legislator says taxing groceries should become a thing of the past.



The state currently charges a 1.75% tax on food, while some counties and cities across Utah can add to that, up to a total of 3%. But state Rep. Rosemary Lesser, D-Ogden, said she thinks the state needs to find other sources of revenue. She said the food tax is especially onerous for low-income families and retirees on fixed incomes.



"For people who are living paycheck to paycheck, the food demands don't change," she said, "and people sometimes have to choose between a roof over their head and finding food from whatever sources they can."



About one in 10 Utah households is considered food insecure, without consistent access to enough nutritious food. Lesser said she plans to introduce legislation in January to roll back the food tax. Proponents of the tax say it's a tool to reduce the state's income tax.



USDA research has shown that low-income families spend 36% of their income on food, while higher-income families spend as little as 8%. Lesser said that with food prices on the rise, working families need all the help they can get.



"People, regardless of inflation, still need food," she said, "and I think that as a state, we need to do everything we possibly can to lessen the risk of food insecurity."



Lesser was part of a bipartisan coalition in 2019 that blocked a plan to raise food taxes to almost 5%. She said polls show 67% of Utahns oppose the food tax, and she sees overwhelming support to end it.



"So this really, in my mind, does cross a number of political lines, and it's a consensus item - that people in Utah appreciate that taxing a basic necessity is not a good path forward."



COLUMBUS, Ohio - A new survey of Ohioans confirms assistance programs have been a lifeline for families reeling from the effects of the pandemic.



The findings from The Center for Community Solutions showed that nearly all forms of public assistance and benefits saw increased use during the pandemic, with 45% of Ohio households reporting a loss of employment income and 78% struggling to afford living expenses.



Lead study author Alex Dorman said most of the people surveyed said they also experienced food insecurity.



"What absolutely shocked me," he said, "was the high number of lower- and middle-income households in Ohio that not only were worrying about running out of food, but at one point did experience running out of food during the pandemic."



In the survey, 40% of households said they've turned to food banks in the pandemic, compared with about 20% who did so before. There also was a 12% increase in the use of unemployment insurance and a 7% increase in people who received SNAP benefits.



Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, said it's clear that pandemic-assistance programs improved the lives of those hit hardest. The concern now, she noted, is what happens when temporary assistance ends.



"We have learned very valuable lessons during this crisis," he said, "and we need to make sure that we understand that there is interdependency between the health and safety and the overall well-being of our hungry friends and neighbors."



Hamler-Fugitt said she also sees a new awareness of the role food pantries and charities play in responding to the needs of the community.



"It's a combination of both public and private," she said, "but we need to make sure that we've got a strong safety net and support basic needs - like food, personal care, the capacity of food banks and food pantries to effectively and efficiently be able to serve their communities at large."



She contended that means passing public policies such as the "Build Back Better" plan in Congress. She said she believes it would strengthen communities through investments such as the refundable Child Tax Credit that's helped many Ohio families meet basic needs.



